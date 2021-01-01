dyche and burnley are a gang of moaning horrible pricks , but the fact is the way they play is the only way they can compete, you will not see another game all season where they get away with all that , the fact is the refereeing of the game was a joke



You will see the same against United, City and Chelsea because everyone loves the Underdog story, refs get swept up in it too. Difference is some players will go down like they've been shot against them and get the foul where we didn't. Thing is 90% of the time it doesn't work because eventually the better teams break them down but everyone remembers that 10% of the time it does work so they carry on doing it and getting away with it. Dyche bleating about poor little Burnley all the time helps their cause no end.