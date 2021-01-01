I would hate to offend anyone.



I'm just wondering where this is all going and where it will all end.

I don't like singing the Chelsea Rent Boy chant because to me it just sounds very smalltime, but then that's before I read the article someone posted that the song [apparently] originates from the 80s/90s and may be anti-gay.

My understanding is that the current fanbase in the stands sing it not with an anti-gay sentiment in mind but as others have said - to take the mick out of the Chelsea mercenary mentality.

I actually much prefer to sing the 'Feck off Chelsea FC... you aint got no history' song!



But I guess if it's proven that the Rent boy song is anti-gay it will have to be stopped by the authorities.



When I say, where will this all end? I'll give an example..

I'm mixed heritage. And I know many black/mixed LFC fans don't like it when John Barnes is addressed as 'Digger' by a lot of other fans.......because it sounds too close to the N-word....and John was at the forefront of racism when he was at his peak.

But we (BAME fans) have never made an issue of it I think mainly because it 'makes us uncomfortable' but we realise that the origin is from the TV show..... apparently. So we let it go. We'd prefer he wasn't referred to as Digger Barnes, but we know they're not trying to be racist. My ears do prick up every time I hear it though. But tolerance is key.