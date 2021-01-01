The easiest way might be to see if you can find any photographs of Cruyff and Best in the same kit of the Aztecs. Ive been unable to, and youd think that would be something documented. Cruyff joined in the summer of 78, following Michels there after hed finished up his second and less successful spell as coach of Barcelona.So we know for sure that Wiki is wrong on the dates, because Michels went to LA and Cruyff followed, they have them as there in separate years. However, its also true that Best was suspended by the club for his lifestyle for a big portion of the 1978 season and left before 1979 commenced, he was playing for Fort Lauderdale during the 1978 season, you can find pictures of him with Gordon Banks and Ian Callaghan there, with those two only crossing over during the 1978 season.Theres Best and Banks. Gordon Banks retired by the end of 1978 so theres no way thats taken in 79. Fun fact, Gordon Banks lived next door to my grandparents for over 25 years. Was a lovely man.