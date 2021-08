I know it was a different time and we were in the middle of a really bad run, but that Chelsea home game in 2020-2021 was up there with our worst performances. Think it kind of gets glossed over as Chelsea were in a purple patch and we were absolutely dreadful, but we were 2nd best all game and Werner/Mount caused us no ends of problems.



Think both Fabinho and Robertson come back for this one in place of Tsimikas and Elliot. I think the big question is whether Klopp goes with Keita or Thiago in the middle too. Could see Jota/Mane being switched for Bobby too.