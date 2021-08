Thanks for the OP Stockdam.



Really looking forward to this, a proper big game and we’re definitely more closely matched than when we steamrolled them at theirs at the same point last season. However, while we’re closely matched I think we are still better all over the pitch and will hopefully make that count.



I don’t think any result is a disaster at this point in the season, it’s certainly not a must win or a must not lose in my view as it’s not like we couldn’t still recover and win the league. But it would certainly be nice to put them back in their box for a bit as I’m struggling to see why they’re second favs for the league ahead of us.



Imagine Fabinho will start, Hendo too and I’d expect Naby to keep his place after a good start to the season. As good as Tsimikas has been I still think the experience of Robertson is required here. Whatever team Jurgen selects will be good enough and our bench will have options to change things up if needed.



Roll on 5:30 Saturday