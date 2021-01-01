The problem with Thiago over Keita, is that he hasn't played enough minutes since his knock in the summer, and we're clearly easing him in.



This game will be intense, and I can't see him being thrown in right away.



Agree with this.The same case can be made for Robbo too considering his injury. I know Robbo is a freak of nature physically so we might still see him put back in but my guess is that Tsimikas retains his place.The Firmino-Jota one is the most interesting one for me. Firmino obviously provides better link-up play which is going to be important in this game, but Jota has been scoring goals for fun. And I don't think you can drop either Salah or Mane so what gives? I have no idea and glad I don't have to make that decision!