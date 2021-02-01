I'm sure we will get more than 73 points, that the mean points says in one of the tables. We had one of the most injury ravaged seasons in history and we managed 69 points. We're already +6 on it in the equivalent table.



Even if we only match last seasons results from now onward (which we're expected to build on top comfortably rather than match it now that the injured players in defense are back, which means we have a stronger defense, and a stronger midfield with no domino effect of midfielders having to play in defense), we should hit 75, which should be enough to get Top 4.



If we have a +10 from now onward (totaling to +16 with the +6 we already have), we should hit 85 easily. That amounts to 3 more wins and 1 more draw from last season in the next 35 games.



Anything more than that and we will be in the Title Race.