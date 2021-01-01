If people do the chant as a homophobic slur, then obviously that is not on.
If others do the chant to have a go at a rival team, by highlighting how the players prostitute themselves for the money, then its slightly better than the homophobic slur, but still not worth doing because all players at the top do that, at least to some degree. It also gives an opportunity for the wider footballing world to stick the boot in, and they barely need encouragement to do that when rounding on the scousers, unfortunately.
The chant just brings unwanted scrutiny, and belongs to another era. Time for it to be phased out.
The amount of chants we have started that are creative, funny, witty, memorable, supportive, emotional, anthemic and so on
its not beyond us to put this one in the dustbin.