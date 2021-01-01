« previous next »
Author Topic: Ground Entry  (Read 3950 times)

Offline MKB

Quote from: RideTheWalrus on Yesterday at 10:55:48 pm
Presumably because carlsberg have gone to cans instead of bottles

Didn't understand why this had been done.  The need to decant each can into a plastic vessel, and the impossibility of doing this without creating a huge overflowing head, meant that drinks sales were a fraction of what they could have been.

I used SeatServe, and it went and charged my default credit card in the Google Pay app, not the credit card I entered on the payment processing page, which is going to cause me some issues.
Online gazzam1963

Went into main stand T that had to queue for about 20 minutes , noticed the difference from the old season card was that when you present it , it buzzed to let you know the turnstile had accepted but it wasnt doing this now and i was waiting for the buzz when the turnstile was actually open .
Offline anitrella

Was told by TO that theyve decreased the dwell time of the turnstile from 7 seconds to 3 seconds to help get people in quicker
Offline VVM

Bought a couple of tickets in the lower Kenny the day before the game. Originally said turnstile J I think but then on the day changed to Kenny dalglish reception. I thought ok they must be trying to push a few through there to help the queues at the main turnstile, good idea!

Waited in line for that for about 15 mins no issue, double checked we were definitely in the right queue with a few stewards to make sure just to then be turned away when we got to the front. Couldnt believe how I was spoken to by the girl in there. Like we were third class titanic passengers trying to sneak into first class.
Online stoz

Quote from: VVM on Today at 12:03:14 pm
Bought a couple of tickets in the lower Kenny the day before the game. Originally said turnstile J I think but then on the day changed to Kenny dalglish reception. I thought ok they must be trying to push a few through there to help the queues at the main turnstile, good idea!

Waited in line for that for about 15 mins no issue, double checked we were definitely in the right queue with a few stewards to make sure just to then be turned away when we got to the front. Couldnt believe how I was spoken to by the girl in there. Like we were third class titanic passengers trying to sneak into first class.


They would have been unsold hospitality seats, that they then sold as 'normal' matchday tickets. We had the opposite hapoen for the first friendly. We were always supposed to enter via KD reception, then they sent an email changing it to K a couple of days before.
Online Tiz Lad

For about the 20+ people in front of me the NFC didn't work once at Turnstile F, everybody had to use the barcode.

The thing is although it's probably only a minute or so extra, that's for every single person and if that happens all the time then it's fair easy to see how queues will quickly build
