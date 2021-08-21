



What makes me laugh is the whole "offensive" thing.



Its Ok to be offended about something. No, honest it is.



But because something offends, doesn't make it a capital fucking crime.



There really are some precious twats around.



Sorry if that offends anybody.



This is of course a good point and I tend to stand on the side of you dont have a right not to be offended I remember being told off by a woman for using the word c*nt because it offends her which is frankly ridiculous.I think, however, that we can draw the line at LGBT fans feeling uncomfortable, perhaps even unsafe, at matches where large numbers of people are aggressively chanting about rentboys, that for me is where the line is drawn as a section of our support who have collectively suffered genuine homophobic abuse for decades are advising us that this chant makes them feel unsafe, uneasy or uncomfortable.I just think this has to be taken at face value in that the people involved genuinely feel the way that they tell us they do, rather than it being yet another example of cancel culture and finding offence in fucking anything, which there is sadly a lot of as well. I think with most issues we can often take a view as regards to offensiveness as ultimately someone, somewhere, is always going to be offended by something so going round cancelling or gagging everything which offends is a fruitless exercise in sanitisation which will achieve nothing other than stripping life of many of the things which we enjoy. I actually think that there are things which could be deemed to have homophobic connotations which we should allow, Ricky Gervais frequently does an impression of a camp person in his material but the target of the joke isnt actually the subject so I personally think thats alright, you could actually make the same point about this song but the difference is its being chanted en masse by a football fans and I just think theres a subtle difference there between the two, football matches are place for wit, inventiveness and laughs but perhaps expecting people who are closely linked to the subject of a joke to read into the comedian satire and intricacies is expecting too much given the forceful and sudden nature of football chants.As Ive said above, I find it sad and frustrating that what is a genuine point being made by a group of people who have every right to be making said point has been leapt on by a load of attention seeking twats to make it about homophobic abuse which it clearly isnt. It is possible to sing something which perhaps we shouldnt be singing which carries homophobic undertones, perhaps even overtones, without it being homophobic abuse, this is one such example and that is clear enough to anyone who has bothered to look into it in any depth. That doesnt make the point any less valid that we have to re-evaluate the fact that we sing it, it just makes the reason why we are doing so entirely different to that which large sections of the media and people desperate to get in front of a camera different from that which is often being claimed.