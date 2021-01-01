I dont think you or I can tell someone what the correct way to handle the loss of a parent is. (Covid is probably what kept him from traveling if he wanted to).
The problem with Thiago over Keita, is that he hasn't played enough minutes since his knock in the summer, and we're clearly easing him in.This game will be intense, and I can't see him being thrown in right away.
Thiago was poor when he came on last week.Twice he gave away bad turnovers. Too casual when he came on.I think Keita starts again alongside Fabinho & Henderson. Give Thiago a bit more time to get up to speed.
The Firmino-Jota one is the most interesting one for me. Firmino obviously provides better link-up play which is going to be important in this game, but Jota has been scoring goals for fun. And I don't think you can drop either Salah or Mane so what gives? I have no idea and glad I don't have to make that decision!
And then he also almost led to two goals for us. Thiago was casual because he was having fun. He could easily start. That said - Keita deserves to start. Had one of his best games against Chelsea immediately post lockdown.
