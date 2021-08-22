SPS - Ronaldo
Max_Powers - Figo
Samie - Baggio
Sarge - C.Ronaldo
Drinks Sangria - Gerrard
Trend - Zanetti, Alonso
PoetryInMotion - Cruyff, Bergkamp
Trousers Brown (PM Trend) - Redondo, Lewandowski
Hazell - Zidane, Pirlo
fucking appalled - matthaus, Batistuta
Lastrador - Nedved, Nesta
Defacto - Iniesta, Xavi
VBG - Romario, Barnes
Gerry Attrick - Rijkaard, Stoichkov
Betty Blue - Van Basten, Gullity
Lawnmowerman - Ronaldinho, Rivaldo
Any player thats played in a competitive game under your manager
If you need PM links, see the first post here: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349099.0
I originally said Monday start and people have only just got their managers, so some people might not be prepared, just if you are get your pick out when it's your go.