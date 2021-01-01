I've been asked a question.



Do we count national youth team matches (A euros or world cup) in this?



Technically it is competitive I guess.



It's a tricky one because a manager might have been planning to pick player X as a safe bet in a later round not realising that under 21s counted. Since usually we just discount anything below A teams (e.g. B team and youth set-ups at clubs etc) to save situations like this.But there's nothing in the rules besides the word competitive, so this could be a loophole.