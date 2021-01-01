Very sad news
Mate of mine was at Larnaca airport a few years back and was flying back on the same flight, my mates wife was a massive fan and was badgering my mate to go and get his autograph, my mate wasnt having any of it saying leave him alone hes with his family. Just before boarding flight my mate was in toilets and Sean lock was also in there , so my mate spoke to him and told him about his wife badgering him to get his autograph as she was a massive fan & him not wanting to bother him as he was with his family, anyway my mate asked him to play along and wind his wife up , so as they left the toilets Sean lock turns to my mate and says nice meeting you Alex hope you have a good flight home which left my mates wife fuming 😆😆