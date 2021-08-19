« previous next »
CoD Vanguard

Offline RedSince86

CoD Vanguard
« on: August 19, 2021, 07:30:04 pm »
New trailer just dropped.

Game comes out 5th November.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OQ1CwPhE8KQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OQ1CwPhE8KQ</a>
Offline LOKKO

Re: CoD Vanguard
« Reply #1 on: August 19, 2021, 07:44:10 pm »
Is this another game set in ww1-2? I'll be giving it a miss if so
Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: CoD Vanguard
« Reply #2 on: August 20, 2021, 07:59:20 am »
Quote from: LOKKO on August 19, 2021, 07:44:10 pm
Is this another game set in ww1-2? I'll be giving it a miss if so

WW2

Using the Modern Warfare engine apparently - so should instantly be better than cold war! Curious to see how it integrates into Warzone - I assume the new map will be Vanguard based and all weapons will be Vanguard weapons?
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: CoD Vanguard
« Reply #3 on: August 20, 2021, 08:24:12 am »
Not for me. Didn't enjoy the last effort with WW2 and having already pre-ordered BF2042 I don't think I could justify another shooter so close.
Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: CoD Vanguard
« Reply #4 on: August 20, 2021, 12:04:38 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on August 20, 2021, 08:24:12 am
Not for me. Didn't enjoy the last effort with WW2 and having already pre-ordered BF2042 I don't think I could justify another shooter so close.

I've jumped in Apex Legends - until Warzone is "fixed" I won't be jumping into CoD
Offline scatman

Re: CoD Vanguard
« Reply #5 on: August 20, 2021, 12:47:54 pm »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on August 20, 2021, 12:04:38 pm
I've jumped in Apex Legends - until Warzone is "fixed" I won't be jumping into CoD

I'm just waiting for Halo to be honest. Announcing an anticheat after they've made billiions off the game, they can fuck off
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: CoD Vanguard
« Reply #6 on: August 22, 2021, 01:27:06 am »
Quote from: LOKKO on August 19, 2021, 07:44:10 pm
Is this another game set in ww1-2? I'll be giving it a miss if so
It's alt-history post WW2, but yeah, it's flogging a dead horse at this point, hard to think of a historical setting that hasn't been overused in military FPS titles.
Offline RedSince86

Re: CoD Vanguard
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:24:52 pm »
Early Multiplayer beta gameplay.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1IjOWecJz6M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1IjOWecJz6M</a>

Offline Crimson

Re: CoD Vanguard
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:54:36 pm »
Basically looks like the same game as before with slightly upgraded graphics. Another miss from me..
Online bailey90

Re: CoD Vanguard
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:18:52 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on Today at 03:54:36 pm
Basically looks like the same game as before with slightly upgraded graphics. Another miss from me..

They're never going to massively change it. Why would they when they make so much money out of how it is now.
