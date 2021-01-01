« previous next »
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #560 on: Yesterday at 08:14:05 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 08:09:48 pm
Another case solved by detective Max.

Anyways I think the Best pick should be disqualified.  Unless you can prove that he played in a game under Michels.
Doesn't Transfermarkt have anything?

Transfermarkt doesn't show anybody's games for Aztecs in that season (maybe it doesn't for NASL itself for certain seasons), that's the problem. It just shows who arrived and who departed. It clearly shows Michels was appointed mid 1978 while Best left on Jan 1st 1979. However, without details of games, it's hard to be sure.
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #561 on: Yesterday at 08:20:35 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 08:13:44 pm
Did the times overlap though? According to wiki Michels joined in 79 and best left in 78.

Wiki is wrong. I found two sources including Transfermarkt (shared with Elzar), that confirmed that Best left on Jan 1st 1979.

See below link

https://www.transfermarkt.co.in/los-angeles-aztecs/rekordabgaenge/verein/9805/saison_id/1978

If you select Departures, and then filter by 'Summer Transfers Only', you won't find Best. However, if you filter by 'Winter Transfers Only', then Best appears. It means he left during the winter after.

Also, from below link of George Best,

https://www.transfermarkt.co.in/george-best/profil/spieler/174986

See that transfer date for Aztecs to FL Strikers is Jan 1st 1979..

PS: Michels joined on the Summer of 1978. See transfermarkt.
« Reply #562 on: Yesterday at 08:35:31 pm »
The nasl season starts early in the year, not like european. By the time michels would have took over, aztecs were knocked out of their league in 78. They had little group stages and then teams enter round robin knockouts from august. The New season started in 79, probably why wiki has him down as manager from 79 even though he joined 78, and if that's the case, georgie would have been gone

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1978_North_American_Soccer_League_season
The easiest way might be to see if you can find any photographs of Cruyff and Best in the same kit of the Aztecs. Ive been unable to, and youd think that would be something documented. Cruyff joined in the summer of 78, following Michels there after hed finished up his second and less successful spell as coach of Barcelona.

So we know for sure that Wiki is wrong on the dates, because Michels went to LA and Cruyff followed, they have them as there in separate years. However, its also true that Best was suspended by the club for his lifestyle for a big portion of the 1978 season and left before 1979 commenced, he was playing for Fort Lauderdale during the 1978 season, you can find pictures of him with Gordon Banks and Ian Callaghan there, with those two only crossing over during the 1978 season.


Theres Best and Banks. Gordon Banks retired by the end of 1978 so theres no way thats taken in 79. Fun fact, Gordon Banks lived next door to my grandparents for over 25 years. Was a lovely man.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:42:12 pm by Drinks Sangria »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 08:37:37 pm
The easiest way might be to see if you can find any photographs of Cruyff and Best in the same kit of the Aztecs. Ive been unable to, and youd think that would be something documented. Cruyff joined in the summer of 78, following Michels there after hed finished up his second and less successful spell as coach of Barcelona.

So we know for sure that Wiki is wrong on the dates, because Michels went to LA and Cruyff followed, they have them as there in separate years. However, its also true that Best was suspended by the club for his lifestyle for a big portion of the 1978 season and left before 1979 commenced, he was playing for Fort Lauderdale during the 1978 season, you can find pictures of him with Gordon Banks and Ian Callaghan there, with those two only crossing over during the 1978 season.

Yes, this helps. I also found a source that showed that Michels joined on July 1st 1978. And the latest game that I could be sure of that Best played was on June 20th 1978 (10 days before Michels was appointed). Yes, their season is cut short, as NASL followed a different schedule to Europe, but I could see that the Aztecs played games till August, two months into when Michels was appointed. That means Michels did coach Aztecs for around a dozen games in 1978 (in July and August) - 11 games to be exact, the problem is I haven't been able to be sure if Best played in at least 1 of them.

For now, I'm only sure that he played 10 days before Michels was appointed. I had already changed my pick. The discussion is to see if I can pick him in the next round(s). So, yeah. I'll wait for your consensus.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 08:37:37 pm
The easiest way might be to see if you can find any photographs of Cruyff and Best in the same kit of the Aztecs. Ive been unable to, and youd think that would be something documented. Cruyff joined in the summer of 78, following Michels there after hed finished up his second and less successful spell as coach of Barcelona.

So we know for sure that Wiki is wrong on the dates, because Michels went to LA and Cruyff followed, they have them as there in separate years. However, its also true that Best was suspended by the club for his lifestyle for a big portion of the 1978 season and left before 1979 commenced, he was playing for Fort Lauderdale during the 1978 season, you can find pictures of him with Gordon Banks and Ian Callaghan there, with those two only crossing over during the 1978 season.


Theres Best and Banks. Gordon Banks retired by the end of 1978 so theres no way thats taken in 79. Fun fact, Gordon Banks lived next door to my grandparents for over 25 years. Was a lovely man.

As I see it, the season for Aztecs ended in August, so his transfer to FL Strikers could have been confirmed in 1978 itself post August. He may have trained with them in 1978. However, afaik, he did not play a game for FL Strikers in 1978. Possibly because, his official registration for FL Strikers could only happen during the transfer window, which was the winter window according to transfermarkt.
I agree with whoever will vote for me, hope this helps.
I think the other thing one could say is there is no evidence because it didn't happen? We need evidence, mate not supposition. I could spin you a yarn that's so convincing you'd let me choose Messi. Come up with more evidence, mate.
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 08:59:20 pm
I agree with whoever will vote for me, hope this helps.

No one will vote for you. No one likes you Mourinho.
Plus you already got Cruyff. You don't need Best.
Got the bitters votes lads.
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:02:19 pm
No one will vote for you. No one likes you Mourinho.

I'm winning this :nirnir
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 09:01:41 pm
I think the other thing one could say is there is no evidence because it didn't happen? We need evidence, mate not supposition. I could spin you a yarn that's so convincing you'd let me choose Messi. Come up with more evidence, mate.

As I said, I've already changed my pick. It's hard to bring stats for games from NASL of those years, which is why evidence is hard. If it was easy to find, I would be sure one way or the other, wouldn't I? And if I was sure that he did NOT play, why would I be discussing here?

As much as I'm not sure that he did play, the discussion could go on until someone is sure he did not play. It goes two ways.

Also, I've mentioned that it's up to Elzar and/or consensus. I have shared what I could find. You all can decide and let me know.
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 08:59:20 pm
I agree with whoever will vote for me, hope this helps.

I will vote for you, if you will agree with me. Hope this helps  :P
:wave

                                       Thibaut Courtois

Right Back        Ricardo Carvalho         Sergio Ramos       Left Back

          Claude Makelele                                       Fabinho

                                       Kevin De Bruyne

       Mohammad Salah                                Christiano Ronaldo                       

                                      Karim Benzema
------------------GK

Ivanovic ---CB---Desailly---Lizarazu

--------------Viera-----Davids

--Figo--- -------Litmanen---- Recoba

--------------------Crespo

I think I my final two picks are safe. I don't think anyone else can pick them.

Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 09:05:31 pm
I'm winning this :nirnir

Maybe.

I like that two of your three best players are ones Mourinho discarded.
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:39:47 pm
Maybe.

I like that two of your three best players are ones Mourinho discarded.

Not the object of the game thought now is it ;)
Imagine if i got Cole and Zanetti.
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 09:42:17 pm
Not the object of the game thought now is it ;)

I know, it just amused me, a reflection on Mourinho more than anything.
Ive PMd Trend, not sure if hes about or have his pick to someone to post for him.
You can skip me tonight if it comes round chaps
Can I leave my next pick with someone?
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:17:44 pm
Can I leave my next pick with someone?

Send it to me mate - I got you!
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Yesterday at 10:28:51 pm
Send it to me mate - I got you!

Thanks, PM sent :)
GK

Zambrotta    Chiellini     Vierchowod       LB

Gattuso

Seedorf        Pirlo

Zidane

Trezeguet        Vieri

A little gutted as I wanted Thuram, Nesta and Del Piero but otherwise pleased with that.
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:54:43 pm
I know, it just amused me, a reflection on Mourinho more than anything.

I dont like him to be honest but by jaysus he had some fantastic players over the years.
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:33:47 pm
GK

Zambrotta    Chiellini     Vierchowod       LB

Gattuso

Seedorf        Pirlo

Zidane

Trezeguet        Vieri

A little gutted as I wanted Thuram, Nesta and Del Piero but otherwise pleased with that.

Watch out! Be on your guard against all kinds of greed; a man's life does not consist in the abundance of his possessions. Luke Shaw 12:15
The Book of Shaw's most famous quote "Does it come with Fries?  Chapter 1 Verse 1.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:43:35 pm
The Book of Shaw's most famous quote "Does it come with Fries?  Chapter 1 Verse 1.

"Make it large" Chapter 1 Verse 2
Special Thanks to Elzar for running this show, and a few of the competitors for their friendly advice.   Still have to choose Roberto Ayala (a Rafa player only) and my GK'er.

Also, special thanks to Rafa Benitez for mentoring me through this selection process, back on Merseyside once again - strangely generous with his time for an old man who loves a draft.  To honor him and his detailed approach I present the following:





Trend's Rafa-ians, Interview resting bitch face, Del Bosque mentorship, and his early blue period with Real wearing old school Diadoras with exaggerated shoe tongue






Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 10:01:44 pm
You can skip me tonight if it comes round chaps

Anyone message the next person?
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 10:50:40 pm
Anyone message the next person?

Yep.
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 10:50:40 pm
Anyone message the next person?

Lobo is sitting out this evening, so we must bypass and move onto the next rube (ahem, I mean contestant).
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 09:07:48 pm
As I said, I've already changed my pick. It's hard to bring stats for games from NASL of those years, which is why evidence is hard. If it was easy to find, I would be sure one way or the other, wouldn't I? And if I was sure that he did NOT play, why would I be discussing here?

As much as I'm not sure that he did play, the discussion could go on until someone is sure he did not play. It goes two ways.

Also, I've mentioned that it's up to Elzar and/or consensus. I have shared what I could find. You all can decide and let me know.

You asked for our views. I gave mine. I'm sure if Michels was managing George Best there'd have been a photograph at the very least. Why don't you ask Capon, mate? He'll sort you out
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:13:37 pm
You asked for our views. I gave mine. I'm sure if Michels was managing George Best there'd have been a photograph at the very least. Why don't you ask Capon, mate? He'll sort you out

Yeah, there are those who have offered their actual views and added to the discussion and then there are those who choose to be unnecessarily grumpy about it.

Comparing this to Messi really? It's clear none of the managers could pick him or he'd have been first pick. It's been clear right from the beginning that none of Messi's managers are in the game. How is it comparable to a scenario where we are talking about the 70s in a relatively unknown league with much less stats and images in the internet itself? I have evidence that Best played 10 days before Michels was appointed. However, since that is not of worth in this case, I didn't post the evidence. So, I was hoping to find evidence of him playing after that period (from July to August 1978). I know a few players who clearly played in the NASL, and yet it is difficult to find images of them in NASL. There's clearly discrepancy in the internet in this case on who joined when, and it was being rightly discussed with people adding value to the discussion regarding it. I took the points of those like Elzar, Drinks Sangria, Max and Lawnmowerman and took further the discussion with them because they wanted to genuinely help me in finding out one way or the other. I don't see why you want to reduce that to one demand - 'post a pic and get done or do one'. That's how your posts sound like.

I had less intentions of picking Best after I changed my pick, as I was already happy to give him up, and now I don't have any intentions of picking him up after this. Have a good draft!
Please forgive VBG, he has yet to take his night meds.

Nurse!
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:06:10 am
Please forgive VBG, he has yet to take his night meds.

Nurse!

I like Meds!!
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:33:47 pm
GK

Zambrotta    Chiellini     Vierchowod       LB

Gattuso

Seedorf        Pirlo

Zidane

Trezeguet        Vieri

A little gutted as I wanted Thuram, Nesta and Del Piero but otherwise pleased with that.

Switch Pirlo with Gattuso. Gattuso is more suited to that position, and he could cover more ground effectively when your fullback is bombing forwards than Pirlo would there.
