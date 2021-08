Same team as Burnley for me, but with Fabinho in for Elliott... although I think he's good enough to start!

I like the idea of Harvey starting. I think he creates a tactical headache for Chelsea's midfield and defensive line if they play 3 at the back again. He and Keita create so many overloads down the wings in possession, leaving Mo, Jota, Mane and/or Trent 1v1 with a CB or wingback near the box. He'll force Chelsea to play very narrowly or risk having Jorginho and Kante pulled out of position regularly. Hard to leave Thiago or Henderson on the bench, but I think Fabinho must start if he is not personal leave.