Legendary Manager Draft - Selection Thread
« on: August 22, 2021, 12:08:45 pm »
SPS - Ronaldo
Max_Powers - Figo
Samie - Baggio
Sarge - C.Ronaldo
Drinks Sangria - Gerrard
Trend - Zanetti, Alonso
PoetryInMotion - Cruyff, Bergkamp
Trousers Brown (PM Trend) - Redondo, Lewandowski
Hazell - Zidane, Pirlo
fucking appalled - matthaus, Batistuta
Lastrador - Nedved, Nesta
Defacto - Iniesta, Xavi
VBG - Romario, Barnes
Gerry Attrick - Rijkaard, Stoichkov
Betty Blue - Van Basten, Gullity
Lawnmowerman - Ronaldinho, Rivaldo

Any player thats played in a competitive game under your manager


If you need PM links, see the first post here: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349099.0


I originally said Monday start and people have only just got their managers, so some people might not be prepared, just if you are get your pick out when it's your go.
Re: Legendary Manager Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #1 on: August 22, 2021, 12:15:33 pm »
Il Fenomeno

Re: Legendary Manager Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #2 on: August 22, 2021, 05:07:22 pm »
Luis Figo

Re: Legendary Manager Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #3 on: August 22, 2021, 05:11:19 pm »
Roberto Baggio

Re: Legendary Manager Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #4 on: August 22, 2021, 05:14:35 pm »
Christy and Maureen.


Re: Legendary Manager Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #5 on: August 22, 2021, 06:28:23 pm »
Steven Gerrard
Re: Legendary Manager Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #6 on: August 22, 2021, 06:54:20 pm »
Javier Zanetti

Re: Legendary Manager Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #7 on: August 22, 2021, 07:04:52 pm »
Johan Cruyff

Re: Legendary Manager Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #8 on: August 22, 2021, 07:11:07 pm »


Cleveland Brown selects Fernando Redondo

Re: Legendary Manager Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #9 on: August 22, 2021, 07:20:40 pm »
Zinedine Zidane

Re: Legendary Manager Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #10 on: August 22, 2021, 09:24:25 pm »
Lothar Matthäus

Re: Legendary Manager Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 02:20:32 am »
Pavel Nedvěd

Re: Legendary Manager Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:00:42 am »
Andres Iniesta

Re: Legendary Manager Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:07:19 pm »
Romario

Re: Legendary Manager Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:11:37 pm »
Frank Rijkaard
Re: Legendary Manager Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:33:22 pm »
Marco Van Basten

Re: Legendary Manager Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:08:56 pm »
RONALDINHO And RIVALDO

Re: Legendary Manager Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:41:09 pm »
Ruud Gullit
Re: Legendary Manager Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:01:31 pm »
Hristo Stoichkov
Re: Legendary Manager Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:08:40 pm »
John Barnes

Re: Legendary Manager Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:21:36 pm »
Xavi

Re: Legendary Manager Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 10:31:35 pm »
Alessandro Nesta



Re: Legendary Manager Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 10:33:14 pm »
Lobo's pick

Gabriel Batistuta

Re: Legendary Manager Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 11:02:17 pm »
Andrea Pirlo

Re: Legendary Manager Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 11:04:40 pm »
Cleveland Brown picks

Robert Lewandowski
Re: Legendary Manager Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #25 on: Today at 07:21:11 am »
Dennis Bergkamp

Re: Legendary Manager Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #26 on: Today at 07:25:27 am »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 04:18:27 am
Xabi Alonso - pissed he has to stand next to Arteta :)

