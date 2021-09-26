So I got the iPhone 13 this weekend and I pulled the NFC Pass into its wallet from the iCloud. Will this work or not because its a different device? I contacted the club and I had a bit of a generic mail back saying click the 3 dots and pull the pass down to update, it does update but Im still wary of it not working at the turnstile on Sunday.



Is it the membership card that you downloaded or the ticket? I am all new to this NFC and just bought tickets in the membership last week as I am coming from Denmark and therefore could not travel to UK when the first tickets was sold.I have tickets for the game on Sunday and after not being at Anfield since February 2020 I am worried that this NFC thing will not work for me (I am not any good at technology) It took me 2 days to get my membership card downloaded as it would not work on my Samsung but I managed to get it on my work phone that is an Iphone but I am not able to download the ticket for Sunday. It is displayed just fine under tickets but the download NFC pass is not active yet.I cannot wait for my kids to become teenagers that can help me with such things. My husband is even worse at such things than I am.