We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
I've been asked a question. Do we count national youth team matches (A euros or world cup) in this?Technically it is competitive I guess.
Cleveland Brown lives in your head.
Tell Cleveland, too bad so sad, he knows the rules
It's a tricky one because a manager might have been planning to pick player X as a safe bet in a later round not realising that under 21s counted. Since usually we just discount anything below A teams (e.g. B team and youth set-ups at clubs etc) to save situations like this.But there's nothing in the rules besides the word competitive, so this could be a loophole.
A loophole that must be shored up now. Otherwise makes a mockery of the draft, imo
Thanks for the replies.Senior internationals and club appearances only!
I've worked out about 8 managers you lads have. Trousers Brown must have Rinus Michels, who coached Robben as a three year oldDefacto has Guardiola, even though he's not in the draftTrend, Hazell, myself and Max I think all have Ancelotti
My team will be a likeable bunch in general
I feel like Seedorf isn't drafted very often.
Hang on
.youre actually picking?! I thought defacto was taking the micky!
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.41]