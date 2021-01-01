« previous next »
Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 03:18:48 pm
Gotta be playing Diogoal Slotter for me. Cant argue with 2 in 2; might be something Chelsea dont expect too.
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 03:30:49 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 03:14:31 pm
His performances absolutely deserve a start but people are allowed to think that another player might suit a particular game better. Firmino's tireless pressing and desire to get involved often lead to him playing well in big games, Jota can be a bit quiet when he's not scoring which might not be something we want to risk in a game where it could be difficult to get the front three involved regularly.

fwiw Jota presses more than Firmino just on the numbers ... Firmino's a better passer/link player but Jota's at least his equal defensively and more of a goal threat so depends what you want
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 03:35:13 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 03:30:49 pm
fwiw Jota presses more than Firmino just on the numbers ... Firmino's a better passer/link player but Jota's at least his equal defensively and more of a goal threat so depends what you want

Ah cheers I missed that, I got thrown by the forward/winger classifications that fbref do I think.
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 03:44:27 pm
Quote from: Believe on Yesterday at 03:18:41 pm
Same team as Burnley for me, but with Fabinho in for Elliott... although I think he's good enough to start!

I like the idea of Harvey starting. I think he creates a tactical headache for Chelsea's midfield and defensive line if they play 3 at the back again. He and Keita create so many overloads down the wings in possession, leaving Mo, Jota, Mane and/or Trent 1v1 with a CB or wingback near the box. He'll force Chelsea to play very narrowly or risk having Jorginho and Kante pulled out of position regularly. Hard to leave Thiago or Henderson on the bench, but I think Fabinho must start if he is not personal leave.       
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 03:51:12 pm
Not sure if this is right because I was intoxicated at the time but I'm sure someone told me on Saturday that Jota has a better minutes to goal ratio in his first 32 Liverpool appearances than Rush, Fowler, Owen, Torres, Suarez, and Salah.  Is this true? Its some stat if it is.
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 03:52:20 pm
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 03:51:12 pm
Not sure if this is right because I was intoxicated at the time but I'm sure someone told me on Saturday that Jota has a better minutes to goal ratio in his first 32 Liverpool appearances than Rush, Fowler, Owen, Torres, Suarez, and Salah.  Is this true? Its some stat if it is.
Fron Twitter;

Best mins/goal ratios in Liverpool's history (min. 30 apps):

Fred Pagnam - 117
DIOGO JOTA - 127
John Aldridge - 130
Mo Salah - 134
Fernando Torres - 135
Luis Suárez - 138
Daniel Sturridge - 140
Gordon Hodgson - 141
Tony Rowley - 145
Jimmy Smith - 147
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 03:56:34 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 03:52:20 pm
Fron Twitter;

Best mins/goal ratios in Liverpool's history (min. 30 apps):

Fred Pagnam - 117
DIOGO JOTA - 127
John Aldridge - 130
Mo Salah - 134
Fernando Torres - 135
Luis Suárez - 138
Daniel Sturridge - 140
Gordon Hodgson - 141
Tony Rowley - 145
Jimmy Smith - 147

wow, people talking about how Matip goes under the radar, I think its gone under the radar just how good Jota has been so far for us so far, especially when you consider how often he scores that first break through goal
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 03:58:39 pm

Id start with Robertson & Fabinho, keep the rest the same- bench is looking very strong now

Alisson

Trent.    Matip.     VVD.      Robertson

Fabinho

Henderson.     Keita


Salah.    Jota.      Mane

Subs
Kelleher
Konate
Elliott
Firmino
Gomez / Milner
Tsimakis
Tiago
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 04:01:24 pm
Quote from: gjr1 on Yesterday at 02:59:23 pm




Jota should start. Jota deserves to start.

He scores the clutch goals. He starts.
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 04:19:04 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 03:52:20 pm
Fron Twitter;

Best mins/goal ratios in Liverpool's history (min. 30 apps):

Fred Pagnam - 117
DIOGO JOTA - 127
John Aldridge - 130
Mo Salah - 134
Fernando Torres - 135
Luis Suárez - 138
Daniel Sturridge - 140
Gordon Hodgson - 141
Tony Rowley - 145
Jimmy Smith - 147

Sturridge :(
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 04:24:49 pm
Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson; Fabinho (If ready), Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane

Lukaku will be a pain, as expected, but hopefully the two centre halves can carry on their great form. If Fabinho's ready to come back that will be big for us.

2-0 Reds - Jota to carry on his fine goalscoring form and Matip to head in the other.
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 04:44:33 pm
Keita has to start. Him alongside Henderson and Fabinho, if the latter is available.
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 04:52:37 pm
 Must win game :P
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 05:30:33 pm
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 03:56:34 pm
wow, people talking about how Matip goes under the radar, I think its gone under the radar just how good Jota has been so far for us so far, especially when you consider how often he scores that first break through goal

I think the long injury meant people almost forgot about him if you like. If he'd stayed fit he probably would have got similar stats to Salah first season the way he was tucking them away.
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 06:06:04 pm
Give Robbo the first half and Kostas the second.
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 10:12:48 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 06:30:31 am
We are still betting underdogs for this correct?

Love Chelsea to get overconfident for this match.

Nope, we are favourites.
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 11:56:51 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:12:48 pm
Nope, we are favourites.

Yep, barely though.  Most I'm seeing have us at +140 whereas Chelsea are +180ish or so.
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
Reply #57 on: Today at 12:07:59 am
this could be a turning point for Keita in his Liverpool career. He's started the season well, staying fit (touch wood).

If he plays well here, against a tough midfield, it could be the springboard for him to become the player we all hoped he would be.
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
Reply #58 on: Today at 01:37:29 am
Midfield will be key to this one - hope Fabinho is ready to go because I'd go with him, Hendo and Keita. Defensive steel and offensive nous needed in equal measures.

In terms of other parts of the line-up, the only questions are whether Robbo and Firmino come in. Can see the case for both for and against but with Klopp's tendency to not want to tinker too much with the starting eleven in the early parts of the season, I suspect we'll see fewer changes than expected.
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
Reply #59 on: Today at 01:45:26 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:56:51 pm
Yep, barely though.  Most I'm seeing have us at +140 whereas Chelsea are +180ish or so.

So what? Betting odds have no bearing on the game.
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
Reply #60 on: Today at 02:30:02 am
I really hate Tuchel, he seems so up himself.
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
Reply #61 on: Today at 04:29:27 am
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 02:30:02 am
I really hate Teuchel, he seems so up himself.

Yeah he projects a weird vibe at times -- he tries to pass it off as collective, but it seems more self-serving than most.

What I think is going to be the game within in the game is how well we do with Chelsea's pace - they are one of the fastest teams in Europe when pressing and attacking, and as much as it pains me to give them an inkling of plastic credit, their defending is much better when defend from the front foot.   

While I am neutral about predictions in early big games, we must not lose sense of how fast this team plays -- so as to not be overwhelmed, play around them, let them wear themselves out and take advantage of their exuberance.  I reminded of at least 3 plays in our first two games where we should have been scored upon (where either we had a last ditch tackle or Alisson came up big).

I think we'll win this one in a close one goal game, but if we do not account for the change in tempo playing them --- then we could get punished early and have to dig ourselves out of hole, a position we do not have to be in nor do we want to be in ---- So prepare for a lightening fast game.

Cheers You'll Never Walk Alone  *best case 1-0* get another shutout, but get it under intense pressure.
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
Reply #62 on: Today at 06:26:04 am
I think its a great time to play these. Get a win and lay down a marker.

Probable selection conundrums -

Robbo vs Kostas: Either is fine to be honest. Kostas in good knick and will give his all. Robbo as we know won't give less than 100%

Midfield: Any 3 of Fabinho - Hendo - Keita - Thiago will start (depending on if Fabinho is available. Do not really see Elliott or Jones starting this game)

Jota vs Bobby: No reason to drop Jota as such. Played 2, scored 2.

Rest all the same as Burnley. So great to see VVD and Matip come out of those first 2 games with steady performances.
 
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
Reply #63 on: Today at 06:37:35 am
We'll shit 'em.
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
Reply #64 on: Today at 06:54:28 am
Real selection headache to be honest. Starting in defense - do you play Tsimikas or Robbo? Midfield is really tough, Hendo or Fab, Naby or Elliot, is Thiago even ready yet? Forward line its between Jota and Firmino. I think we'll go:

Allison

Robbo
VVD
Matip
TAA

Keita
Fab
Hendo

Mane
Jota
Salah

With Elliot (naby), Thiago (Hendo/Fab) and Firmino (Jota) coming off the bench if its a close game and we need a goal.
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
Reply #65 on: Today at 07:24:02 am
Come on Redmen!!
Looking forward to this one followed by Boss Night at Olympia. No voice left for Sunday!
As many have said, a massive statement can be made by winning this. Saw Lukaku vs Arsenal and he is good wit the ball to his feet and back to goal, lay off then run forward. We need to have a double cover on him for this.
I still think our overall line up is more talented and press better but they are well organised and good with the ball.
Expecting a tight win. Maybe 1-0 or 2-1. Sure atmosphere will be electric.
