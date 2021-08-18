« previous next »
stoz

  John Motson. The Flag Bearer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,167
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Ground Entry
August 18, 2021, 07:18:09 pm
So, after feeling like I've had the run around from the club today with mixed messages, I finally got to test my Season Ticket ticket this afternoon.

Several other people tried during the 10 minutes or so I was there, and not one persons phone worked using the NFC. I tried this both by having had the app already open, and also by closing/reopening. However all seemed to work fine with the barcode, although you had to find the right distance to put your phone into the slot.

There were also people there that were querying where to find transferred tickets, and also someone who had multiple tickets on their phone, and whilst the steward tried his best to help, he didn't really have the answers himself. 

If you've got your own card, on your own phone, then I'd say just make sure you know where to access the barcode and all should be fine, if still slightly slower than the previous way with physical cards.

If you have a situation where a ticket was transferred to you and it's not on your card/phone, then definitely contact the club beforehand.

If you have multiple tickets on one device, eg: Adult/child, then I'd definitely make sure you can access each ticket/barcode individually on your phone.

There was also a fella who had a new photocard and his worked fine.

Finally, and perhaps ironically, I tried my old Season Ticket card, and that worked perfectly!
Luke 17

  • And they had no child, because that Elisabeth was barren, and they both were now well stricken in years.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,149
Re: Ground Entry
August 18, 2021, 07:32:55 pm
It's just the same as scanning your boarding pass on your phone at the airport.
stoz

  • John Motson. The Flag Bearer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,167
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ground Entry
August 18, 2021, 07:42:24 pm
Quote from: Luke 17 on August 18, 2021, 07:32:55 pm
It's just the same as scanning your boarding pass on your phone at the airport.

The barcode process is very similar, yes.

The issue is that the club are pushing the NFC, so everyone will be expecting to do that. And it's simply not working. There will be obvious delays if people try it, and then have to locate the barcode.
jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,832
  • JFT97
Re: Ground Entry
August 18, 2021, 09:31:22 pm
Quote from: stoz on August 18, 2021, 07:42:24 pm
The barcode process is very similar, yes.

The issue is that the club are pushing the NFC, so everyone will be expecting to do that. And it's simply not working. There will be obvious delays if people try it, and then have to locate the barcode.

Do you mean the QR code? I have an iPhone and when you click on the 3 dots it then shows a QR code.
scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ground Entry
August 18, 2021, 09:47:58 pm
NFC worked perfectly for me for both friendlies

For the second one the steward tried getting me to bring the barcode up as I was approaching the turnstile, but I didnt, I just used the NFC and it worked fine first time. The steward seemed a bit shocked that it worked.

Both of those were main stand lower turnstile V. But for the first 3 league games Im in the Kop turnstile B which seems to be where the issues were so will try the barcode if NFC doesnt work.
koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,871
  • @tharris113
Re: Ground Entry
August 19, 2021, 04:38:06 pm
Still no email about entry times
CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 51,364
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Ground Entry
August 19, 2021, 07:52:30 pm
CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 51,364
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Ground Entry
August 19, 2021, 07:54:24 pm
No one does a fiasco, like a Liverpool Football club fiasco.
jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,832
  • JFT97
Re: Ground Entry
August 19, 2021, 08:51:52 pm
No way am I sticking to my entry time of 11.45-12.15 after the fiasco at the friendlies that were 75% of the capacity. Id like to actually watch the first half  ;D
UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,627
Re: Ground Entry
August 19, 2021, 08:57:35 pm
There shouldn't be any issues if people have the NFC downloaded on their phone. I'd expect to just swipe my phone and get in as easily as I used to with the members card. If there are delays then the club/premier league have got this seriously wrong.
[streety]

  • Craig Davis killed the thread
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,408
    • Coming Soon...
Re: Ground Entry
August 19, 2021, 09:23:46 pm
No way am I able to get there for 10.45!?! Is it an entry requirement? Or just a guideline?
CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 51,364
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Ground Entry
August 19, 2021, 09:27:25 pm
Quote from: [streety] on August 19, 2021, 09:23:46 pm
No way am I able to get there for 10.45!?! Is it an entry requirement? Or just a guideline?
Just like driving speed signs, its a suggestion.
[streety]

  • Craig Davis killed the thread
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,408
    • Coming Soon...
Re: Ground Entry
August 19, 2021, 09:40:39 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on August 19, 2021, 09:27:25 pm
Just like driving speed signs, its a suggestion.
That's what I thought. Travelling up from Swindon with my lad for his first game. Want him to take in the atmosphere around the ground.
TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,736
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Ground Entry
August 19, 2021, 09:43:41 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on August 19, 2021, 09:27:25 pm
Just like driving speed signs, its a suggestion.
yeah they aren't gonna spend time checking tickets to make sure you are there on time, it's just to guide people to help with queues, think everyone will be giving themselves time
Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,933
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Ground Entry
August 19, 2021, 10:03:21 pm
Quote from: scouser102002 on August 18, 2021, 09:47:58 pm
NFC worked perfectly for me for both friendlies

For the second one the steward tried getting me to bring the barcode up as I was approaching the turnstile, but I didnt, I just used the NFC and it worked fine first time. The steward seemed a bit shocked that it worked.

Both of those were main stand lower turnstile V. But for the first 3 league games Im in the Kop turnstile B which seems to be where the issues were so will try the barcode if NFC doesnt work.
Mine worked like that for the Kop on the Sunday. It was just like getting my ST scanned 2 years ago. But maybe I was lucky. Just hoping it's as smooth on Sat but we all know there will be issues.
stoz

  • John Motson. The Flag Bearer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,167
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ground Entry
August 19, 2021, 10:45:51 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on August 19, 2021, 08:57:35 pm
There shouldn't be any issues if people have the NFC downloaded on their phone. I'd expect to just swipe my phone and get in as easily as I used to with the members card. If there are delays then the club/premier league have got this seriously wrong.

No, there shouldn't.

However, given that NFC didn't work for the first friendly, didn't work for the second friendly, and didn't work nine days later on a test day, which was only yesterday, I have no confidence that it will work on Saturday. I hope I'm proven wrong, but I don't think I will be.
claresy2005

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ground Entry
August 19, 2021, 01:51:11 am
My dads phone doesnt have NFC but he has the barcode type ticket saved on it. A la boarding Ryanair plane in post above.  Is that OK? The club said in chat it was but Im never confident given how much theyre pushing NFC.

Im tempted to download an NFC pass on my old phone and give him that to take too as backup but Dont want to mess anything up (given Ive heard you can only download once etc I was wary of corrupting both whats already on his phone and what I subsequently try and download as below )

If it will let me physically click down load NFC on another device, i presume Im ok and I can therefore do that on said old phone (ie I presume download NFC  gets greyed out to make it impossible to do it for a second time once its already been properly downloaded once etc? ). Any help appreciated
TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,736
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Ground Entry
August 19, 2021, 01:54:25 am
Quote from: claresy2005 on Yesterday at 01:51:11 am
My dads phone doesnt have NFC but he has the barcode type ticket saved on it. A la boarding Ryanair plane in post above.  Is that OK? The club said in chat it was but Im never confident given how much theyre pushing NFC.

Im tempted to download an NFC pass on my old phone and give him that to take too as backup but Dont want to mess anything up (given Ive heard you can only download once etc I was wary of corrupting both whats already on his phone and what I subsequently try and download as below )

If it will let me physically click down load NFC on another device, i presume Im ok and I can therefore do that on said old phone (ie I presume download NFC  gets greyed out to make it impossible to do it for a second time once its already been properly downloaded once etc? ). Any help appreciated
the barcode ticket should be fine, if the system works right you shouldn't be able to download the same NFC pass on a different device without deleting in off the first one (even then I'm not even sure if you will be allowed). Maybe bring your spare phone as a backup to download the pass onto in the event the barcode doesn't work but by all accounts it should be sound
Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 16,039
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Ground Entry
August 19, 2021, 08:39:11 am
Quote from: stoz on August 19, 2021, 10:45:51 pm
No, there shouldn't.

However, given that NFC didn't work for the first friendly, didn't work for the second friendly, and didn't work nine days later on a test day, which was only yesterday, I have no confidence that it will work on Saturday. I hope I'm proven wrong, but I don't think I will be.
Is it not true that the friendlies had 80% 'print at home' tickets then?

Be a bit mad if club officials went on the Anfield Wrap and outright lied?
UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,627
Re: Ground Entry
August 19, 2021, 09:32:46 am
For those with android phones - on Google Pay it has my ticket for Burnley and it says 'hold to reader' at the top with a symbol that looks like a phone signal.

It also says 'show code' underneath and when you click that it brings up a barcode.

Which do I use? The 'hold to reader' signal or the barcode on entry?
swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,035
Re: Ground Entry
August 19, 2021, 10:11:01 am
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 09:32:46 am
For those with android phones - on Google Pay it has my ticket for Burnley and it says 'hold to reader' at the top with a symbol that looks like a phone signal.

It also says 'show code' underneath and when you click that it brings up a barcode.

Which do I use? The 'hold to reader' signal or the barcode on entry?

Hold to reader is what they want you to use for NFC entry. If it doesn't work you can use 'show barcode' and insert phone into the reader.
seandundee123

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 85
Re: Ground Entry
August 19, 2021, 02:02:25 pm
Apologies if it's already been covered but should I have the Burnley ticket in my wallet now or will it appear when I arrive at Anfield tomorrow? I've got my Members Card in my Apple Wallet now but it's empty (apart from my supporter's ID). Thanks 
anfieldash

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 450
Re: Ground Entry
August 19, 2021, 02:12:10 pm
Quote from: seandundee123 on Yesterday at 02:02:25 pm
Apologies if it's already been covered but should I have the Burnley ticket in my wallet now or will it appear when I arrive at Anfield tomorrow? I've got my Members Card in my Apple Wallet now but it's empty (apart from my supporter's ID). Thanks 

Should be fine, but you can do a forced update and it might shown. Click on the 'three button' symbol to show second page of info, and then drag down and let go. Now go back to main ticket view and details might now be there.
Flyhalf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  Posts: 583
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ground Entry
August 19, 2021, 02:12:46 pm
Try displaying your members card, press the three dots top right then refresh the page by swiping towards you. Did the trick for me  :)
seandundee123

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 85
Re: Ground Entry
August 19, 2021, 02:14:15 pm
Nice one lads - that worked. The ticket is now showing. Cheers  ;D
John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 36,896
Re: Ground Entry
August 19, 2021, 02:20:35 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on August 19, 2021, 09:27:25 pm
Just like driving speed signs, its a suggestion.
;D
drumz

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  Posts: 1
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ground Entry
August 19, 2021, 02:34:26 pm
I've renewed my membership today after catching wind that spare tickets had been put up today for tomorrow's match. Renewed, then was able to buy a ticket.

Just read up on the NFC stuff and it's saying the pass won't be available for 72hrs on some parts of the site, others saying I should be able to download it & it's greyed out for both the membership and the match ticket.

Easy dart to the ticket office tomorrow I guess. I shouldn't have been able to buy a ticket if you can't actually use it til after the match  :-\
gray19lfc

  • Would like a McFly hairstyle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,536
  • At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky ★★★★★★
Re: Ground Entry
August 19, 2021, 08:33:39 pm
Not had any emails with my entry time tomorrow? Anyone else the same?
jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,832
  • JFT97
Re: Ground Entry
August 19, 2021, 08:54:52 pm
Quote from: gray19lfc on Yesterday at 08:33:39 pm
Not had any emails with my entry time tomorrow? Anyone else the same?

Don't think anyone has.  If you want to stick to your specific entry time then they can be seen here.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/return-of-supporters-to-anfield/stadium-access?spMailingID=70521396&spUserID=NDA2MzE2MzA2MzY1S0&spJobID=2182675551&spReportId=MjE4MjY3NTU1MQS2
stoz

  • John Motson. The Flag Bearer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,167
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ground Entry
Today at 01:07:41 am
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 08:39:11 am
Is it not true that the friendlies had 80% 'print at home' tickets then?

Be a bit mad if club officials went on the Anfield Wrap and outright lied?

Yes, that figure is roughly correct.

And the club seem to be blaming the situation on that, despite the fact that the NFC is not working for most people, as I've pointed out in the first post.

Still on the website, the info says that supporters will be emailed with their time of entry (nothing received at time of post). And all I seem to see are numerous posts of people having issues locating their tickets because they've bought in the late sale, or they've transferred it to a mate and it's not arrived, or they've bought today on a new membership and they can't receive tickets for 72 hours, or they've bought two and downloaded to the same phone and only one pass is showing, and various other different scenarios.

So, we're going from 8,000 using NFC to over 40,000, on a system that wasn't working properly as recently as Wednesday. If it's anything other than carnage at midday, I'll be amazed.
