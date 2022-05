2.73 ppg for the second half of the season so far is incredible. At Christmas it looked like we would struggle to get to 90 points and we're now on 82 with 4 to play. Even if we don't get the title this season (I think we will) this form will set us up for a very good go at it next season.



We were pretty much written off by the so-called experts at the start of this season because of what happened last season. But the management team and squad have shown that was due to the extraordinary circumstances and with a clean bill of health we can get back to the kind of form that saw us blow everyone away in 2019/20.