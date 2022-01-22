« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: League Cup  (Read 29747 times)

Offline ldsn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 585
Re: League Cup
« Reply #440 on: Yesterday at 06:47:16 pm »
Please delete if not appropriate but I'd happily swap a single on the Kop for Inter Milan (plus difference in money) for a final ticket. I know it's a wild long shot but wanted to get it out there in case by some stroke of luck someone fancies that.
Logged

Offline daindan

  • lyin clock......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #441 on: Yesterday at 06:58:53 pm »
I find it odd Chelsea got a slightly bigger allocation than us
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,369
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: League Cup
« Reply #442 on: Yesterday at 08:05:41 pm »
Quote from: ldsn on Yesterday at 06:47:16 pm
Please delete if not appropriate but I'd happily swap a single on the Kop for Inter Milan (plus difference in money) for a final ticket. I know it's a wild long shot but wanted to get it out there in case by some stroke of luck someone fancies that.
single for the semi and you might get somewhere
Logged

Offline ldsn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 585
Re: League Cup
« Reply #443 on: Yesterday at 08:31:09 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 08:05:41 pm
single for the semi and you might get somewhere

Haha true, although getting ahead of ourselves there ;)
Logged

Offline PaulKS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,702
Re: League Cup
« Reply #444 on: Yesterday at 08:50:36 pm »
Quote from: ewok-red-97 on Yesterday at 05:25:19 pm
Thanks to everyone who has shared useful info in this thread. Two questions:

1 - if i'm guaranteed a ticket through going to three of the EFL games, do I need to register for the ballot or just log on from Monday 31st of January?

2 - do we know which part of Wembley we've been allocated? and how the categories 1-5 mentioned relate to this?

3 - where will be the best atmosphere, am assuming lowest tier, will it be like Anfield where behind the goal will be rowdier?

Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 05:32:04 pm
So with three we dont need to register for anything?

Christ almighty

Baffling
Logged

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #445 on: Yesterday at 09:27:03 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on Yesterday at 08:50:36 pm
Christ almighty

Baffling

Blame the ridiculous pre register interest rubbish for everything else earlier on in the season as the only reason I even asked it. Couldnt add us to the ACS back in September/October whenever it was you could choose your seats purely because of that crap as I hadnt registered interest earlier in the summer even though there was plenty of space left on it.
Logged

Online andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,096
Re: League Cup
« Reply #446 on: Today at 12:16:17 am »
Always happens, people dont want to go to the earlier rounds because it is only The League Cup and a distraction from real football, yet suddenly want a day out at Wembley.  Some who have attended 2 games will miss out which is wrong in a 90000 capacity stadium where we should have at least a 40000 allocation.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,369
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: League Cup
« Reply #447 on: Today at 01:26:03 am »
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 12:16:17 am
Always happens, people dont want to go to the earlier rounds because it is only The League Cup and a distraction from real football, yet suddenly want a day out at Wembley.  Some who have attended 2 games will miss out which is wrong in a 90000 capacity stadium where we should have at least a 40000 allocation.
yeah its a shame, plus plenty of empty seats at Leicester too with people who now have a chance at the final
Logged

Offline rewood

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 909
Re: League Cup
« Reply #448 on: Today at 09:03:32 am »
Quote from: ldsn on Yesterday at 06:47:16 pm
Please delete if not appropriate but I'd happily swap a single on the Kop for Inter Milan (plus difference in money) for a final ticket. I know it's a wild long shot but wanted to get it out there in case by some stroke of luck someone fancies that.

I'll raise you, I've got two for Milan......!
Logged

Offline Barrowred

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #449 on: Today at 10:25:09 am »
What are people's thoughts on the numbers around the ballot?
40k register for 20k tickets must be absolute worse case scenario?
Logged

Offline Istanbul5Star

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 226
Re: League Cup
« Reply #450 on: Today at 11:12:32 am »
Does anyone have a greater understanding of the workings of the ballot?

By that I mean, if I enter the ballot as a linked 4 with 3 other qualifying members, would that lower selection chances of securing tickets over say 4 single entries or 2 pairs?

I'm kind of leaning with the attitude of 'we all go or no one does' as the idea of having to decide 'who goes over who' is a drama I wouldn't want (even though as the main ticket purchaser I would probably stake a claim for first dibs!)

Just curious as to how the ballot system would register linked member/ST numbers as compared to a single entry member/ST.
Logged

Offline redandwhitekuyt

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 39
  • YNWA
Re: League Cup final v Chelsea, Sunday 27th Feb @ 1630, selling details
« Reply #451 on: Today at 11:13:19 am »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Yesterday at 02:48:57 pm
So couple of questions.

1) I am in the first sale so do I need to register? Its not entirely clear.

2) Can PRH buy in the second sale?


Out of interest do you know how many PRH there are and how many tickets you are able to buy?
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,650
  • Justice for the 97
Re: League Cup
« Reply #452 on: Today at 12:23:20 pm »
Quote from: ewok-red-97 on Yesterday at 05:25:19 pm

3 - where will be the best atmosphere, am assuming lowest tier, will it be like Anfield where behind the goal will be rowdier?
Makes no odds..........Wembley atmosphere is shite wherever you are
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,369
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: League Cup
« Reply #453 on: Today at 03:00:07 pm »
Quote from: Istanbul5Star on Today at 11:12:32 am
Does anyone have a greater understanding of the workings of the ballot?

By that I mean, if I enter the ballot as a linked 4 with 3 other qualifying members, would that lower selection chances of securing tickets over say 4 single entries or 2 pairs?

I'm kind of leaning with the attitude of 'we all go or no one does' as the idea of having to decide 'who goes over who' is a drama I wouldn't want (even though as the main ticket purchaser I would probably stake a claim for first dibs!)

Just curious as to how the ballot system would register linked member/ST numbers as compared to a single entry member/ST.
I believe every allocation is given an equal chance of success regardless of how many tickets are applied for within that allocation, not sure how they work that out but you're probably best doing all 4 in one to avoid having to pick people over eachother
Logged

Offline AnthonyStabile

  • Frankie Carbone... Freddy No Nose... "Naby Keita is a shithouse, pass it on."
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #454 on: Today at 04:12:30 pm »
Cant get my head around this group ballot entry.

Understand that the groups are effectively entered as one ticket in the draw but if that happens and all of the groups entered were successful over the single entries surely they could mean all of the winners within the groups could equate to more than the total amount of tickets 🤷‍♂️. 

I.e if you had 100 people qualify and 70 tickets. 60 single entries and 8 groups of 5.

If its done as a one off draw how would you know how many tickets to pull without exceeding the total amount available? The first 8 out the bag could effectively take 40 tickets meaning only 30 left!

In previous ballots I remember them saying adult/juniors should enter as one and if the junior was successful and the adult unsuccessful then theyd box the adult as juniors cant go alone but cant see anything relating to this either.

« Last Edit: Today at 04:16:29 pm by AnthonyStabile »
Logged

Offline VVM

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 500
  • OVER AN HOUR LEFT ESTIMATED TIME
Re: League Cup
« Reply #455 on: Today at 04:12:52 pm »
I think I've heard in the past that there is about 4000 PRH's but that is probably just an educated guess more than anything.

We received 5,200 for Arsenal away so you would assume that is about the number on 3+.

Leaving about 28,300 for those in the 2+ ballot. (33,999 - 4000 - 5200)

We gave Arsenal (and presumably also Leicester) 5672 for the home leg, bringing our home capacity down to 47,722.

28,300 out of 47,722 is nearly 60% so worst case scenario is odds of 1/1.66 I work it out as.




Of course, 47,722 didn't go to both Leicester and Arsenal since they both went down to all members. I'd say a conservative estimate would be about 40,000 went to both. Making the odds of being successful in the ballot more like 70% or 1/1.4

Anyone feel free to correct me on any of that because I'm sure I've missed or overlooked something!
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,369
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: League Cup
« Reply #456 on: Today at 04:27:56 pm »
Quote from: AnthonyStabile on Today at 04:12:30 pm
Cant get my head around this group ballot entry.

Understand that the groups are effectively entered as one ticket in the draw but if that happens and all of the groups entered were successful over the single entries surely they could mean all of the winners within the groups could equate to more than the total amount of tickets 🤷‍♂️. 

I.e if you had 100 people qualify and 70 tickets. 60 single entries and 8 groups of 5.

If its done as a one off draw how would you know how many tickets to pull without exceeding the total amount available? The first 8 out the bag could effectively take 40 tickets meaning only 30 left!

In previous ballots I remember them saying adult/juniors should enter as one and if the junior was successful and the adult unsuccessful then theyd box the adult as juniors cant go alone but cant see anything relating to this either.
I agree mate doesn't make sense to me but I assume there is a method to it all
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,369
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: League Cup
« Reply #457 on: Today at 04:30:57 pm »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 04:12:52 pm
I think I've heard in the past that there is about 4000 PRH's but that is probably just an educated guess more than anything.

We received 5,200 for Arsenal away so you would assume that is about the number on 3+.

Leaving about 28,300 for those in the 2+ ballot. (33,999 - 4000 - 5200)

We gave Arsenal (and presumably also Leicester) 5672 for the home leg, bringing our home capacity down to 47,722.

28,300 out of 47,722 is nearly 60% so worst case scenario is odds of 1/1.66 I work it out as.




Of course, 47,722 didn't go to both Leicester and Arsenal since they both went down to all members. I'd say a conservative estimate would be about 40,000 went to both. Making the odds of being successful in the ballot more like 70% or 1/1.4

Anyone feel free to correct me on any of that because I'm sure I've missed or overlooked something!
you forgot to - the aways from the total so it's closer to 20,000
Logged

Offline AnthonyStabile

  • Frankie Carbone... Freddy No Nose... "Naby Keita is a shithouse, pass it on."
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #458 on: Today at 04:32:03 pm »
Only thing that would make sense is the computer knows how many entrants are within each number and as they are drawn it deducts them from the pot of tickets until theres none left but even then you could have one ticket left and a group ball is pulled which would then exceed the pot.

Torn here weather to enter as a group or take the chance with single entries 🤷‍♂️
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,369
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: League Cup
« Reply #459 on: Today at 04:42:58 pm »
Excuse my always faulty maths but I think I've worked out from Kyiv the following, the allocation was 16,626. There was 25,578 ballot applicants with a 1:3.7 chance. This works out at about 27%. Meaning about 6,900 tickets. This means that about 9,700 tickets were taken from the original allocation. If you add another 1000 away fans this time, you are looking at about 21,000 give or take. This obviously depend on take up from PRH etc which could overlap too and is really hard to judge
« Last Edit: Today at 04:46:24 pm by TeddyTime33 »
Logged

Offline AnthonyStabile

  • Frankie Carbone... Freddy No Nose... "Naby Keita is a shithouse, pass it on."
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #460 on: Today at 04:48:18 pm »
If you had 4 people eligible in the ballot would the odds of ALL being successful be lower if they entered as a group( 1 entry ) or individually (4 entries)?
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,369
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: League Cup
« Reply #461 on: Today at 04:51:26 pm »
Quote from: AnthonyStabile on Today at 04:48:18 pm
If you had 4 people eligible in the ballot would the odds of ALL being successful be lower if they entered as a group( 1 entry ) or individually (4 entries)?
read above
Logged

Offline lfcrule6times

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 867
Re: League Cup
« Reply #462 on: Today at 05:03:33 pm »
Was there a ballot for the Villa semi in 2015? only did the homes and recall only two. Bolton and Blackburn at home, and managed to get a ticket. Can't remember if I got them in a ballot or not
Logged
★     ★     ★     ★     ★     ★

Offline VVM

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 500
  • OVER AN HOUR LEFT ESTIMATED TIME
Re: League Cup
« Reply #463 on: Today at 05:10:00 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 04:30:57 pm
you forgot to - the aways from the total so it's closer to 20,000

Ah so I did  :butt

I'll correct that to the following:

*23,800 out of 47,722 is nearly 50% so worst case scenario is odds of 1/2.


47,722 didn't go to both Leicester and Arsenal since they both went down to all members. I'd say a conservative estimate would be about 40,000 went to both. Making the odds of being successful in the ballot more like 60% or 1/1.66
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,369
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: League Cup
« Reply #464 on: Today at 05:22:53 pm »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 05:10:00 pm
Ah so I did  :butt

I'll correct that to the following:

*23,800 out of 47,722 is nearly 50% so worst case scenario is odds of 1/2.


47,722 didn't go to both Leicester and Arsenal since they both went down to all members. I'd say a conservative estimate would be about 40,000 went to both. Making the odds of being successful in the ballot more like 60% or 1/1.66
40,000 but also -6k with aways and then also PRH etc, you could easily get about 30k left. 25k applied for Kyiv ballot for reference
Logged

Offline ChrisLFCKOP

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 985
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #465 on: Today at 05:58:17 pm »
Quote from: lfcrule6times on Today at 05:03:33 pm
Was there a ballot for the Villa semi in 2015? only did the homes and recall only two. Bolton and Blackburn at home, and managed to get a ticket. Can't remember if I got them in a ballot or not

No because we got through on a reply I think there was not enough time so it was a first come first serve basis on the sale.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 646
Re: League Cup
« Reply #466 on: Today at 06:05:56 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 05:22:53 pm
40,000 but also -6k with aways and then also PRH etc, you could easily get about 30k left. 25k applied for Kyiv ballot for reference

I would expect a thousand or so to either not apply or forget to register in time.
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,429
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: League Cup
« Reply #467 on: Today at 06:21:23 pm »
Quote from: lfcrule6times on Today at 05:03:33 pm
Was there a ballot for the Villa semi in 2015? only did the homes and recall only two. Bolton and Blackburn at home, and managed to get a ticket. Can't remember if I got them in a ballot or not

Defo first come first serve. I remember thinking if wed got through, thered be no chance of a final ticket coz of the further reduced allocation and them going to STHs. The gap has narrowed a little between members and STHs in some respects
Logged

Offline AttaRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #468 on: Today at 07:56:37 pm »
Do we expect the club to announce what the chances are of a ticket when the registration period ends? Like they did with Kiev.
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,369
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: League Cup
« Reply #469 on: Today at 08:00:08 pm »
Quote from: AttaRed on Today at 07:56:37 pm
Do we expect the club to announce what the chances are of a ticket when the registration period ends? Like they did with Kiev.
yeah but they might bury it somewhere deep like they did with the members ballot this season
Logged

Online keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,460
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: League Cup
« Reply #470 on: Today at 08:01:09 pm »
Quote from: AttaRed on Today at 07:56:37 pm
Do we expect the club to announce what the chances are of a ticket when the registration period ends? Like they did with Kiev.
Youd hope so. If everyone who applied was guaranteed then it would allow people to make arrangements earlier.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,429
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: League Cup
« Reply #471 on: Today at 08:07:30 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 08:01:09 pm
Youd hope so. If everyone who applied was guaranteed then it would allow people to make arrangements earlier.

Would love a guaranteed as itll be a first come first serve fight out for the cheapest seats haha 
Logged

Offline Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,047
  • The runaway train.....
Re: League Cup
« Reply #472 on: Today at 09:15:48 pm »
In case this helps anyone wondering where the different prices are:

Sorry for the small size but this is almost up to limit
Logged
We are a team of one half.

Online andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,096
Re: League Cup
« Reply #473 on: Today at 09:35:02 pm »
Cat 5s please.  Hopefully will get our lot sorted. 
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline AttaRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #474 on: Today at 09:50:27 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 08:01:09 pm
Youd hope so. If everyone who applied was guaranteed then it would allow people to make arrangements earlier.

This was my thinking
Logged

Offline RandalstownRed

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 20
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #475 on: Today at 09:55:39 pm »
Any charter train info?
Logged

Online stevienash

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,514
  • 'White liquid in a bottle has to be milk.'"
Re: League Cup
« Reply #476 on: Today at 11:25:10 pm »
Quote from: RandalstownRed on Today at 09:55:39 pm
Any charter train info?

WTF? There wont be any charter train 😂
Logged

Online andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,096
Re: League Cup
« Reply #477 on: Today at 11:32:47 pm »
Quote from: stevienash on Today at 11:25:10 pm
WTF? There wont be any charter train 😂

Ahh the special trains.  40 yrs ago we would go back to Wembley Central and whatever number of specials would fill up, first stop Crewe then selected stations into Lime Street.  One train would fill and depart and the next would pull into the platform.  Everyone back home in plenty of time for bevs with your mates. 

Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Online stevienash

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,514
  • 'White liquid in a bottle has to be milk.'"
Re: League Cup
« Reply #478 on: Today at 11:35:48 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 11:32:47 pm
Ahh the special trains.  40 yrs ago we would go back to Wembley Central and whatever number of specials would fill up, first stop Crewe then selected stations into Lime Street.  One train would fill and depart and the next would pull into the platform.  Everyone back home in plenty of time for bevs with your mates.

Would of love to done this closet I got was train from Lviv to kyiv when the whole train was full of reds for 7 hours. Some train ride that
Logged

Online John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,260
Re: League Cup
« Reply #479 on: Today at 11:42:36 pm »
Went on a charter train to Wembley Central from Liverpool South Parkway for the 2012 League Cup Final.
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 