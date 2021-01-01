This is meant as a compliment to Virg and Matip rather than any of last seasons pairings but had we played as well yesterday but with a different pairing that may have been stressful. But those two are so good one on one (or two on two) that you could relax a bit more. Helps that their front two are so slow so there was no real threat in behind.They tried to rattle us and intimidate us and we stood up to them and then let our superior football show. Ten minutes either side of the second goal we were so good. Just turned the screw until they cracked.
Hes so thick.You could find about ten examples of Wood or Barnes jumping into our centre backs. You could find that clip of Jota being held for about ten seconds and then thrown to the floor. Or being barged into in their box off the ball. Or Elliott getting clattered a few times.Or you could say there was nothing in it, that it was all just mind games for next week and Pat yourself on the back for how clever youve been in spotting something that other managers did years ago but Klopp doesnt really get involved in.
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.49]