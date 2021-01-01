Very entertaining game. There was some sloppiness in the first half defensively, but the way we completely dominated the second half shows our experience and tactical flexibility (and Klopps ability to drill home whatever it is he says at half-time!)



The whole team was great, but aside from the obvious star names and new lads, shout out to Matip for contuing to prove he is still one of the best defenders around with the minimum of fuss, and Keita also for another understated but important contribution (I also loved the whole of Anfield continually getting him to try to "shooot!" - one of these days he is going to put in a rocket). Jota continuing to score for fun bodes very well for our attacking options this season.



Burnley seemed to resort more to their roughhouse tactics the longer the game went on, and seemed to be targetting 18-year old Harvey Elliott with increasing frequency like the bigmen they are. And contrary to the "bigman" thing, spent a decent portion of the first half rolling around on the floor. Luckily the ref wasn´t having any of it in regards to the rolling around.



I am also going to go against the grain here, and even against Kloppo himself, and say I thought the ref was actually alright. I think there is a few rough tackles that maybe should have been given in the second half and a booking may have knocked some of the rougher tackles on the head, but the main thing I call for is consistency and I think he was pretty consistent. We have all been asking for the game to be able flow more, and the way in which diving and playing for fouls has become so normalised these last 15 years is something that people have continually rallied against. As long as the refs maintain this consistency, I have been happy with the officiating these first two weeks



And yeah and to echo everyone else, the commentary was fucking abysmal.



