I really hate Teuchel, he seems so up himself.



Yeah he projects a weird vibe at times -- he tries to pass it off as collective, but it seems more self-serving than most.What I think is going to be the game within in the game is how well we do with Chelsea's pace - they are one of the fastest teams in Europe when pressing and attacking, and as much as it pains me to give them an inkling of plastic credit, their defending is much better when defend from the front foot.While I am neutral about predictions in early big games, we must not lose sense of how fast this team plays -- so as to not be overwhelmed, play around them, let them wear themselves out and take advantage of their exuberance. I reminded of at least 3 plays in our first two games where we should have been scored upon (where either we had a last ditch tackle or Alisson came up big).I think we'll win this one in a close one goal game, but if we do not account for the change in tempo playing them --- then we could get punished early and have to dig ourselves out of hole, a position we do not have to be in nor do we want to be in ---- So prepare for a lightening fast game.Cheers You'll Never Walk Alone *best case 1-0* get another shutout, but get it under intense pressure.