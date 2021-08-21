Were we wrong to sing "He shot, he cum, all over Mary's Bum, Tommy Doc, Tommy Doc" when he got caught shagging the trainer's wife when managing Manu Utd? From a personal perspective, it was one of those special joyous moments, 25000 Kopites blasting it out in unison and watching Tommy squirm on the bench in front of the Paddock while the rest of the crowd laughed their heads off and commentators, who could clearly hear it, ignored it with wry smiles - wrong? probably, but fucking funny all the same.
As stated previously by many, the "Rent Boy' song has got fuck all to do with homosexuality, it's about players chasing the pound. Now we've got people who have jumped on this and turned it into some kind of feel sorry for me anti gay campaign. Personally, I couldn't give a fuck what your sexuality is and I don't feel the need to take offence whenever someone calls me out for being hetro or sings a song about someone shagging someone else, stop being so fuckin' precious. Oh and another thing, the Liver Bird is red, it's standards, traditions and an emblem that we have and will continue to follow for years to come, please don't taint it with no fuckin' shite rainbow colours. I will support your right for being you and what you believe in but the moment you try to ram something down my throat like one of those unwelcome Mormon door knockers, you've lost me!