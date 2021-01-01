« previous next »
Ticket Resale

Ticket Resale *
« on: Yesterday at 05:19:44 pm »
MOD NOTE - this is not an exchange attempt thread


Looks like this has appeared for all members as well now?

It sits on the right hand side of the ticketing website

Quote
Alerts
Ticket Resale
Bought tickets but cannot use them? Click here to sell them


Quote
To reimburse me please use:
Ticket Cash
Bank Transfer Refund

Quote
I understand that, if my ticket is sold, I will only get a certain percent of its value.
By clicking OK I concur that I have read and understood the terms of resale.

Would be good if this could eventually be used right up to kick off - keeping alive the 'last minute spare' with this new technology :wave


Re: Ticket Resale
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:09:38 am »
I only seem to have a 'Ticket Cash £0' on the top right, can't seem to see anything else.

Do we know the deadline for each game? Should deffo be a last minute option imo.
Re: Ticket Resale
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:00:12 am »
Yup, put mine up for sale on Tuesday, still hasn't sold, though...
Re: Ticket Resale
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:08:01 am »
Site wont let me put my bank details in for the refund.
Re: Ticket Resale
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:38:13 am »
Quote from: Alonso_The_Assassin on Today at 11:00:12 am
Yup, put mine up for sale on Tuesday, still hasn't sold, though...
Yeah I spoke to someone on Twitter yesterday who put it up on Wednesday and it still hasn't sold. Must be teething issues as you'd imagine once it's working seamlessly, they'll go fairly instantly.
Re: Ticket Resale
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:47:22 am »
Quote from: daveyg on Today at 11:08:01 am
Site wont let me put my bank details in for the refund.

I had this issue on mobile, worked fine on a desktop - little box comes in next to the bank details tab to put in.
Re: Ticket Resale *
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:24:17 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 11:38:13 am
Yeah I spoke to someone on Twitter yesterday who put it up on Wednesday and it still hasn't sold. Must be teething issues as you'd imagine once it's working seamlessly, they'll go fairly instantly.

Looks like it's been sold. Glad they've sorted it.
Re: Ticket Resale *
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:59:14 pm »
I know someone who has done this. How do you know if it has been sold?
Re: Ticket Resale *
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:36:43 pm »
Quote from: liamo3 on Today at 03:59:14 pm
I know someone who has done this. How do you know if it has been sold?

I had to recheck website, not got an email, been about 2 hours since I saw it was sold. Funnily enough, my Apple Wallet still shows the ticket, wonder if that will change by tomorrow
Re: Ticket Resale *
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:38:40 pm »
Quote from: asim173 on Today at 04:36:43 pm
I had to recheck website, not got an email, been about 2 hours since I saw it was sold. Funnily enough, my Apple Wallet still shows the ticket, wonder if that will change by tomorrow

Even if it doesn't, if you tried to use it at the ground it'd be rejected when it 'checked in' with the club's DB after being scanned.
Re: Ticket Resale *
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:40:35 pm »
Thanks to BA rescheduling some bank holiday flights, I've had to return a couple of great Kop seats for the Chelsea game.  But they haven't reappeared on sale.  You know, it wouldn't surprise me if the whole resale thing hasn't been cobbled together as a manual process, and someone in the Ticket Office now has to intervene before they go back on sale.

Also, even though I bought both tickets and both appear in my ticket history, I had to return each one individually, one through my account, and one through my partner's.

I'd also emailed the Club asking for a refund a couple of weeks ago.  Never even got a reply apart from the automated one.
Re: Ticket Resale *
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:44:41 pm »
Quote from: MKB on Today at 05:40:35 pm
Thanks to BA rescheduling some bank holiday flights, I've had to return a couple of great Kop seats for the Chelsea game.  But they haven't reappeared on sale.  You know, it wouldn't surprise me if the whole resale thing hasn't been cobbled together as a manual process, and someone in the Ticket Office now has to intervene before they go back on sale.

Also, even though I bought both tickets and both appear in my ticket history, I had to return each one individually, one through my account, and one through my partner's.

I'd also emailed the Club asking for a refund a couple of weeks ago.  Never even got a reply apart from the automated one.
Chelsea game hasn't opened up to members who weren't succesful in ballot yet
