Someone asked this question earlier so posting the FAQ below.
If I register with other supporters, will we be entered into the ballot as a group?
Registering together in a group will mean that those who are registered in the same transaction, will either ALL be successful or unsuccessful. If you require adult/junior tickets, please ensure you register together within the same transaction.
So makes sense to apply individually and then those who are successful can buy tickets together on the actual sale. Obviously cant do that if buying junior tickets.