

Someone asked this question earlier so posting the FAQ below.



If I register with other supporters, will we be entered into the ballot as a group?



Registering together in a group will mean that those who are registered in the same transaction, will either ALL be successful or unsuccessful. If you require adult/junior tickets, please ensure you register together within the same transaction.



So makes sense to apply individually and then those who are successful can buy tickets together on the actual sale. Obviously cant do that if buying junior tickets.



