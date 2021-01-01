Man City v Wycombe...
Manchester City v Wycombe and Arsenal v AFC Wimbledon are the two main giants v smaller teams ties.
How often to the oil team get a home draw against a lower division team?
I wouldnt exactly call Wycombe 'giants' to be honest. Decent side but that's a bit much.
Another premier league team away from home. One for the kids I'm sure.
#LFC have now been drawn against Premier League opposition 18 times in 27 domestic cup draws under Jurgen Klopp
Long way to travel on a school night
Oil Barons are so fucking lucky.
Good game to get some match fitness into the lads not starting games yet. Don't care about winning this anyway.
It might not be a priority, but some of us wouldnt mind a day out at Anfield South. Never understand this dont care about winning shite.
Thought we would get Burnley Shut for the travelling fans
Yep, anyone that baulks at winning any trophy is a fucking clown mate. A selfish clown to boot - all players love appearing in a final and potentially adding to their medal haul.Oh, and Bob Paisley says you're a clown as well.
Two legs for the semi final too
Good job we'll be gone from this stupid competition long before then.
