After it took me 3 attempts at E8 for Chelsea, and I had to use the barcode, last night I went to E7 (as someone was having an issue at E8) and as soon as I took my phone out of my pocket and opened google pay it flashed green! Took me a bit by surprise but quickly just went in. Easy as....



But it does seem to vary by turnstile. Last time on E7 (Burnley), I had to turn my phone round and the guy said it was due t the silicon case. Bollocks as I tested it 3 times at B, and it worked first time on E5 for the friendly. Think I'll just avoid E8 if possible, which was my regular turnstile with my ST card.



Three ahead of me at E7 at 7.10ish so happy. The concourse was hard to get through though.



Phone now updated to Palace too so fingers crossed...