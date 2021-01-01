« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: R.I.P Sean Lock  (Read 737 times)

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,418
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
R.I.P Sean Lock
« on: Today at 11:15:51 am »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-58254859

Absolutely shocking news. Died aged 58.

Him on 8 out of 10 cats was one of the main shows I watched on a Friday night growing up.


R.I.P
Logged

Offline CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:17:17 am »
Horrible news, he was someone I always planned to see too and never got round to it, thoughts to his wife and three kids.  Extremely sad.
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,393
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:18:20 am »
No way  :(

Absolute legend. Rest in Peace.
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Offline WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,873
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:19:35 am »
Ah man, terrible news.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports and interrogative fingering, possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,844
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:20:34 am »
Damn this a shock.

Enjoyed watching him in pretty much everything he did. Naturally hilarious.

RIP
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,248
  • JFT96.
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:22:07 am »
I noticed he was trending on Twitter but didn't think twice to look at why. Really sad news, RIP Sean.
Logged

Offline Alan B'Stard

  • Wistfully recalling maternal tongue.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,417
  • Never rub another mans rhubarb!
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:22:26 am »
No way!!! RIP Sean.

Terrible news, a very funny man!
Logged
If you don't stand for something you will fall for anything

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆
77 78  81 84 05 19

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,653
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:22:32 am »
One of the very few panelists that was actually funny and seemed like a dead nice bloke, never heard a bad thing about him. RIP fella, absolutely shite news.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,695
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:23:29 am »
No age at all.  :(

RIP
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:27:28 am »
Wow, I'm stunned. Was one of my fave people of EOOTCDC.

Gave me one of the funniest things I've ever heard:

Jimmy Carr: If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?
Sean Lock: Well, obviously the front.

Can't wait to use it myself.

YNWA
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online redan

  • yellowan pinkan green. purplean orangean blue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,240
  • I'd prefer a beer!!
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:28:17 am »
Very shocking news,

A very funny man and seemed a genuinely nice bloke,

Always a pleasure to watch and listen to,

RIP
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,298
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:33:12 am »
Knocked me for 6 when I read it.  Very sad news.  He really made me laugh.

Best wishes to friends, colleagues and family.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,856
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:33:35 am »
Fucking hell, shite news this. RIP Sean Lock.
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,596
  • Scrubbers
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:34:02 am »
RIP Sean Lock, had such a dry, witty sense of humour and great timing

The Tiger Who Came For a Pint book was brilliant

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LpsJ1Yf8Jc4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LpsJ1Yf8Jc4</a>
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,701
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:37:17 am »
One of the UK's funniest men for sure. Stopped watching EOOTC after he left.
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,796
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:41:34 am »
Not a big fan of the panel shows he was on as most of the people that end up on there just don't do it for me but he was definitely one of the funny ones and made it worth watching when I did. RIP
Logged

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,726
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:41:50 am »
Just seen...shockingly sad....really choked by news...loved the guy and his humour.

fuck me this is shit news.

heartbreaking for his family.

Logged

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:43:13 am »
Very sad news

Mate of mine was at Larnaca airport a few years back and was flying back on the same flight, my mates wife was a massive fan and was badgering my mate to go and get his autograph, my mate wasnt having any of it saying leave him alone hes with his family. Just before boarding flight my mate was in toilets and Sean lock was also in there , so my mate spoke to him and told him about his wife badgering him to get his autograph as she was a massive fan & him not wanting to bother him as he was with his family, anyway my mate asked him to play along and wind his wife up , so as they left the toilets Sean lock turns to my mate and says  nice meeting you Alex hope you have a good flight home which left my mates wife fuming 😆😆
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,779
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:44:37 am »
Was just watching an 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown last night (theyre always on!). Very sad. RIP
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:48:36 am »
RIP
Logged

Offline WEST HAM PAUL

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,702
  • I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:49:28 am »
Sad news RIP

Was very funny on 8 out of 10 Cats
Logged
Fortunes Always Hiding. 

And The Sun Shines Now

Quote from: Scaryscouse on August 25, 2011, 11:39:11 pm
Sex bombs to the left of me would be playboy bunnies to the right and here I am stuck in the middle with my pasty white bird.

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,501
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:51:20 am »
Fucking hell that's a surprise. He was a funny guy.

RIP
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,180
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #22 on: Today at 11:52:04 am »
Mad this. Was just looking at buying 15 Storeys high dvd on eBay when my brother text me. Such a sad loss. One of my faves him. Him n Benedict Wong in that show are brilliant.

R.I.P. Mate
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Online gray19lfc

  • Would like a McFly hairstyle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,534
  • At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky ★★★★★★
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #23 on: Today at 11:56:43 am »
Sad news. Remember seeing him on TV a few months back (probably his last appearance on 8Oo10CDC) and he didnt look well. Still a shock though. RIP.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:01:20 pm by gray19lfc »
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,850
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #24 on: Today at 11:57:02 am »
Really sad news. Genuinely funny and a lovely bloke.
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #25 on: Today at 11:58:26 am »
Whaat - this is a genuine shock and a loss of talent


Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,767
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #26 on: Today at 12:02:29 pm »
Very sad news indeed ...

RIP
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online Dubred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,241
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #27 on: Today at 12:02:54 pm »
So sad.  RIP Sean
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,764
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #28 on: Today at 12:06:49 pm »
Thats blown me away. What a tragedy. Just had one of those moments when you read something and it doesnt quite register.

He was one of my favourite comedians. Thanks for making me laugh Sean. RIP
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,635
  • JFT96
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #29 on: Today at 12:20:32 pm »
Totally shocked at this

Think Sian said about that he was one of the few panellist show regulars who was genuinely funny and seemed like a nice bloke. I've just been on a 10-15 minutes Youtube video run of him on Cats Does Countdown and even though I've seen them before I was doubled over with laughter.

One of the best panel show members ever, a genuinely laugh out loud funny man, he'll be hugely missed but thanks for all the laughs I've had in the past and the laughs I'll have in the future.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,874
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #30 on: Today at 12:22:18 pm »
This is really sad news, awful.

He was a very funny bloke, always enjoyed seeing him on various shows.

RIP Sean and condolences to his family.
Logged

Offline tinner777

  • give me some sugar
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,281
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #31 on: Today at 12:33:13 pm »
15 storeys high was excellent, Rip
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,431
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #32 on: Today at 12:47:27 pm »
RIP brilliantly funny guy
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,635
  • JFT96
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #33 on: Today at 12:50:49 pm »
https://twitter.com/SenseiCarl_/status/1427942526858760196?s=20

This is one of my favourite moments of his
Logged

Online red_lfc_costello

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,379
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #34 on: Today at 12:51:16 pm »
Awful. RIP Sean.
Logged
Quote from: blurred on January 12, 2011, 11:20:00 am
You appear to hve mistaken 'the funny photo thread' for the 'pointless, pre-pubescent nonsensical not even porn but "look, look, it's a girl" thread'

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 884
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #35 on: Today at 12:51:29 pm »
Horrible news.

RIP Sean.
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,966
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #36 on: Today at 12:51:48 pm »
Fuck cancer.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,841
  • Dutch Class
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #37 on: Today at 12:54:03 pm »
RIP
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,635
  • JFT96
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #38 on: Today at 12:55:26 pm »
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,393
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #39 on: Today at 12:59:39 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:55:26 pm
https://twitter.com/addicted2newz/status/1427951875463208968?s=20

And this :lmao

:D

Him and Miles Jupp were brilliant on it together. Miles picture of Sean as his 'mascot' was amazing.

Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 