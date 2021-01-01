It was obvious for all to see that they'd been instructed to leave one on the kid.
Any team worth their salt would do that, I'd be disappointed if a team didn't do that, either to a team star player or the youngest player. Part of football. Thought Elliot was excellent tonight, for a lad of his age, always going to be teething issues but he kept his head up and deserved his 90 minutes.
Enjoyed the game, played very good. Mane looks back to his best, which is a joy. Defence looks solid and the midfield were more than happy to get on the ball and play. Bring on Chelsea!