Author
Topic: League Cup (Read 27779 times)
ldsn
Posts: 584
Re: League Cup
«
Reply #440 on:
Today
at 06:47:16 pm »
Please delete if not appropriate but I'd happily swap a single on the Kop for Inter Milan (plus difference in money) for a final ticket. I know it's a wild long shot but wanted to get it out there in case by some stroke of luck someone fancies that.
