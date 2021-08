Garth Crooks has made a career out of this. It’s a great model for Jenas to follow.



Seriously, though, I can’t think of a better person to partner Alex wotserface on the One Show



Contrast it to someone like Ian Wright. He sometimes says stupid stuff but holds his hands up when he’s wrong, he sometimes gets over-enthusiastic about Arsenal but at least he’s passionate and honest about his lack of objectivity at times and he actually gives some valid insights and makes some really good points - he’s better than Shearer or Jenas by a mile (and Shearer has improved to be fair) but due to his background and allegiances he’s often treated as a bit of a comic relief character by the shows that employ him, when he talks out of his hoop far, far less than about 20 others I could name.