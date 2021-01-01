« previous next »
Offline deanloco9

Re: League Cup final v Chelsea, Sunday 27th Feb @ 1630, selling details
« Reply #400 on: Today at 02:39:41 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 02:24:36 pm
Anybody can estimate percentage chance in ballot?


1 in 1.75 is my guess
Offline CornerTakenQuickly

Re: League Cup final v Chelsea, Sunday 27th Feb @ 1630, selling details
« Reply #401 on: Today at 02:41:41 pm »
Quote from: Thomas on Today at 02:05:27 pm
What about fancard which has 3 aways on? He is not a member? will that be eligible in the first guaranteed sale? only mentions STH/Members with 3?

Fancards were scrapped in 2020.
Offline Thomas

Re: League Cup final v Chelsea, Sunday 27th Feb @ 1630, selling details
« Reply #402 on: Today at 02:45:17 pm »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Today at 02:41:41 pm
Fancards were scrapped in 2020.

yes I understand that, but we still use his fan number to buy aways. He isn't a member. He has 3 aways but is not a member. Trying to work out if we need to buy him a lite membership before the final?
Online Sooty89!!!

Re: League Cup final v Chelsea, Sunday 27th Feb @ 1630, selling details
« Reply #403 on: Today at 02:46:20 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 02:39:41 pm

1 in 1.75 is my guess
I think the odds will be a lot better than that, looking back to the ballot against City I didnt hear of anyone being unsuccessful, covid will put some people off, as will the prices.
Offline deanloco9

Re: League Cup final v Chelsea, Sunday 27th Feb @ 1630, selling details
« Reply #404 on: Today at 02:48:06 pm »
New main stand is the concerning factor I think, Hospo members increase etc
Online G a r y

Re: League Cup final v Chelsea, Sunday 27th Feb @ 1630, selling details
« Reply #405 on: Today at 02:48:20 pm »
Quote from: Sooty89!!! on Today at 02:46:20 pm
I think the odds will be a lot better than that, looking back to the ballot against City I didnt hear of anyone being unsuccessful, covid will put some people off, as will the prices.
You got those numbers or can you still see those odds on the site somewhere?
Online ChrisLFCKOP

Re: League Cup final v Chelsea, Sunday 27th Feb @ 1630, selling details
« Reply #406 on: Today at 02:48:57 pm »
So couple of questions.

1) I am in the first sale so do I need to register? Its not entirely clear.

2) Can PRH buy in the second sale?
Offline deanloco9

Re: League Cup final v Chelsea, Sunday 27th Feb @ 1630, selling details
« Reply #407 on: Today at 03:01:14 pm »
Official supplier for Club Wembley are selling Liverpool end tickets for £799.  :o :o :o :o :no

This is without any food and drink too haha
Offline PaulKS

Re: League Cup final v Chelsea, Sunday 27th Feb @ 1630, selling details
« Reply #408 on: Today at 03:04:08 pm »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 02:48:57 pm
So couple of questions.

1) I am in the first sale so do I need to register? Its not entirely clear.


 :o :o No, just log on and buy your ticket...

Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 02:48:57 pm

2) Can PRH buy in the second sale?

No
Online willss

Re: League Cup final v Chelsea, Sunday 27th Feb @ 1630, selling details
« Reply #409 on: Today at 03:04:27 pm »
So I have 2 cards with 3 so guaranteed. My youngest lad is 13 but has two credits so not guaranteed. Hes not allowed in on his own so is he stuffed??
Online Craig S

Re: League Cup final v Chelsea, Sunday 27th Feb @ 1630, selling details
« Reply #410 on: Today at 03:05:00 pm »
Quote from: Thomas on Today at 02:45:17 pm
yes I understand that, but we still use his fan number to buy aways. He isn't a member. He has 3 aways but is not a member. Trying to work out if we need to buy him a lite membership before the final?

It is the same selling notice for all the aways, it never mentions fancards. Only ST & members.
I am surprised it worked, we had an old fan card we used for aways and it stopped working. Saying not eligible for this sale, so we had to buy a membership on it. This was a league game, Southampton at start of 19/20
Online Hij

Re: League Cup final v Chelsea, Sunday 27th Feb @ 1630, selling details
« Reply #411 on: Today at 03:07:11 pm »
Quote from: willss on Today at 03:04:27 pm
So I have 2 cards with 3 so guaranteed. My youngest lad is 13 but has two credits so not guaranteed. Hes not allowed in on his own so is he stuffed??

If he wins in the ballot, buy your tickets in that guaranteed sale? Guess you'd need to confirm that you'd still be eligible to purchase but I don't see why not.

In fact it's a fair consideration coz I have 3 but have a few mates on 2, so I might want to be with them for the final if possible.
Offline Thomas

Re: League Cup final v Chelsea, Sunday 27th Feb @ 1630, selling details
« Reply #412 on: Today at 03:07:29 pm »
Thanks Craig
Offline redgriffin73

Re: League Cup final v Chelsea, Sunday 27th Feb @ 1630, selling details
« Reply #413 on: Today at 03:09:39 pm »
Does it go to ET or straight to pens if needed? Trying to work the trains out!
Online TeddyTime33

Re: League Cup final v Chelsea, Sunday 27th Feb @ 1630, selling details
« Reply #414 on: Today at 03:09:57 pm »
Quote from: Thomas on Today at 02:45:17 pm
yes I understand that, but we still use his fan number to buy aways. He isn't a member. He has 3 aways but is not a member. Trying to work out if we need to buy him a lite membership before the final?
swear everyone needs to be a member to buy tickets? You sure he doesn't have a membership now? If you've been able to buy tickets up to this point then you'll probably be allowed to buy these ones as well
Offline donnerz

Re: League Cup final v Chelsea, Sunday 27th Feb @ 1630, selling details
« Reply #415 on: Today at 03:10:21 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:09:39 pm
Does it go to ET or straight to pens if needed? Trying to work the trains out!
ET and then pens.
Online TeddyTime33

Re: League Cup final v Chelsea, Sunday 27th Feb @ 1630, selling details
« Reply #416 on: Today at 03:10:29 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:09:39 pm
Does it go to ET or straight to pens if needed? Trying to work the trains out!
ET
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: League Cup final v Chelsea, Sunday 27th Feb @ 1630, selling details
« Reply #417 on: Today at 03:10:37 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 02:48:06 pm
New main stand is the concerning factor I think, Hospo members increase etc

Yeah this is definitely a concern. It was always good to get the anfield expansion done but when it comes to finals, it just means more fans but still the same ticket allocation at Wembley. The main stand expansion also messed with the CL guaranteed sales too as there were more people who got on the ladder
Offline Thomas

Re: League Cup final v Chelsea, Sunday 27th Feb @ 1630, selling details
« Reply #418 on: Today at 03:10:39 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 03:09:57 pm
swear everyone needs to be a member to buy tickets? You sure he doesn't have a membership now? If you've been able to buy tickets up to this point then you'll probably be allowed to buy these ones as well

Thinking about it, it must have a lite membership attached. Happy days !
Offline stueya

Re: League Cup final v Chelsea, Sunday 27th Feb @ 1630, selling details
« Reply #419 on: Today at 03:11:27 pm »
Based on Leicester and Arsenals larger allocations, the PRHs and the guaranteed away fans I reckon there will be potentially 30,000 in the ballot for around 23,000 tickets
Offline redgriffin73

Re: League Cup final v Chelsea, Sunday 27th Feb @ 1630, selling details
« Reply #420 on: Today at 03:14:43 pm »
Offline jdirckze

Re: League Cup final v Chelsea, Sunday 27th Feb @ 1630, selling details
« Reply #421 on: Today at 03:16:23 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 03:04:08 pm
:o :o No, just log on and buy your ticket...

No
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 02:48:57 pm
So couple of questions.

1) I am in the first sale so do I need to register? Its not entirely clear.

2) Can PRH buy in the second sale?

2) yes PRH can buy in the second sale and any other sales if any left - if you are a PRH but want to sit with those who qualify in the second sale you have to buy them all together in the second sale.
Online Hij

Re: League Cup final v Chelsea, Sunday 27th Feb @ 1630, selling details
« Reply #422 on: Today at 03:16:52 pm »
Quote from: willss on Today at 03:04:27 pm
So I have 2 cards with 3 so guaranteed. My youngest lad is 13 but has two credits so not guaranteed. Hes not allowed in on his own so is he stuffed??
Quote
I am eligible to purchase a ticket in the guaranteed sale taking place from Monday January 31, can I purchase my ticket with friends/family who are successful in the ballot instead?

No, it will not be possible for you to purchase tickets with anyone who is successful in the ballot. You can only purchase tickets within the sale taking place from Monday January 31.



Well that sucks, if your boy is lucky I guess the other of the 3 should go in on the single and him with you?
Online Sooty89!!!

Re: League Cup final v Chelsea, Sunday 27th Feb @ 1630, selling details
« Reply #423 on: Today at 03:19:32 pm »
Quote from: jdirckze on Today at 03:16:23 pm
2) yes PRH can buy in the second sale and any other sales if any left - if you are a PRH but want to sit with those who qualify in the second sale you have to buy them all together in the second sale.
Does the same apply to people eligible in the 2nd sale, if they wait for others to find out if successful for the 3rd sale?
Online Booze And Glory

Re: League Cup final v Chelsea, Sunday 27th Feb @ 1630, selling details
« Reply #424 on: Today at 03:21:07 pm »
Quote from: Sooty89!!! on Today at 03:19:32 pm
Does the same apply to people eligible in the 2nd sale, if they wait for others to find out if successful for the 3rd sale?

No you have to buy in the 2nd sale, so they know what's left over for the ballot
Online Hij

Re: League Cup final v Chelsea, Sunday 27th Feb @ 1630, selling details
« Reply #425 on: Today at 03:21:21 pm »
Quote from: Sooty89!!! on Today at 03:19:32 pm
Does the same apply to people eligible in the 2nd sale, if they wait for others to find out if successful for the 3rd sale?

Looks like the computer is saying no.

Quote from: Sooty89!!! on Today at 03:19:32 pm
Does the same apply to people eligible in the 2nd sale, if they wait for others to find out if successful for the 3rd sale?

The FAQ's make it sound like this isn't possible.

Quote
I am eligible to purchase a ticket in the guaranteed sale taking place from Monday January 31, can I purchase my ticket with friends/family who are successful in the ballot instead?

No, it will not be possible for you to purchase tickets with anyone who is successful in the ballot. You can only purchase tickets within the sale taking place from Monday January 31.

I can only imagine it's something to do with the software as I don't see why else it would matter.
Online Hij

Re: League Cup final v Chelsea, Sunday 27th Feb @ 1630, selling details
« Reply #426 on: Today at 03:22:31 pm »
Quote from: Booze And Glory on Today at 03:21:07 pm
No you have to buy in the 2nd sale, so they know what's left over for the ballot
Of course, I'm a fucking idiot ;D
Offline stueya

Re: League Cup
« Reply #427 on: Today at 03:47:27 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 03:10:37 pm
Yeah this is definitely a concern. It was always good to get the anfield expansion done but when it comes to finals, it just means more fans but still the same ticket allocation at Wembley. The main stand expansion also messed with the CL guaranteed sales too as there were more people who got on the ladder

Not sure though as quite a few where still available for Arsenal after the fans with the Leicester credit ended
Offline Schmarn

Re: League Cup
« Reply #428 on: Today at 04:10:29 pm »
Quote from: stueya on Today at 03:47:27 pm
Not sure though as quite a few where still available for Arsenal after the fans with the Leicester credit ended

Yep, there were a couple thousand left. Also the registration window is tight, just 3 days, so expect quite a few will miss it (and then blame the ticket office).

Online ChrisLFCKOP

Re: League Cup final v Chelsea, Sunday 27th Feb @ 1630, selling details
« Reply #429 on: Today at 04:12:14 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 03:04:08 pm
:o :o No, just log on and buy your ticket...

No

thanks
Online Sooty89!!!

Re: League Cup final v Chelsea, Sunday 27th Feb @ 1630, selling details
« Reply #430 on: Today at 04:17:02 pm »
Quote from: Booze And Glory on Today at 03:21:07 pm
No you have to buy in the 2nd sale, so they know what's left over for the ballot
Nice one 👍🏻
Offline Schmarn

Re: League Cup
« Reply #431 on: Today at 04:18:44 pm »

Someone asked this question earlier so posting the FAQ below.

If I register with other supporters, will we be entered into the ballot as a group?

Registering together in a group will mean that those who are registered in the same transaction, will either ALL be successful or unsuccessful.  If you require adult/junior tickets, please ensure you register together within the same transaction.

So makes sense to apply individually and then those who are successful can buy tickets together on the actual sale. Obviously cant do that if buying junior tickets.

Offline RainbowFlick

Re: League Cup final v Chelsea, Sunday 27th Feb @ 1630, selling details
« Reply #432 on: Today at 04:22:28 pm »
Quote from: lfcrule6times on Today at 02:27:23 pm
Asked in the other thread, bit if you register with family, do you both miss out if unsuccessful?

yes
Offline PaulKS

Re: League Cup final v Chelsea, Sunday 27th Feb @ 1630, selling details
« Reply #433 on: Today at 05:15:43 pm »
Quote from: jdirckze on Today at 03:16:23 pm
2) yes PRH can buy in the second sale and any other sales if any left - if you are a PRH but want to sit with those who qualify in the second sale you have to buy them all together in the second sale.

That's exactly what I said....

(thanks 😂)
