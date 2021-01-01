It might not be a priority, but some of us wouldnt mind a day out at Anfield South. Never understand this dont care about winning shite.



I think once it gets to the business end of the competitions, then everyone cares!Its one of them things for me - i have sod all interest in these cups with other teams - not watched a FA Cup final or league cup final since we where last in them. Now the league cup is actually on a tv channel I have over here, I'll watch random games during the rounds if they dont clash with other stuff. I watched about 20 mins of one of tonights games for instance, but it isnt something I make the effort to watch. But if you are in it and get through those first couple rounds - then of course, thats totally different.Last season though -I honestly couldnt care less.But Norwich away - thats an interesting tie actually as pointed out - at least they have a coach who coaches good football and wants his team to play. I reckon itll be tough but a good game to watch regardless.