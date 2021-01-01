« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread  (Read 9296 times)

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,073
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 08:40:36 pm »
The problem with Thiago over Keita, is that he hasn't played enough minutes since his knock in the summer, and we're clearly easing him in.

This game will be intense, and I can't see him being thrown in right away.
Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 166
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 08:50:08 pm »
yeah I think we're more likely to use keita's energy early and Thiago's brain the last 30 minutes
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 09:00:35 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:24:24 am
I dont think you or I can tell someone what the correct way to handle the loss of a parent is. (Covid is probably what kept him from traveling if he wanted to).
I think allowing to choose what the players wants to do and no pressure into playing is always the best move.
I understand why he wont not have travelled to Brazil.
Logged

Offline Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,389
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 10:31:20 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 08:40:36 pm
The problem with Thiago over Keita, is that he hasn't played enough minutes since his knock in the summer, and we're clearly easing him in.

This game will be intense, and I can't see him being thrown in right away.

Agree with this.

The same case can be made for Robbo too considering his injury. I know Robbo is a freak of nature physically so we might still see him put back in but my guess is that Tsimikas retains his place.

The Firmino-Jota one is the most interesting one for me. Firmino obviously provides better link-up play which is going to be important in this game, but Jota has been scoring goals for fun. And I don't think you can drop either Salah or Mane so what gives? I have no idea and glad I don't have to make that decision!
Logged

Offline rakey_lfc

  • pwned by Ronaldo...and eBay
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,000
  • I'm a people's man - only the people matter.
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 11:07:59 pm »
What a nice selection headache to have!
Logged
SUPPORT AND BELIEVE
 
You'll Never Walk Alone

Xbox 360 gamertag - TonyB1604

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,850
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #125 on: Today at 09:12:22 am »
Already having butterflies while waiting.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,373
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #126 on: Today at 09:21:39 am »
Put Thiago on when they are down to 10 men

Worked last time
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,193
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #127 on: Today at 09:31:36 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 08:40:36 pm
The problem with Thiago over Keita, is that he hasn't played enough minutes since his knock in the summer, and we're clearly easing him in.

This game will be intense, and I can't see him being thrown in right away.
Thiago was poor when he came on last week.
Twice he gave away bad turnovers. Too casual when he came on.

I think Keita starts again alongside Fabinho & Henderson. Give Thiago a bit more time to get up to speed.
Logged

Offline Lofty Ambitions

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,961
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #128 on: Today at 10:15:29 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:31:36 am
Thiago was poor when he came on last week.
Twice he gave away bad turnovers. Too casual when he came on.

I think Keita starts again alongside Fabinho & Henderson. Give Thiago a bit more time to get up to speed.
As good as Tsimikas has been in the first two games - and I do love our #greekscouser - Robbo was just unplayable at Chelsea away last season, when we still were on our stride. Robbo to start as well.
Logged
The Boy from Brazil!
Redeem us in your stone arms
Float like Papillon
Transfer Haiku by Bud P Austin

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,837
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #129 on: Today at 10:40:45 am »
Quote from: Angelius on Yesterday at 10:31:20 pm
The Firmino-Jota one is the most interesting one for me. Firmino obviously provides better link-up play which is going to be important in this game, but Jota has been scoring goals for fun. And I don't think you can drop either Salah or Mane so what gives? I have no idea and glad I don't have to make that decision!
We could decide to play all 4 of Jota, Bobby, Mane and Salah!
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,003
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #130 on: Today at 10:44:36 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:31:36 am
Thiago was poor when he came on last week.
Twice he gave away bad turnovers. Too casual when he came on.

I think Keita starts again alongside Fabinho & Henderson. Give Thiago a bit more time to get up to speed.

And then he also almost led to two goals for us. Thiago was casual because he was having fun.

He could easily start.

That said - Keita deserves to start. Had one of his best games against Chelsea immediately post lockdown.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,193
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #131 on: Today at 10:53:50 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 10:44:36 am
And then he also almost led to two goals for us. Thiago was casual because he was having fun.

He could easily start.

That said - Keita deserves to start. Had one of his best games against Chelsea immediately post lockdown.
Of course he could he will start most game for us.
I think Keita deservs to keep his place. Could say the same for Eliott too though.

Robertson not even a question for me. Has to start.
Tsimikas has been brillant though. Looks a very smart signing
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,051
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #132 on: Today at 12:30:48 pm »
Its a must not lose. At this stage a draw is perfectly fine.
Logged

Online naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,368
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #133 on: Today at 01:06:32 pm »
agree that we should start with fab, keita and henderson
would be minded also to keep the back four as is
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 