« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021  (Read 826 times)

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,594
  • JFT96
Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
« on: Yesterday at 10:15:34 pm »
Liverpool v Burnley
Saturday 21st August 2021
1230 kick off
Sky Sports
Anfield





Officials:
Referee: Mike Dean
Assistant Referees: Darren Cann, Mark Scholes
4th Official: Andy Madley
VAR: Stuart Attwell


Team News: TBC for both sides


528
11032020
52267


Just numbers aren't they? Numbers that if you look at them in isolation don't mean anything to anyone but if you look deeper into them then they mean everything.


Come kick off it'll have been 528 days since the 11th March 2020 where 52,267 fans entered Anfield to watch Liverpool play Atletico Madrid in the Champions League at the start of a worldwide event that would change everyones lives. 528 days since Anfield will have been able to last host a capacity crowd. 528 days where it was hugely unsure whether we would be able to see that many people watch the Reds again. Sadly it has been 528 days since many people will have been able to watch their beloved Liverpool in the flesh again, on Saturday they will be in my thoughts more than they were when I went back to Anfield for the Crystal Palace game at the end of last season.


Liverpool started their season with a comfortable 3-0 victory against newly promoted Norwich at Carrow Road on the weekend with a performance that certainly whets the appetite for what the season ahead could offer. Alisson Becker imperious in goal, the giant Virgil van Dijk steering the team from the back once again, Naby Keita having a fantastic performance, James Milner running every and Mo Salah doing what he does best in providing and scoring goals to leave the travelling Kop getting their coaches and trains back in glee. Liverpool have their full team back and they mean business!


Burnley had a quiet preseason overall with their noticeable transfers being Ben Gibson out to Norwich with Nathan Collins coming in from Stoke to replace him after they were linked with Nat Phillips for a period of time. Wayne Hennessey has also come into their squad as well. Their first game of the season saw them go down 2-1 at home to Brighton and I'm sure they'll be ready to make up for the loss and provide us with as tough a game as they usually do, I still fancy the Reds to come through though!


Reduced capacity Anfield was great, it was amazing getting there for the Palace game last season and I'm sure others will echo that for the any of the other games they were able to get to but lets face it there's nothing better than a full house and it felt so good to get the train, have a laugh with mates and sing the Reds on to glory at Norwich on the weekend so I can't wait to it all again at home. It's going to be emotional, its going to be great!


528, 11032020, 52267 - they're not just numbers.


« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:11:45 pm by Welshred »
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,864
  • @tharris113
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:18:12 pm »
We'll snot them
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports and interrogative fingering, possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,841
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:44:12 pm »
Hate these c*nts. Please be the year these fuckers finally get relegated.
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,132
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:45:14 pm »
Nice OP. I was at the Bournemouth game, the last league game before the lockdown, and the game that proved to be the game we won the league (amassing more points on that day than City managed at the end of the season).

♫... we're gonna win the league... ♫

That was the first time I'd belted out that little number at Anfield, and it felt so good. I want to be back there singing with everyone else, and letting the players know we love them.

Envious of anyone who's going to be at Anfield this Saturday... except the Burnley players. They're in for a torrid time!
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:49:29 pm »
Van Dijk & Matip back makes it an easy game.
Salah & Mane will both have the beating of the full backs.

4-0 Liverpool Salah 2,Mane 2.

I hope Fabinho starts
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,870
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:53:00 pm »
Thanks for the OP.

(It was March 2020 not 2021 though)
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline Floydy

  • G is for grumpy. It is modest understatement.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,323
  • Hidden in the shadows, Orchestrating life
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:02:40 pm »
Think you will see some changes especially in midfield. When all players are level on fitness i expect less changes from the boss.
Logged
Condemnation without investigation is the height of ignorance.  Albert Einstein.  
Unquestionable trust in authority is the enemy of truth. Albert Einstein
Wake up to the war on for your mind!

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 398
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:16:34 pm »
Change kick off time to 12.30 + delay, not a chance itll kick off on time with all this ticket nonsense.
Logged

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,591
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:19:54 am »
I reckon it would be great to do a full coach welcome for the team.

Its the first game with a full crowd since we won the league and the first chance to show the team what they have missed. Would also be great for the new players to experience.

Can't wait to stand behind the new rail seat.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:33:26 am »
Goddamnit I'm going to miss this 😡
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,493
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:43:40 am »
my first game since Bournemouth - its been a terrible time for me the last 12 months

Ill cry like a baby before the game


Should be the best 12:30 atmosphere, there will be a lot emotion for everyone I imagine


good luck to every Red
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,044
  • Boom!
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:04:47 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:43:40 am
my first game since Bournemouth - its been a terrible time for me the last 12 months

Ill cry like a baby before the game


Should be the best 12:30 atmosphere, there will be a lot emotion for everyone I imagine


good luck to every Red
Sorry to hear that mate, hope the match can bring you a little bit of happiness.

I can't wait to see a full crowd again, it's really sad that we won the league and the players never truly got to celebrate their success with the fans. Hopefully we can make it number 20 this year and bring the trophy back to a raucous Anfield again.

I'd expect we see a similar team to Saturday with maybe Fabinho in for Ox/Milly, all I know is that Burnley are going to get a torrid time.
Logged

Online RogerTheRed

  • Champions of the World
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,159
  • There's a golden sky on the way
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:22:15 am »
Come on Redmen!!
Great OP thanks welshred. As you say, a number will never get there again.
I messed up and booked something for the day before having the fixture list so can't be there. Hoping to make it for Chelsea. Did see hospitality for this was on sale for £650 - for a 12:30 ko - expensive breakfasts for some!!!
Anyway on to the match. I think this is an important game to get us prepared for the Chelsea one but one we need to take as important in it's own right.
Expect back 5 to be the same, expect Fab and Bobby to come in. I think Keita keeps his place with one of Hendo or Thiago starting and think Jota will have to make way and be on the bench.
Think we win by two clear and can watch for lost points from others as the weekend progresses.
Enjoy everyone and great to see a mosaic planned for Andrew Devine. Sing your hearts out for him and for them.
Logged
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

Online Geezer08

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,406
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:25:44 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 10:49:29 pm
Van Dijk & Matip back makes it an easy game.
Salah & Mane will both have the beating of the full backs.

4-0 Liverpool Salah 2,Mane 2.

I hope Fabinho starts

Nothing against Burnley is easy, I will settle for a 1-0 late goal victory. This lot are horrible to plat against. Didnt they end our Anfield record? the pricks.
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:27:39 am »
Oh we're on the ball early. Love it. Just what you want here, off to a flyer at the weekend and home match early on the Saturday next. Reckon Fab comes in middle of the park and maybe Hendo. Burnley will do the usual trying to kick lumps, but good luck to anyone who wants to have a ruck with us with Van Dijk and Fabinho out there, and Robbo  ;)
Fancy Mane to  be the star here, he looks sharp and refreshed.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,323
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:31:38 am »
Nice OP.

But when are we next playing someone of relevance though?
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 551
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:31:48 am »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 11:16:34 pm
Change kick off time to 12.30 + delay, not a chance itll kick off on time with all this ticket nonsense.

Will they delay it with a worldwide TV audience?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 