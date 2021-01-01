« previous next »
Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
Officials

Referee: xxxxxxxxx

Assistants: xxxxxxxxxxx

Fourth official: xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

VAR: xxxxxxxxxxxx Assistant VAR: xxxxxxxxxxxxxx



I know this is a pre-match thread but please bear with me for a minute as I touch on an important recent topic. Yes lets mention that chant which has been sung for years and which may be sung sometime during the match. Ive never been comfortable singing about opposition fans or players as I dont see the point, I really dont. My view is similar to a quote from Jurgen when he talked to Kop Outs.

From a player or coach perspective, I can say these songs dont help us as well. Its like a little bit of a waste of time. Its definitely a waste of time because we dont listen. I hear in the stadium when they start singing Bobby Firmino, Mo Salah, Youll Never Walk Alone obviously, all this kind of stuff. That gives you goosebumps, that gives you a push. The other songs are a complete waste of time.

So anything that doesnt support our players directly is just a waste of time when we could be trying to lift one of our players or the whole team.

Lets not go down a rabbit hole debating it but I accept that if part of our fan base detests the song then that should be the end of using it. We are all part of a big family and we should encourage an atmosphere where every supporter can participate. Yes the press have, as usual, tried to make it into something that it isn't but, in my opinion, it's time to bin it even though we all know that it is aimed at the Chelsea players and is not meant to offend our own supporters. Unfortunately it does and it's time to move on.

Sorry.back to the game.

Well this is our first real big test of the season as theres no doubt that Chelsea will be in or around the top 4. The last match we played them at Anfield, they beat us 1-0 so we have to fix that. We obviously didnt have VVD or Matip that day and we will be much stronger with both of them playing. Both have been superb so far this season and give us such a great base for attacking.

Both teams have won both of their games so far and have looked impressive.

Chelsea have signed Lukaku and I expect that he will start. He will give them more bite up front and well need to keep him quiet. Chelsea have some good players and we will need to dominate midfield and be wary of their counter-attacks.

They have a very good defender in Rudiger and two very good midfield players in Kante and Mount. The rest of the squad is solid and they tend to play well as a team. Hence I think we will have our work cut out to beat them. I expect us to dominate but it won't be easy to break them down. They'll create chances so we will need to defend well; it's going to be a tough game.

Moving to us, our games against Norwich and Burnley were excellent and I was impressed by every player who started or came on. Nice to see Mane, Bobby, Salah and Jota on the scoresheet after two games. We seem to have found our mojo again.

I suspect that well start with Jota and bring on Bobby but I would also be happy with Bobby starting. It was nice to see Mane scoring against Burnley as he is a key player for us. Salah will obviously start as he is in great form.







Moving onto midfield, who will start? Fabinho may be back so hes going to be the first name for me. We look so much tighter when he plays. Henderson had a good game against Burnley and I think hell make the starting 11. Elliott also had a great game but I think hell drop to the bench as well need to keep midfield tight. I think Keita will start with maybe Thiago replacing him. Elliott may come on but it depends on how the game is going.


Our defence picks itself if all are fit and if so then Tsimikas will feel disappointed as he was fantastic against Burnley. I think well need Robertsons experience but hopefully Tmisikas gets more starts later as he looks a very decent young player. His cross for Jotas goal against Burnley was excellent and the way he fought for the ball when pounced on by 3 Burnley players had me applauding him. That same attitude is evident in the whole squad. A quick shoutout to Matip and VVD who have been exceptional as they give us so much solidity at the back. The best two in the league in their positions? Certainly up there. I generally gloss over Alisson as he just does what he does and is such a solid and reliable keeper. He has transformed the team and instils confidence around him.








TAA picked up a knock against Burnley and at the time of writing he is a doubt. Gomez would be the likely replacement which shows just how strong our squad is when all are fit.

Its great that the biggest headache that Klopp has is keeping all his players happy. Milner has not done a thing wrong but may struggle to get a start. Jones and Gomez are in the same position.


Before I sign off and hand it over to you, the one thing that the team has missed is the crowd. A full-house will lift our team and I think well have too much class for Chelsea. It will be a tough match but I think Mane and Salah will score. Enjoy the match as it's a pleasure to watch the likes of our front four when they are on top form.


Ive used this gif before but Im looking forward to another cameo of fist-pumping from Jürgen.





Fill your boots with predicted lineups, tactics and score.
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
Some big calls to make. Robbo back in or stick with Tsimikas? Thiago to start? The battle between VVD (and Matip) against Lukaku will be fascinating to watch. Chelsea are a good unit and it will definitely be a test, but I think we can win.
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
This is an early clash of the titans and hopefully we can show them what we are made of. Chelsea are an excellent side with an abundance of quality players. I do feel that perhaps they are still to define their identity a bit. They've brought some very good players in and still have some players yet to really make their mark. I think we probably have the edge on them but it's very close.

The lineup should pose an interesting challenge for JK. I think we'll keep a pretty steady back 5 with Tsimikas retaining his spot. In midfield, I think Fab will hopefully return and Hendo alongside Naby would be the likely selection, but I also fancy Ox's power, directness and physicality to really test Chelsea. Up front I can't see us changing a lot, we are really spoilt for choice in our front 3.

Should be a cracking match for the neutrals.
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
Im already getting very excited about this game.

Chelsea look like seriously strong contenders for the title this season, and theyve invested wisely in Lukaku (a much better buy than Sancho or Grealish). Tuchel has made them look like a team again, not just a bunch of talented but directionless individuals like they were under Lampard, and theyre strong in every area of the team.

But we are Liverpool. And were not looking too shabby ourselves right now. Tuchel is not Klopp. Reece James is not Trent Alexander Arnold. Lukaku is not Salah. Kante is not Fabinho. Mendy is not Alisson. We more than match them in every area of the pitch. We wont roll over like Arsenal did, especially not at home.

This is going to be a tough game against strong opposition but we are good enough to win it.
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
Hard to tell anything from today. Id honestly prefer to play arsenal rather than Burnley right now. Im biased yeah but arsenal have the ability to make you look better where as Burnley are constantly trying to drag you to their level.

I can understand Klopp complaining about the new directives for refs after that match but I really think it should be to our advantage over the course of the season. Our press when we decide to do it is more likely to succeed when negligible collisions are okay. I firmly believe this will help us this season and I also believe we have the capability to overrun Chelsea next weekend.

I would also assume our centre backs will be far more equipped to deal with lukaku. You would imagine it will be the same two lads and he will target Matip. Matip is far better than any arsenal cb so Im confident he can deal with that threat.
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
Top of the table CLASH! 
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
Big game early on, a good result would be put us in good stead with other games to come.

Robertson imo goes straight back in for Kostas, and if Fabinho for obvious reasons isn't available then I imagine it's Thiago,Henderson and Keita who start.

I think Jota keeps his place up front.

I think it's important to score first against them.
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
Looking back at the match report from our game last March and we were dreadful.  Probably top 5 most putrid attacking performances under Klopp.  I think we should beat Chelsea but for starters need to see that we've figured out a way to get at them.  If I'm betting money I put it on a draw.
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
We are still betting underdogs for this correct?

Love Chelsea to get overconfident for this match.
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:52:51 am »
5-30 KO..  the place will be bouncing.   
