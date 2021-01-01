« previous next »
Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Reply #800 on: Today at 05:17:41 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:15:58 pm
they should replace Arteta with Mertesacker
I think replacing Arteta with Gunnersauraus might make them harder to beat
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Reply #801 on: Today at 05:17:47 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:16:46 pm
I don't think Chelsea are brilliant they are very efficient, their style is that of Tuchel. You have to say they are getting so much space to play in today that it is better to really judge them next week.

Its a huge game next weekend.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Reply #802 on: Today at 05:17:56 pm
Quote from: Tommy_W on Today at 05:15:31 pm
I'd like to think so. I think he's been badly advised by his brother. Apparently hes using a new PR company now! At the end of the day hes never going to get the kind of love that he does at Tottenham anywhere else. If that counts for anything these days  ;D

Well that wouldn't be difficult, however i disagree.....if Kane had any ambition he will want trophies, and lets be frank - that isn't happening at Tottenham.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Reply #803 on: Today at 05:18:04 pm
we've got a hell a match next week against these. they don't seem to give away many chances and they now have a good keeper when they do!

City will be licking their lips looking at Arsenal.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Reply #804 on: Today at 05:18:09 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:15:58 pm
they should replace Arteta with Mertesacker

Who could Arsenal actually get to manage them though. Absolutely wasted money the past few season. Pepe is the biggest waste of money ever to grace the Prem
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Reply #805 on: Today at 05:18:15 pm

Looking forward to Virgil v Lukaku next week.  Its a game where we really need to win the midfield battle and make them play it long.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Reply #806 on: Today at 05:18:29 pm
These aren't the games that will define arsenals season
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Reply #807 on: Today at 05:18:31 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:17:47 pm
Its a huge game next weekend.
We'll win, we're much better than those Tory shitehawks
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Reply #808 on: Today at 05:18:56 pm
Arsenal have had opportunities here. Chelsea look ropey as fuck at the back.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Reply #809 on: Today at 05:18:56 pm
The Emirates sounds like a fun place to go these days. ;D
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Reply #810 on: Today at 05:19:03 pm
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 05:18:09 pm
Who could Arsenal actually get to manage them though. Absolutely wasted money the past few season. Pepe is the biggest waste of money ever to grace the Prem
I'd say Kepa was much worse
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Reply #811 on: Today at 05:19:10 pm
How can that be offside? Surely you can only be offside on a forward pass? Or have I completely missed a rule change?
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Reply #812 on: Today at 05:19:14 pm
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 04:43:10 pm
Would Arsenal be better off signing a left-back, and replacing Xhaka with Tierney?
Always think it can be a bit of a waste having a full-back in a team who's by miles the best player.

Except even by their standards he isnt Arsenals best player, let alone by miles- both goals came from his flank, and his positional play is naive.

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Reply #813 on: Today at 05:19:33 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 05:18:29 pm
These aren't the games that will define arsenals season

Yep, the 6 pointers against the likes of Norwich and Palace are far more important games.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Reply #814 on: Today at 05:19:33 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 05:18:15 pm
Looking forward to Virgil v Lukaku next week.  Its a game where we really need to win the midfield battle and make them play it long.

Yep.

Stop the supply line to him and attack their wing backs.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Reply #815 on: Today at 05:20:10 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:17:47 pm
Its a huge game next weekend.

The Chelsea defence is far from rock solid as well, play well and I'm confident we can do these.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Reply #816 on: Today at 05:20:21 pm
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 05:18:04 pm
we've got a hell a match next week against these. they don't seem to give away many chances and they now have a good keeper when they do!

City will be licking their lips looking at Arsenal.
Our best 11 are still better than theirs imho. If we're on it, we'll beat them.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Reply #817 on: Today at 05:20:25 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 05:18:15 pm
Looking forward to Virgil v Lukaku next week.  Its a game where we really need to win the midfield battle and make them play it long.

Looks like Chelsea are using Lukaku to drop deep as a reference point then spread it wide and attack the box as he did with the goal. Stopping the supply line = Fabinhos bread and butter. 
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Reply #818 on: Today at 05:20:54 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 05:17:56 pm
Well that wouldn't be difficult, however i disagree.....if Kane had any ambition he will want trophies, and lets be frank - that isn't happening at Tottenham.
Woah Woah Woah, there was another team last season that were "joint top" despite having a vastly inferior goal difference, if it's good enough for them, then it's good enough for Lord Sir Harry Claim OBE
