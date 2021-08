Terry McDermott sadly diagnosed with dementiaWhat a player he was.One of the most underrated players ever. Like Ray Kennedy, appreciated by reds fans but overshadowed by show ponies from other clubs who got/get more adulation from the media.Scored some goals that will shine in our club history forever, includingThe volley against SpursThe one against AberdeenThe sublime turn and chip over Lawson in the cup semifinalThe goal in RomeThe seventh against Spurs.I remember him dejected after the cup final in 74, with Thommos shirt and people saying we could do worse than sign him.What a player.My thoughts are with him and his family as he faces this challenge.Edit. https://youtu.be/LRAaVFqIjus Youngster educate yourself.Old farts like me enjoy the history