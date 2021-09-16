« previous next »
Offline liversaint

Re: Ground Entry
« Reply #320 on: September 16, 2021, 11:37:52 am »
Quote from: Ginieus on September 16, 2021, 11:11:14 am
My android phone isn't updating to show the Palace game still.

Tried to remove membership and add back on multiple times with no joy. Tried to download it from chrome and IE too. Will do the phone on and off as mentioned above. Let's see if that works...

Its still 2 days away. I wouldnt stress just yet.
Offline Claire.

Re: Ground Entry
« Reply #321 on: September 16, 2021, 12:22:46 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on September 16, 2021, 09:56:27 am
Got in Turnstile F at 7ish and no problems at all, no queue really

Same time at W and no queue/issues, did you forget it was an 8pm KO as well? ;D

Quote from: courty61 on September 16, 2021, 10:17:58 am
The issue seemed to be when it didn't work and there was an issue people would stand in front of the turnstile so more people couldn't get in, whilst speaking to a steward who would then invariably send them to the TO.

Yeah, this is quite infuriating if you're waiting in the queue, I've not seen many not work but when I have they always block the entire turnstile and not wanting to be a c*nt you don't just push through. Lad in front last night got sent to some tech desk by the kop.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Ground Entry
« Reply #322 on: September 16, 2021, 12:31:00 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on September 16, 2021, 12:22:46 pm
Same time at W and no queue/issues, did you forget it was an 8pm KO as well? ;D


Was at W a couple of minutes later and there was a 15m queue, but it moved fast. Had no issues, was a bit nervous as I'd never ever used the NFC on my oldish android phone before, but it read it within a second and let me in.

Most annoying thing was the queue for the programme stall that went at a right angle to the turnstyle queues, plus the amount of people trying to get past and just pushing through those queing.
Online CornerTakenQuickly

Re: Ground Entry
« Reply #323 on: September 16, 2021, 01:02:03 pm »
Quote from: Ginieus on September 16, 2021, 11:11:14 am
My android phone isn't updating to show the Palace game still.

Tried to remove membership and add back on multiple times with no joy. Tried to download it from chrome and IE too. Will do the phone on and off as mentioned above. Let's see if that works...


You will get in regardless of whether it shows seat details. Besides, it hasn't updated for anyone yet.
Online AR48

Re: Ground Entry
« Reply #324 on: September 16, 2021, 07:19:35 pm »
I went in about 20 to 8. Queue about 15 mins in the lower main. Seems a little better than the first prem games.

To be honest, I reckon there are plenty of people who pushed in dont even realise that they have pushed in. The ground was not designed for for long winding queues like a theme park ride. One section might have eight turnstiles. One queue could be 10 mins and one could be 30 mins.
Online stonecold_jpm

Re: Ground Entry
« Reply #325 on: September 16, 2021, 08:38:14 pm »
I went a bit later than I the hour before that I have the last two games to get in the Kop and went to go in turnstile E around 7.20 and was in within minutes. Ive always gone in turnstiles E no matter where we are on the Kop as they have more turnstiles there so its always quicker and I need to be near the front anyway with my flag.. I dont think people realise that you can use any turnstile to get in, I would never use C or D with there being the least amount of turnstiles there. Itll be the same in other stands as well.
Offline VVM

Re: Ground Entry
« Reply #326 on: September 16, 2021, 09:37:32 pm »
I'm surprised none of the kickoffs have been delayed. Especially when I looked out the main stand windows 5 mins before the Chelsea kickoff to see the queue stretching the length of the main stand.

Maybe that sets a precedent and people will know they can show up late or the club just don't want to accept they've fucked up. Maybe they physically can't delay but I swear I've been in the ground before when it's been delayed for things like bad traffic.
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Ground Entry
« Reply #327 on: September 16, 2021, 10:01:34 pm »
Quote from: VVM on September 16, 2021, 09:37:32 pm
I'm surprised none of the kickoffs have been delayed. Especially when I looked out the main stand windows 5 mins before the Chelsea kickoff to see the queue stretching the length of the main stand.

Maybe that sets a precedent and people will know they can show up late or the club just don't want to accept they've fucked up. Maybe they physically can't delay but I swear I've been in the ground before when it's been delayed for things like bad traffic.
won't be delaying kick offs for TV
Offline kopitenkw

Re: Ground Entry
« Reply #328 on: September 16, 2021, 10:23:36 pm »
I got to Turnstile C at 7.25 last night and it took 30 mins to get in. Absolute joke !!! The NFC technology is clearly not working properly and the Club either needs to fix it urgently or scrap it until it is working properly. They probably wont do anything.
Offline Shanklygates

Re: Ground Entry
« Reply #329 on: September 16, 2021, 10:53:53 pm »
After it took me 3 attempts at E8 for Chelsea, and I had to use the barcode, last night I went to E7 (as someone was having an issue at E8) and as soon as I took my phone out of my pocket and opened google pay it flashed green! Took me a bit by surprise but quickly just went in. Easy as....

But it does seem to vary by turnstile. Last time on E7 (Burnley), I had to turn my phone round and the guy said it was due t the silicon case. Bollocks as I tested it 3 times at B, and it worked first time on E5 for the friendly. Think I'll just avoid E8 if possible, which was my regular turnstile with my ST card.

Three ahead of me at E7 at 7.10ish so happy. The concourse was hard to get through though.

Phone now updated to Palace too so fingers crossed...
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Ground Entry
« Reply #330 on: September 16, 2021, 11:02:02 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on September 16, 2021, 08:38:14 pm
I went a bit later than I the hour before that I have the last two games to get in the Kop and went to go in turnstile E around 7.20 and was in within minutes. Ive always gone in turnstiles E no matter where we are on the Kop as they have more turnstiles there so its always quicker and I need to be near the front anyway with my flag.. I dont think people realise that you can use any turnstile to get in, I would never use C or D with there being the least amount of turnstiles there. Itll be the same in other stands as well.

Trouble is if you're in the 300s it's a pain in the arse getting there from the lower levels, we were sent in B instead of C or D and once we got up to the 200s we had to ask a steward to let us through a private exit to get access to the stairs to the 300s. Dunno if it's the same on every stairwell in the 200s or just the ones we tried but the steps didn't go high enough. It was like a mad game of snakes and ladders trying to get up there!

Quote from: kopitenkw on September 16, 2021, 10:23:36 pm
I got to Turnstile C at 7.25 last night and it took 30 mins to get in. Absolute joke !!! The NFC technology is clearly not working properly and the Club either needs to fix it urgently or scrap it until it is working properly. They probably wont do anything.

There was a problem with one of the turnstiles on C, we were told.
Online stonecold_jpm

Re: Ground Entry
« Reply #331 on: Today at 09:16:57 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on September 16, 2021, 11:02:02 pm
Trouble is if you're in the 300s it's a pain in the arse getting there from the lower levels, we were sent in B instead of C or D and once we got up to the 200s we had to ask a steward to let us through a private exit to get access to the stairs to the 300s. Dunno if it's the same on every stairwell in the 200s or just the ones we tried but the steps didn't go high enough. It was like a mad game of snakes and ladders trying to get up there!

There was a problem with one of the turnstiles on C, we were told.

Never had a problem getting to the 300s from down below, just go up to the block in the 200s below the 300 one your in like 204 if in 304 for instance and just keep walking up the rows. Ive even walked from the bottom of the Kop straight up many times too as I hold my flags up at the bottom before kick off then go straight up.
