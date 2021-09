Wonder if those who've had to update their STs for the new system can help me please? My family have their two season tickets set up to work on their phone in time for that August deadline the club set, and I'm also a registered user (along with some friends) so I can do the same on my phone when I'm up and they're not able to go.



There's a game coming up where I'd probably be able to take both of the tickets. Is there any way I can get a mate in on the second one even if they weren't set up as a friend/family? Like can I put them both on my phone?



Or would my only option for making sure the second spare isn't wasted be returning the second ticket to the club? (if no other friend/family could go)



[my dad says we don't have any hard-copy physical card - is that something I should look into for him?]