Don't rest in peace sean.... Piss about and annoy every f*cker, wherever you are mate..One of my favourite clips... i think Sean says about 2 words, its just the way Joe Wilkinson destoys him with his 'Poem'..

Shanks on Leaving Liverpool FC



"It was the most difficult thing in the world, when I went to tell the chairman........ It was like walking to the electric chair.... That's the way it felt."