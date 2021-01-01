Thanks to BA rescheduling some bank holiday flights, I've had to return a couple of great Kop seats for the Chelsea game. But they haven't reappeared on sale. You know, it wouldn't surprise me if the whole resale thing hasn't been cobbled together as a manual process, and someone in the Ticket Office now has to intervene before they go back on sale.



Also, even though I bought both tickets and both appear in my ticket history, I had to return each one individually, one through my account, and one through my partner's.



I'd also emailed the Club asking for a refund a couple of weeks ago. Never even got a reply apart from the automated one.