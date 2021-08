Midfield will be key to this one - hope Fabinho is ready to go because I'd go with him, Hendo and Keita. Defensive steel and offensive nous needed in equal measures.



In terms of other parts of the line-up, the only questions are whether Robbo and Firmino come in. Can see the case for both for and against but with Klopp's tendency to not want to tinker too much with the starting eleven in the early parts of the season, I suspect we'll see fewer changes than expected.