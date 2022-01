Allocation of around 33k tickets.

guessing around 1k of them will disappear to the club.



I suspect there are around 8-10k people who have been to 3+ games.

Taking in to account there could be lots of people that did 2H &1+A , but some will have gone to different aways.





Lets say this leaves 20k tickets for 40k fans who went to both home games...



1/2 chance?



More like 7000 who went to 3+ games, so roughly 25000 tickets in the ballot. It was probably around 40k who went both homes games, minus the 6500 who also went to an away, leaving 33500 roughly eligible for the ballot. Given extortionate train prices to London and how some people may not want/have the time to travel down and possibly stay overnight, then a few thousand will be put off entering the ballot. This all puts the chances at around 80%, but of course some people will enter the ballot and not buy, so the first 500 or so on the waiting list may get a ticket, which further increases chances of being successful. All this really depends on two unknown factors- the exact number on 2 games and how many of those would want to go to Wembley.