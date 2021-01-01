« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio  (Read 13187 times)

Offline Gaz75

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 681
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #400 on: Today at 02:28:57 am »
Anyway, a good win without raising the heartrate too much. A pretty much full squad and a full stadium. if we don't win anything this year I couldn't give a fuck, because if you watched the team and Klopp today and how together they are and the supporters we have, there is no other club that comes close to Liverpool.
Logged

Offline Big Bamber

  • Having a lovely time, living the best time of his life
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 496
  • The Dude Abides
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #401 on: Today at 04:17:31 am »
Quote from: slotmachine on Yesterday at 03:13:10 pm
McManaman condoning all the fouls and should have been yellow cards. The irony is the fanny was walter the fucking softie as a player. It was good on Klopp calling the shithousery out and i think he was referring to Barnes and Wood leaning into players when they jump up for headers because that's how knees and ankles get done because you cant control how you land on the way down when your getting fouled.

Yes, this. After last seasons centre-back catastrophe, all of this...
Logged

Offline Big Bamber

  • Having a lovely time, living the best time of his life
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 496
  • The Dude Abides
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #402 on: Today at 04:34:38 am »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 07:03:33 pm
Just when I thought I couldn't lose any more respect for the curly headed fuck he comes out with, "you can't blame that on injuries" when talking about Burnley beating us at home last year and the subsequent run of "form" at home.

Couldn't make it up.

Furniture-smashing stuff.
Logged

Offline Big Bamber

  • Having a lovely time, living the best time of his life
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 496
  • The Dude Abides
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #403 on: Today at 04:45:37 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 11:56:31 pm
Him and his mate Fletch are absolutely shite.
If only the TV companies realised how people despise their commentaries they would save a small fortune by sacking them and just having crowd noise.
And the other old dickhead on Sky is as bad.

You may be underestimating the volume of (non-LFC supporting) viewers who lap this poo up.
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,258
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #404 on: Today at 05:47:20 am »
 a lot to like about that performance, and a few things to tidy up

special shoutout to harvey elliot and the greek lad, both had great showings, the latter has impressed in his two league outtings, sure he'll have more difficult challenges ahead but he's done a top job so far

and elliot, kid didn't look out of depth at all, quite the opposite, he looked so good for much of the game

oh yeah, and dyche is fucking twat, always banging on about it's a man's game blah fucking blah, which in principle i dont have a problem with (i go back to tommy smith days, so.... yeah lol) but he's always on about it then one of his players fall over, clearly not foul, no even a challenge and bitching like the little pissant he is - hypocritical bullshitter, talking about how 'other' teams need to man up and play it like a man's game and this namby pamby dickhead's out there remonstrating about a puff of wind, laughable
« Last Edit: Today at 06:14:26 am by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,146
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #405 on: Today at 06:37:27 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:40:30 am
Chiming sound. Voice sounds.

"Mr Molby, this question has just broken the 9 dimension space-time quantum computer that governs all the infinite universes. Things smoking and shaking, sounds like it needs oil. Software's screaming about a "Hard Foul-Soft Flop Paradox". Apparently could end all existence everywhere, or something.

Damn bro, those are hard to fix. Expensive AF.

If you could please keep to questions with ponderable answers on a mortal plane the infinite universe would really appreciate it.

Thank you, have a nice day. Your universe appreciates you"

Chime sounds

Ha Ha indeed, some questions are best left unanswered 😂

How about Jack Corks inability to use his brakes and prevent himself colliding full force into Jota in our penalty area 2nd half 🤔
Logged
Justice for the 97

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,769
  • Bam!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #406 on: Today at 06:46:32 am »
No idea is Barnes plays like that every match, but he will injure someone eventually.

There was a moment he threw his arms out in front of himself towards Matip as he jumped, and the ref just played on.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,847
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #407 on: Today at 07:30:05 am »
Loved how Man Utd supporting Ashley Barnes was giving it the big'n in front of the Kop just before his goal was disallowed. Dickhead! ;D
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,332
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #408 on: Today at 07:58:20 am »
We're gonna see a lot of midfield combos this season.

It was good to see Hendo running things in Fab's absence. Milner and even Thiago can play that role in a pinch.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,567
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #409 on: Today at 08:15:53 am »
Very entertaining game. There was some sloppiness in the first half defensively, but the way we completely dominated the second half shows our experience and tactical flexibility (and Klopps ability to drill home whatever it is he says at half-time!)

The whole team was great, but aside from the obvious star names and new lads, shout out to Matip for contuing to prove he is still one of the best defenders around with the minimum of fuss, and Keita also for another understated but important contribution (I also loved the whole of Anfield continually getting him to try to "shooot!" - one of these days he is going to put in a rocket). Jota continuing to score for fun bodes very well for our attacking options this season.

Burnley seemed to resort more to their roughhouse tactics the longer the game went on, and seemed to be targetting 18-year old Harvey Elliott with increasing frequency like the bigmen they are. And contrary to the "bigman" thing, spent a decent portion of the first half rolling around on the floor. Luckily the ref wasn´t having any of it in regards to the rolling around.

I am also going to go against the grain here, and even against Kloppo himself, and say I thought the ref was actually alright. I think there is a few rough tackles that maybe should have been given in the second half and a booking may have knocked some of the rougher tackles on the head, but the main thing I call for is consistency and I think he was pretty consistent. We have all been asking for the game to be able flow more, and the way in which diving and playing for fouls has become so normalised these last 15 years is something that people have continually rallied against. As long as the refs maintain this consistency, I have been happy with the officiating these first two weeks

And yeah and to echo everyone else, the commentary was fucking abysmal.

« Last Edit: Today at 08:20:34 am by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,701
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #410 on: Today at 08:20:04 am »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 07:03:33 pm
Just when I thought I couldn't lose any more respect for the curly headed fuck he comes out with, "you can't blame that on injuries" when talking about Burnley beating us at home last year and the subsequent run of "form" at home.

Couldn't make it up.

Oh good, so it wasn't just me who felt their gorge rise hearing that.

I left the pub after that. Just wasn't worth putting up with, not even to watch us play.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,407
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #411 on: Today at 08:26:31 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 08:15:53 am
Very entertaining game. There was some sloppiness in the first half defensively, but the way we completely dominated the second half shows our experience and tactical flexibility (and Klopps ability to drill home whatever it is he says at half-time!)

The whole team was great, but aside from the obvious star names and new lads, shout out to Matip for contuing to prove he is still one of the best defenders around with the minimum of fuss, and Keita also for another understated but important contribution (I also loved the whole of Anfield continually getting him to try to "shooot!" - one of these days he is going to put in a rocket). Jota continuing to score for fun bodes very well for our attacking options this season.

Burnley seemed to resort more to their roughhouse tactics the longer the game went on, and seemed to be targetting 18-year old Harvey Elliott with increasing frequency like the bigmen they are. And contrary to the "bigman" thing, spent a decent portion of the first half rolling around on the floor. Luckily the ref wasn´t having any of it in regards to the rolling around.

I am also going to go against the grain here, and even against Kloppo himself, and say I thought the ref was actually alright. I think there is a few rough tackles that maybe should have been given in the second half and a booking may have knocked some of the rougher tackles on the head, but the main thing I call for is consistency and I think he was pretty consistent. We have all been asking for the game to be able flow more, and the way in which diving and playing for fouls has become so normalised these last 15 years is something that people have continually rallied against. As long as the refs maintain this consistency, I have been happy with the officiating these first two weeks

And yeah and to echo everyone else, the commentary was fucking abysmal.

The problem with Klopp's comments is the media will phrase it as him wanting a return to a non-contact sport again, when that killed us last season with everything a free kick. It gives refs an excuse to blow up for every tackle with us.

He's just trying to protect his players from being on the end of shithouse challenges, after the game with the Everton animals.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,778
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #412 on: Today at 08:29:59 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:26:31 am
The problem with Klopp's comments is the media will phrase it as him wanting a return to a non-contact sport again, when that killed us last season with everything a free kick. It gives refs an excuse to blow up for every tackle with us.

He's just trying to protect his players from being on the end of shithouse challenges, after the game with the Everton animals.

It is well to remember that it was against Burnley, that Joe Gomez had his ankle broken and Dyche approved of the tackle, because the ref never saw the foul.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,679
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #413 on: Today at 08:32:18 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 11:03:24 pm
I know there isn't one way to play football and teams need to play to their strengths but imagine having to watch Burnley every week as a supporter.  I thought we handled their physicality well while still playing our way.  These teams don't bother me as much with Matip and Van Dijk in the team.  Without being overly aggressive they are our bash bros  ;D

Exactly this. Their tactics are designed to disrupt, but we were just too good for them, didnt let anything they tried phase us, just got in with the job. Thats how to deal with these teams.

When everyone is fit, were more than equipped to deal with these kind of teams. We were always going to win the game, The real bonus is escaping without any serious injuries, because one or two of their tackles could easily have ended much worse for us than they did.

Im all for letting the game flow but Dean was taking the piss. He had no control over the game, pretty much a spectator.
Logged

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,519
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #414 on: Today at 08:33:42 am »
Great to be back in the ground, booming YNWA, generally good atmosphere all round.

You know whats coming with Burnley, typified by Pope wasting time after 4 minutes. Always in control, VVD and Matip were excellent and Hendo gives that level of bite to go with his leadership. Elliot is a great talent and isnt shy of contact either. A fit Keita is a useful thing to have and along with the bench, I dont think were in a bad spot.

Next!


Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #415 on: Today at 08:36:50 am »
McNeill is wayyyy too good to be at Burnley. Excellent acceleration and he always looks hard to mark. Burnley is one game where Trent always looks like he's had a real run out at full time because McNeill takes the game to him every time
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,679
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #416 on: Today at 08:38:42 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:26:31 am
The problem with Klopp's comments is the media will phrase it as him wanting a return to a non-contact sport again, when that killed us last season with everything a free kick. It gives refs an excuse to blow up for every tackle with us.

He's just trying to protect his players from being on the end of shithouse challenges, after the game with the Everton animals.

I was livid with that arsehole Jenas with his didnt see anything comments. He knows exactly what Klopp was talking about - how convenient they can choose not to include these moments in the MOTD highlights. Utter shit stains, its like they want to see our players get broken again.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,332
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #417 on: Today at 08:42:51 am »
Should've unleashed Konate on these cowards
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,458
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #418 on: Today at 08:43:32 am »
We must be an absolute nightmare for little Brexiters like Dyche, Barnes, Murphy and the town of Burnley. German coach, great mix of nationalities, a lot of black players, American owners, diverse fanbase from all over the world. I imagine Burnley fans literally only leave Burnley to go to Burnley away games and then go back to Burnley and have their holidays in Burnley.
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Offline fredfrop

  • 19*
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,452
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #419 on: Today at 08:44:50 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 08:43:32 am
We must be an absolute nightmare for little Brexiters like Dyche, Barnes, Murphy and the town of Burnley. German coach, great mix of nationalities, a lot of black players, American owners, diverse fanbase from all over the world. I imagine Burnley fans literally only leave Burnley to go to Burnley away games and then go back to Burnley and have their holidays in Burnley.
Qwhite
Logged
* * * * *

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,835
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #420 on: Today at 09:00:22 am »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 08:38:42 am
I was livid with that arsehole Jenas with his didnt see anything comments. He knows exactly what Klopp was talking about - how convenient they can choose not to include these moments in the MOTD highlights. Utter shit stains, its like they want to see our players get broken again.

Hes so thick.

You could find about ten examples of Wood or Barnes jumping into our centre backs. You could find that clip of Jota being held for about ten seconds and then thrown to the floor. Or being barged into in their box off the ball. Or Elliott getting clattered a few times.

Or you could say there was nothing in it, that it was all just mind games for next week and Pat yourself on the back for how clever youve been in spotting something that other managers did years ago but Klopp doesnt really get involved in.
Logged

Online number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,525
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #421 on: Today at 09:11:08 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:00:22 am
Hes so thick.

You could find about ten examples of Wood or Barnes jumping into our centre backs. You could find that clip of Jota being held for about ten seconds and then thrown to the floor. Or being barged into in their box off the ball. Or Elliott getting clattered a few times.

Or you could say there was nothing in it, that it was all just mind games for next week and Pat yourself on the back for how clever youve been in spotting something that other managers did years ago but Klopp doesnt really get involved in.

Don't forget the challenge on Alisson where he comes to punch the ball but gets clattered by the guy leading with his arms. That was OK as well, as Alisson simply 'missed' the ball. The world' best keeper simply missed the ball in a straight forward clearance?
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,778
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #422 on: Today at 09:12:11 am »
The thing with Burnley is you know what to expect but they cant take it.

The feigning of injuries gets to me and constant diving.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:14:56 am by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 961
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #423 on: Today at 09:15:45 am »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 08:38:42 am
I was livid with that arsehole Jenas with his didnt see anything comments. He knows exactly what Klopp was talking about - how convenient they can choose not to include these moments in the MOTD highlights. Utter shit stains, its like they want to see our players get broken again.

That's the problem with shows like MOTD, they can edit the highlights to suit whatever narrative they please.

I can understand some other fans not liking Klopp if they only ever see him on MOTD. They make him out to be a right moany prick most weeks.

Producers must be mancs.
Logged

Offline Rafas3leggedtable

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,617
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #424 on: Today at 09:22:18 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 06:37:27 am
Ha Ha indeed, some questions are best left unanswered 😂

How about Jack Corks inability to use his brakes and prevent himself colliding full force into Jota in our penalty area 2nd half 🤔

Was starting to wonder if I had imagined this incident. Especially double standard after just seeing the blue shites penalty awarded yesterday.

Oh and yet to see our game on MOTD yet. But im going to guess that the Jota foul in the box isnt even shown.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:24:36 am by Rafas3leggedtable »
Logged
The people of Liverpool are workers. This is not a rich town where everyone lives a comfortable life. They work hard for themselves, and this is what we at Liverpool like to do. This is the attitude we must all have.

Online an fear dearg

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 784
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #425 on: Today at 09:30:35 am »
Quote from: Rafas3leggedtable on Today at 09:22:18 am
Was starting to wonder if I had imagined this incident. Especially double standard after just seeing the blue shites penalty awarded yesterday.

Oh and yet to see our game on MOTD yet. But im going to guess that the Jota foul in the box isnt even shown.

The one where the ball I think was going out for a corner?  Cork literally ran 15 yards straight at Jota who was just standing there and took him out. Absolutely no reason for it and could very easily have avoided it. Tried to empty Diogo
Logged

Online Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #426 on: Today at 09:32:44 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 08:43:32 am
We must be an absolute nightmare for little Brexiters like Dyche, Barnes, Murphy and the town of Burnley. German coach, great mix of nationalities, a lot of black players, American owners, diverse fanbase from all over the world. I imagine Burnley fans literally only leave Burnley to go to Burnley away games and then go back to Burnley and have their holidays in Burnley.

Sticking it to the bigots by being bigoted about people from Burnley and tarring them all with the same brush.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,458
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #427 on: Today at 09:38:11 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 09:32:44 am
Sticking it to the bigots by being bigoted about people from Burnley and tarring them all with the same brush.

How do you know theyre bigots? That seems pretty bigoted
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,658
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #428 on: Today at 09:38:30 am »
Thought the referee was a bag of fucking wank.

Trying to think of a decision - any decision he gave to us all the game.

How the fuck their number five wasn't booked is anyones guess.

Same old league. Same old shithouse biased twatting refs.


2-0 though. Fuck you Dean.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #429 on: Today at 09:39:37 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:38:11 am
How do you know theyre bigots? That seems pretty bigoted

Is your irony detector broken, are you being deliberately obtuse or are you just very dim?
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,658
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #430 on: Today at 09:40:45 am »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 09:15:45 am
That's the problem with shows like MOTD, they can edit the highlights to suit whatever narrative they please.

I can understand some other fans not liking Klopp if they only ever see him on MOTD. They make him out to be a right moany prick most weeks.

Producers must be mancs.

The fella that runs it as a rabid Manc. I have a couple of friends involved in broadcasting and he refuses to let them show liverpool in a good light.

Ironically he's also a fucking Cockney.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,658
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #431 on: Today at 09:41:14 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 09:39:37 am
Is your irony detector broken, are you being deliberately obtuse or are you just very dim?

What have you got against people that are dim?

:(
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 