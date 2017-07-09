« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Andy Lonergan  (Read 164 times)

Online .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,961
Andy Lonergan
« on: Today at 11:46:34 am »
Just signed a one year deal at Everton. Strike him off the list of former Liverpool legends now. Judas.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,499
  • Bitters Are Gobshites.
Re: Andy Lonergan
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:37:09 pm »
Agent Andy joins Agent Rafa.  :)
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,333
Re: Andy Lonergan
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:27:50 pm »
Begovic has had his thunder stolen
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,408
Re: Andy Lonergan
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:52:19 pm »
Planned statue outside Anfield has been cancelled
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,795
Re: Andy Lonergan
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:05:28 pm »
First Rafa, now Lonergan. This is too much for my tender heart to take ;D

Good luck Andy :)
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 