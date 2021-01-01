« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:14:31 am
This is meant as a compliment to Virg and Matip rather than any of last seasons pairings but had we played as well yesterday but with a different pairing that may have been stressful. But those two are so good one on one (or two on two) that you could relax a bit more. Helps that their front two are so slow so there was no real threat in behind.

They tried to rattle us and intimidate us and we stood up to them and then let our superior football show. Ten minutes either side of the second goal we were so good. Just turned the screw until they cracked.

Anfield last season was the one time we've struggled against them physically since Virg signed and it was the first one he missed.

At Turf Moor Nat Phillips won everything in the air last season which was crucial in a must win game.

Burnley knew they couldn't bully us yesterday and just resorting to shithouse challenges. It was like playing the blueshite.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Think matching them's the right answer. We did it alright, dealt with their long balls pretty decently, Alisson and VVD especially show their value in these games to keep the clean sheet, and rode our luck maybe just the once.
A decent, professional performance. We can still go up a gear or two from there (and we'll probably need to next week), but the signs are that we are getting back to our best.

It's been said a thousand times but VVD brings out the best in those around him.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:00:22 am
Hes so thick.

You could find about ten examples of Wood or Barnes jumping into our centre backs. You could find that clip of Jota being held for about ten seconds and then thrown to the floor. Or being barged into in their box off the ball. Or Elliott getting clattered a few times.

Or you could say there was nothing in it, that it was all just mind games for next week and Pat yourself on the back for how clever youve been in spotting something that other managers did years ago but Klopp doesnt really get involved in.


nailed it BDN....would only add that after the superb, knowledgeable and insightful Olympic punditry we were treated to recently on the BBC - how depressing it is for these imposters, these footballing pipsqueaks to be back on their weekly platform talking unfettered shite, lying and inventing their own narratives to suit their own agendas....
