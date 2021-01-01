« previous next »
Author Topic: League Cup draw  (Read 3073 times)

Re: League Cup draw
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 10:27:05 pm »
May just hand the trophy to City now. Pointless going through the rigmarole of doing all the draws and them getting shit home ties the whole way through 
Re: League Cup draw
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 10:27:09 pm »
Another premier league team away from home. One for the kids I'm sure.
Re: League Cup draw
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 10:27:46 pm »

So so predictable.

Theres a decent shot that Norwich rest players if their selection yesterday is anything to go by so perhaps not as bad as it looks. Man U and Chelsea have tough games. City of course get a home game against a pub team.
Re: League Cup draw
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 10:29:43 pm »
Prem side away, who could have saw that one coming?

This probably won't be their top priority either, so should still be going there and winning.
Re: League Cup draw
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 10:30:19 pm »
All-Premier League games...

Man Utd v West Ham
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Norwich v Liverpool
Wolves v Spurs


Manchester City v Wycombe and Arsenal v AFC Wimbledon are the two main giants v smaller teams ties.
Re: League Cup draw
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 10:30:48 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 10:24:46 pm
Man City v Wycombe...
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

There might be a surprise. If Wycombe can keep it to single digits   ;D

Pleasantly surprised about our draw, was half expecting Burnley away or one of the big teams away.
Re: League Cup draw
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 10:31:26 pm »
Thought we would get Burnley

Shut for the travelling fans
Re: League Cup draw
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 10:32:05 pm »
Would be laughable if it wasnt so predictable
Re: League Cup draw
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 10:32:54 pm »
Just hand the trophy to City - this Cup is dull and needs binning

Two legs for the semi final too
Re: League Cup draw
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 10:33:56 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:30:19 pm

Manchester City v Wycombe and Arsenal v AFC Wimbledon are the two main giants v smaller teams ties.

I wouldnt exactly call Wycombe 'giants' to be honest. Decent side but that's a bit much.
Re: League Cup draw
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 10:34:45 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 10:27:00 pm
How often to the oil team get a home draw against a lower division team?

Every. Fucking. Time.
Re: League Cup draw
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 10:34:54 pm »
Gomez, Konate, Elliott, whatever one of Jota/Bobby doesn't start the previous league game etc etc will take care of em.
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 10:36:36 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:33:56 pm
I wouldnt exactly call Wycombe 'giants' to be honest. Decent side but that's a bit much.

They beat City away in the 3rd division not long ago.
Re: League Cup draw
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 10:36:58 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:27:09 pm
Another premier league team away from home. One for the kids I'm sure.

Long way to travel on a school night
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 10:39:10 pm »
https://twitter.com/IanDoyleSport/status/1430642884936704000

Quote
#LFC have now been drawn against Premier League opposition 18 times in 27 domestic cup draws under Jurgen Klopp
Re: League Cup draw
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 10:39:15 pm »
So there's no doubt the Wycombe ball was stuck to the edge of the inside of the bowl until the City ball came out.
Crafty fuckers must think we're all dumb.
Re: League Cup draw
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 10:39:41 pm »
Good game to get some match fitness into the lads not starting games yet. Don't care about winning this anyway.
Re: League Cup draw
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 10:42:19 pm »
Every. Fucking. Time
Re: League Cup draw
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 10:45:38 pm »
I think it'll be a good team regardless. Loads of talent outside the obvious first team choices. Gomez and Konate might get their first football of the season, Jones and Minamino perhaps. I wouldn't even be surprised to see Kaide Gordon play, because he handed Elliot his debut at 16 in the League Cup. Just get the balance right and we should beat these.
Re: League Cup draw
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 10:47:49 pm »
Quote from: liversaint on Yesterday at 10:36:58 pm
Long way to travel on a school night

It's a bad draw for the fans, who've only just traveled all the way down there last week and wouldn't have got back till the early hours of the morning from a 5.30 kick off, let alone 8pm.
Re: League Cup draw
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 10:50:58 pm »
Colour me surprised  Wycombe heh
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 10:51:42 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 10:25:28 pm
Oil Barons are so fucking lucky.

At which point does it stop being luck and start being sus?

At least Norwich is relatively manageable, but they're bound to raise their game against whatever second string we put out. But seriously, just fuck off with that shit.
Re: League Cup draw
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 10:55:45 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 10:39:41 pm
Good game to get some match fitness into the lads not starting games yet. Don't care about winning this anyway.

It might not be a priority, but some of us wouldnt mind a day out at Anfield South. Never understand this dont care about winning shite.
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 10:57:00 pm »
I would like to see Kloppo win the League and FA Cups by the time he leaves us as it completes the set.  Ditto for majority of the current squad too.
Re: League Cup draw
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 11:02:02 pm »
Quote from: liversaint on Yesterday at 10:55:45 pm
It might not be a priority, but some of us wouldnt mind a day out at Anfield South. Never understand this dont care about winning shite.
Yep same. Besides City cant be allowed to outdo our 4 in a row in this competition so well no doubt have to be the ones to stop them this season
Re: League Cup draw
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 11:02:54 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:31:26 pm
Thought we would get Burnley

Shut for the travelling fans

Saving that for the next round if we get through.
Re: League Cup draw
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 11:02:55 pm »
Local draw for me so I'm probably one of few reds who are pleased on here, just hope I can get hold of tickets in our end.

My lad plays for Norwich development centre, so we got tickets to the game last night against Bournemouth for £11 for both of us. Norwich played well, but Bournemouth were shocking and contributed massively to their own downfall.

The depth in our squad to give more minutes to some players will be more than strong enough to see them off. Norwich will be more intent on staying in the league, with fixtures against Leicester and Arsenal next, they'll potentially be desperate for points. Although it's a prem team, it'll still mean we can give plenty of other players a chance with them resting majority of key first teamers.
Re: League Cup draw
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 11:06:08 pm »
Quote from: liversaint on Yesterday at 10:55:45 pm
It might not be a priority, but some of us wouldnt mind a day out at Anfield South. Never understand this dont care about winning shite.
Yep, anyone that baulks at winning any trophy is a fucking clown mate. A selfish clown to boot - all players love appearing in a final and potentially adding to their medal haul.
Oh, and Bob Paisley says you're a clown as well.
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 11:36:29 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:06:08 pm
Yep, anyone that baulks at winning any trophy is a fucking clown mate. A selfish clown to boot - all players love appearing in a final and potentially adding to their medal haul.
Oh, and Bob Paisley says you're a clown as well.
Its not about baulking at it though is it? Its more about the first 11 being rested because we all know 1 or 3 points could be the difference in the league. Not to mention the chances that players have a higher risk of getting injuries.

In saying that for at least Norwich we should be much stronger. Theres no way they will play their full starting 11 and our team should be extremely strong.
Re: League Cup draw
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 11:42:02 pm »
What is our B team at this point? Kelleher, Neco, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita/Thiago, Ox, Minamino, Firmino and Origi? They should be good enough to beat Norwich A.
Re: League Cup draw
« Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 11:43:29 pm »
The best way to tell if a team in in league 1 is if they draw City in a cup.
Re: League Cup draw
« Reply #71 on: Yesterday at 11:48:07 pm »
Quote from: liversaint on Yesterday at 10:55:45 pm
It might not be a priority, but some of us wouldnt mind a day out at Anfield South. Never understand this dont care about winning shite.

I think once it gets to the business end of the competitions, then everyone cares!

Its one of them things for me - i have sod all interest in these cups with other teams - not watched a FA Cup final or league cup final since we where last in them. Now the league cup is actually on a tv channel I have over here, I'll watch random games during the rounds if they dont clash with other stuff. I watched about 20 mins of one of tonights games for instance, but it isnt something I make the effort to watch. But if you are in it and get through those first couple rounds - then of course, thats totally different.

Last season though -I honestly couldnt care less. 

But Norwich away - thats an interesting tie actually as pointed out - at least they have a coach who coaches good football and wants his team to play. I reckon itll be tough but a good game to watch regardless.
Re: League Cup draw
« Reply #72 on: Yesterday at 11:51:34 pm »
Would be nice to win this for a change! Klopp hasn't won this and the FA Cup so let's get both (along with the league and Champion's league of course) this year!
Re: League Cup draw
« Reply #73 on: Yesterday at 11:53:49 pm »
How is it possible to continue to get drawn against low low opposition teams like city do year after year. I mean fks sake. I just checked to see who we got and actually thought it may have been Arsenal as per usual but hey they gave us a premier league team at least..
Re: League Cup draw
« Reply #74 on: Today at 12:31:42 am »
Semifinals: January 4-5 and 11-12, 2022
Winners from the quarterfinals play two legs, one at each ground.


AFCON will be then. So Sadio and Mo would miss the Semi Finals should we get there.
Re: League Cup draw
« Reply #75 on: Today at 01:40:14 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:32:54 pm

Two legs for the semi final too
Good job we'll be gone from this stupid competition long before then.
Re: League Cup draw
« Reply #76 on: Today at 07:26:42 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:40:14 am
Good job we'll be gone from this stupid competition long before then.
The competition has a major flaw by having two-semi's. And although I disagree a bit, I do understand some peoples concerns about mid-week games between big league games being a disruption to prep and potential injury.
But if anyone has been to both a winning and losing final they wouldn't say it's stupid - far, far from it.
King Kenny doesn't think it's stupid.
Re: League Cup draw
« Reply #77 on: Today at 07:37:45 am »
Klopp always uses the league cup has a chance to young players minutes and play vs professionals. Would still expect to see Kaide to play this game even vs Norwich. Probably also Jones and Elliott play in this game. Yes the goal should be to win as many trophies as possible however Klopp has shown priority wise for the 1st team players is the League and Champions League to play the most then. Younger guys backups guys get chances in the League Cup and FA cup, yes some of the stars have come in the FA cup and League cup but mostly off the bench.
Re: League Cup draw
« Reply #78 on: Today at 08:13:11 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:39:10 pm
https://twitter.com/IanDoyleSport/status/1430642884936704000

It's bordering on ridiculous really. People can't accuse Jurgen of ignoring the cups, it's simply a matter of if you play stronger opponents early on, you're likely to go out if you don't play your first team.

Might as well rename it the Abu Dhabi Cup, they seem to be getting byes to the semis every year.

So crap that our trophy has basically been sportswashed but at least nobody cares about their achievement.
Re: League Cup draw
« Reply #79 on: Today at 08:31:08 am »
Quote from: liversaint on Yesterday at 10:55:45 pm
It might not be a priority, but some of us wouldnt mind a day out at Anfield South. Never understand this dont care about winning shite.

Agree, its a fucking shite attitude. We need to win things, I want us to win as many as we can. Kenny was the last manager to win a domestic cup, we've not won the FA Cup in 15 years, I'd love this lot to win a cup at Wembley.
