Ground Entry

redgriffin73

  Re: Ground Entry
Re: Ground Entry
August 24, 2021, 08:36:39 pm
Just checked and mine has too.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Billy Elliot

Re: Ground Entry
August 24, 2021, 08:57:53 pm
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

TeddyTime33

  Re: Ground Entry
Re: Ground Entry
August 24, 2021, 09:04:59 pm
Quote from: Billy Elliot on August 24, 2021, 08:57:53 pm
Burnley issues

https://twitter.com/spiritofshankly/status/1430093744234188803
concourse issues have been the same for years hardly a new problem
TSC

  Re: Ground Entry
Re: Ground Entry
August 24, 2021, 09:42:40 pm
Quote from: Billy Elliot on August 24, 2021, 08:57:53 pm
Burnley issues

https://twitter.com/spiritofshankly/status/1430093744234188803



Queues were horrendous in the main stand concourse at HT and ran out of lager early doors.  Only Guinness was being served.
18and6

Re: Ground Entry
Yesterday at 08:45:23 am
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on August 24, 2021, 04:16:16 pm
There's a little box you can click first by the game before it let's you click 'download nfc pass'
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 24, 2021, 06:32:53 pm
As UntouchableLuis said above, he needs to select the tick box that enables it. I done it myself so I know it works.

Go to 'Memberships' then click the tick box and it should enable the download NFC pass button.

Yeah we did the tick box but option was still greyed out for download.
Anyway Chelsea went into his google pay yesterday evening so hopefully no more issues.
Thanks for the replies.
Tiz Lad

Re: Ground Entry
Yesterday at 09:10:26 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on August 24, 2021, 08:36:39 pm
Just checked and mine has too.

Nothing for ours still, it still shows Burnley in the detaisl

Reckon it will have to be download membership again - It's crap end of story

Then it will move to barcode as NFC fails again
Claire.

Re: Ground Entry
Yesterday at 09:28:25 am
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 09:10:26 am
Nothing for ours still, it still shows Burnley in the detaisl

Reckon it will have to be download membership again - It's crap end of story

Then it will move to barcode as NFC fails again

is your phone all up to date with the latest OS updates and all that?
Oh Campione

Re: Ground Entry
Yesterday at 09:42:28 am
Quote from: stoz on August 24, 2021, 01:02:44 pm
Good point. I'll mention this to my mate. He was also moved to a low row in 108.

This was dealt with really well in the end - I had another call and they apologised, the seat I originally bought was a carers seat next to a season ticket - they moved me to another spare seat in 105 so avoided being down in the corner
Tiz Lad

Re: Ground Entry
Yesterday at 09:42:43 am
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 09:28:25 am
is your phone all up to date with the latest OS updates and all that?

Galaxy S20 Ultra, update every single time there's a released update, all Play store items including GPay up to date - Google Pay set as default payment option

Mrs is on S10 same as above all updated to latest updates

Never ever have any trouble doing NFC payments anywhere else, as I use it virtually every single day

Chelsea shows as the next match in my ticket account but Burnley on my phone, same for my Mrs
Welshred

Re: Ground Entry
Yesterday at 10:34:25 am
It'll change before Saturday
Tiz Lad

Re: Ground Entry
Yesterday at 10:41:46 am
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 10:34:25 am
It'll change before Saturday

Well it didn't last week without a re-download of the membership
Welshred

Re: Ground Entry
Yesterday at 10:43:49 am
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 10:41:46 am
Well it didn't last week without a re-download of the membership

When did you re-download the membership?
sharkeyb

Re: Ground Entry
Yesterday at 10:49:21 am
i have a moto g9 plus, fairly new(ish)  every so often the NFC decides to not work,

you need to turn off and back on to get it going, so i'll do that every match day
Sir, the cash monies?

Tiz Lad

Re: Ground Entry
Yesterday at 12:03:19 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 10:43:49 am
When did you re-download the membership?

Downloaded mine again last Thursday, left My Mrs to see if hers updated hadn't done by 11:30 Friday night and had to do same for her
Welshred

Re: Ground Entry
Yesterday at 12:16:30 pm
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 12:03:19 pm
Downloaded mine again last Thursday, left My Mrs to see if hers updated hadn't done by 11:30 Friday night and had to do same for her

Ah fair, you gave it a chance. I know loads who did it Monday and claiming the system was broken because it didn't automatically update immediately.
Tiz Lad

Re: Ground Entry
Yesterday at 12:22:44 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 12:16:30 pm
Ah fair, you gave it a chance. I know loads who did it Monday and claiming the system was broken because it didn't automatically update immediately.

Just got through to live chat after nigh on 2 hrs. As much use as a chocolate teapot

If it's not downloaded by Friday get in touch, and we will be available Saturday Morning - Have they any idea how hard it is to get hold of somebody?

So you're meant to be able to set aside hours of time to see if they can sort your tickets, if you can get through to anybody
Claire.

Re: Ground Entry
Today at 03:50:58 pm
stonecold_jpm

Re: Ground Entry
Today at 04:10:49 pm
3.30 for a 5.30pm kick off, what an absolute farce this all is
ScubaSteve

Re: Ground Entry
Today at 04:15:02 pm
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 04:10:49 pm
3.30 for a 5.30pm kick off, what an absolute farce this all is

Advised entry times  ;)
Barneylfc∗

Re: Ground Entry
Today at 04:17:53 pm
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 04:10:49 pm
3.30 for a 5.30pm kick off, what an absolute farce this all is

Would be more of a farce if there were no staggered kick off times and everyone rocked up at their normal time, having to delay the kick off. Or fire away with a half 5 kick off and 10000 people still standing outside.
jonnypb

Re: Ground Entry
Today at 05:28:53 pm
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 04:10:49 pm
3.30 for a 5.30pm kick off, what an absolute farce this all is

Just advised, but after Burnley it is worth getting there early until the issues are ironed out. The queues closer to KO looked pretty bad. I had folk still coming past me to get to their seat 30 mins after KO because of the queues and they arrived at their designated entry time.
TeddyTime33

Re: Ground Entry
Today at 05:42:45 pm
They've changed the times so everyone is advised to get there by 5 instead of 15 mins before like Saturday. Not sure why they can't open the ground any earlier too, any little helps
Billy Elliot

Re: Ground Entry
Today at 10:35:27 pm
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

TeddyTime33

Re: Ground Entry
Today at 10:48:07 pm
keano7

Re: Ground Entry
Today at 10:51:12 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 05:42:45 pm
They've changed the times so everyone is advised to get there by 5 instead of 15 mins before like Saturday. Not sure why they can't open the ground any earlier too, any little helps
This is going to carry on all season isnt it. I dont see how they can address it. If there was an simple solution it would have been implemented by now, three weeks post the friendlies trial. Therell still be queues on Saturday evening but just be earlier and despite asking fans to get their 15 mins earlier than Burnley wont mean that everyone will be guaranteed to get in before kick off.

My advised entry time is between 15.30-16.00 what am I supposed to do for two hours post kick off? I enjoy watching the warm ups and scouting the opposition but thatll be from 16.50 onwards. Thats an 1hr 20 mins pottering around wasting time. I cant enjoy a drink or two as Im driving and the concourses will be rammed with people watching soccer Saturday and sauna-like conditions in an indoor COVID hotspot.
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

TeddyTime33

Re: Ground Entry
Today at 11:27:43 pm
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 10:51:12 pm
This is going to carry on all season isnt it. I dont see how they can address it. If there was an simple solution it would have been implemented by now, three weeks post the friendlies trial. Therell still be queues on Saturday evening but just be earlier and despite asking fans to get their 15 mins earlier than Burnley wont mean that everyone will be guaranteed to get in before kick off.

My advised entry time is between 15.30-16.00 what am I supposed to do for two hours post kick off? I enjoy watching the warm ups and scouting the opposition but thatll be from 16.50 onwards. Thats an 1hr 20 mins pottering around wasting time. I cant enjoy a drink or two as Im driving and the concourses will be rammed with people watching soccer Saturday and sauna-like conditions in an indoor COVID hotspot.
I think they just hope everyone will become use to the technology and the queues will die down but I'm not sure. I usually aim for an hour before because I like watching warms up before too but I'll probably aim to be there near 2hrs before and see what the queues are like at that time. Shitty they don't have any food vans though
jonnypb

Re: Ground Entry
Today at 11:35:54 pm
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 10:51:12 pm
This is going to carry on all season isnt it. I dont see how they can address it. If there was an simple solution it would have been implemented by now, three weeks post the friendlies trial. Therell still be queues on Saturday evening but just be earlier and despite asking fans to get their 15 mins earlier than Burnley wont mean that everyone will be guaranteed to get in before kick off.

My advised entry time is between 15.30-16.00 what am I supposed to do for two hours post kick off? I enjoy watching the warm ups and scouting the opposition but thatll be from 16.50 onwards. Thats an 1hr 20 mins pottering around wasting time. I cant enjoy a drink or two as Im driving and the concourses will be rammed with people watching soccer Saturday and sauna-like conditions in an indoor COVID hotspot.

I got in early against Burnley to avoid the queues. Would you rather be in early and chill, or stand in a huge queue and worry if youll make it in for KO?
Shanklygates

Re: Ground Entry
Today at 11:43:15 pm
Post kick-off you'll have a game to watch ;) But mine's early too. It was ok last week just catching up with people around you but different if you don't know them. Play a game on your phone? Or hope George gets there earlier?


It was interesting reading about people being moved without warning. My mate's mum's ST is 3 rows behind the home dug out. Last Saturday she was the only one in her row, even the other STHs weren't there. Today she got an email saying she's been moved to row 30 near the away fans. Her eye sight isn't great so things are going to be quite blurred back there. But so much for "we are all one big family" when they don;t even ring people or apologise. Who knows how long she will be back there for.
Guessing the others were all move last week but somehow they forgot her ::)

Last week her phone didn't work either so she asked the steward at the turnstile....who had no clue as she was new! Then she was told to go and find a fan support assistant, which she did and then had to join the back of the queue again. Shouldn't the fan support people be by the entrances?! IMO no way she she had to go and FIND one.
We are a team of one half.

Billy Elliot

Re: Ground Entry
Today at 11:49:10 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 10:48:07 pm
fuck all then

Yes. It was shit and it'll continue to be shit, so fuck off. Well, more or less.

It'll be interesting to see what happens when listening to SOS becomes part of the constitution.
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!
