Thanks for coming back Claire. Everything the club put in place at the start of the season has failed to materialise. A fixed number of friends and family (numbers have fluctuated), only fixed number of games when you could transfer to anyone, then only friends and family etc etc. I guess it is in recognition of the continuing uncertainty with regards to the virus. I have to admit, the comms from the club has been really poor here. However, the current situation is that I can legitimately distribute tickets to absolutely anybody, Im not even restricted to my family and friends. All I need is their full name and email address. I could distribute my Villa ticket to someone who has never been to a game in their lives. So, we could legitimately distribute to guys on here. Which I think is a good thing. Making sure tickets are going to the regular fans and the community on here. And to stop those poor saps like my kid having to spend most of next week pressing F5!!