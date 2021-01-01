« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Re: That chant.  (Read 1727 times)

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: That chant.
« Reply #120 on: Today at 02:06:25 pm »
Just bin it. Sing something else. I visibly shudder when I see that clip of the Redmen TV fella saying it in a oft-played clip.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Jwils21

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 877
  • Up the Reds
Re: That chant.
« Reply #121 on: Today at 02:08:42 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:06:25 pm
Just bin it. Sing something else. I visibly shudder when I see that clip of the Redmen TV fella saying it in a oft-played clip.

Overreacting for clout, because being an utter cringe merchant gets you attention these days
Logged

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,022
  • Sound
Re: That chant.
« Reply #122 on: Today at 02:11:50 pm »
Swiftly moving on..

'The reds have got no money, we're gonna win the league'

https://twitter.com/i/status/1426694446670811139
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: That chant.
« Reply #123 on: Today at 02:11:51 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 02:08:42 pm
Overreacting for clout, because being an utter cringe merchant gets you attention these days

Who's overreacting?
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,839
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Re: That chant.
« Reply #124 on: Today at 02:12:36 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 02:05:23 pm
If you don't want to stop singing it due to some allegation of "wokeness" or you think "the games gone" or "the snowflakes are taking over", maybe consider not singing it just because it's utter shite instead.

Can someone who's really well up on this clarify for me if it's still okay for me to sing this in the bath on Satdee mornings when I go thro me weekly Kop repertoire?
Logged

Offline aka_da_saus

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 576
  • follow me on twitter @aka_da_saus
Re: That chant.
« Reply #125 on: Today at 02:13:55 pm »
i'm not a fan of the world of political correctness and woke ness but if i knew fans around out me were offended by it i would stop singing it . we all there support liverpool as a unit and i wouldn't like upset a fellow red ! and i love pouring hate on chelsea
Logged
we hate nottingham forest
we hate everton 2 THERE SHIT
we hate man united
but liverpool we love u
all together now

Online Jwils21

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 877
  • Up the Reds
Re: That chant.
« Reply #126 on: Today at 02:14:10 pm »
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: That chant.
« Reply #127 on: Today at 02:15:01 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 02:14:10 pm
Chris Pajak

Oh yeah. It's a bad clip. Embarrassing really.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,798
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: That chant.
« Reply #128 on: Today at 02:46:07 pm »
I would hate to offend anyone.

I'm just wondering where this is all going and where it will all end.
I don't like singing the Chelsea Rent Boy chant because to me it just sounds very smalltime, but then that's before I read the article someone posted that the song [apparently] originates from the 80s/90s and may be anti-gay.
My understanding is that the current fanbase in the stands sing it not with an anti-gay sentiment in mind but as others have said - to take the mick out of the Chelsea mercenary mentality.
I actually much prefer to sing the 'Feck off Chelsea FC... you aint got no history' song!

But I guess if it's proven that the Rent boy song is anti-gay it will have to be stopped by the authorities.

When I say, where will this all end? I'll give an example..
I'm mixed heritage. And I know many black/mixed LFC fans don't like it when John Barnes is addressed as 'Digger' by a lot of other fans.......because it sounds too close to the N-word....and John was at the forefront of racism when he was at his peak.
But we (BAME fans) have never made an issue of it I think mainly because it 'makes us uncomfortable' but we realise that the origin is from the TV show..... apparently. So we let it go. We'd prefer he wasn't referred to as Digger Barnes, but we know they're not trying to be racist. My ears do prick up every time I hear it though. But tolerance is key.
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,058
  • YNWA
Re: That chant.
« Reply #129 on: Today at 02:51:38 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 02:46:07 pm
When I say, where will this all end? I'll give an example..
I'm mixed heritage. And I know many black/mixed LFC fans don't like it when John Barnes is addressed as 'Digger' by a lot of other fans.......because it sounds too close to the N-word....and John was at the forefront of racism when he was at his peak.
But we (BAME fans) have never made an issue of it I think mainly because it 'makes us uncomfortable' but we realise that the origin is from the TV show..... apparently. So we let it go. We'd prefer he wasn't referred to as Digger Barnes, but we know they're not trying to be racist. My ears do prick up every time I hear it though. But tolerance is key.

That's a weird example though, because the name Digger has literally no link to anything racist and Barnes himself likes to be called it. The fact it sounds like another word isn't something you need to be tolerant about or "let go".
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: That chant.
« Reply #130 on: Today at 03:03:09 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 02:46:07 pm
I would hate to offend anyone.

I'm just wondering where this is all going and where it will all end.
I don't like singing the Chelsea Rent Boy chant because to me it just sounds very smalltime, but then that's before I read the article someone posted that the song [apparently] originates from the 80s/90s and may be anti-gay.
My understanding is that the current fanbase in the stands sing it not with an anti-gay sentiment in mind but as others have said - to take the mick out of the Chelsea mercenary mentality.
I actually much prefer to sing the 'Feck off Chelsea FC... you aint got no history' song!

But I guess if it's proven that the Rent boy song is anti-gay it will have to be stopped by the authorities.

When I say, where will this all end? I'll give an example..
I'm mixed heritage. And I know many black/mixed LFC fans don't like it when John Barnes is addressed as 'Digger' by a lot of other fans.......because it sounds too close to the N-word....and John was at the forefront of racism when he was at his peak.
But we (BAME fans) have never made an issue of it I think mainly because it 'makes us uncomfortable' but we realise that the origin is from the TV show..... apparently. So we let it go. We'd prefer he wasn't referred to as Digger Barnes, but we know they're not trying to be racist. My ears do prick up every time I hear it though. But tolerance is key.



Id rather we stopped singing it as its causing offense to the gay community than some official intervention


Regradless of the Dallas connection, we shouldn't say Digger cos  JB doesn't like it, same with Heskey and Bruno he hates it so lets not

its not hard
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,058
  • YNWA
Re: That chant.
« Reply #131 on: Today at 03:04:51 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:03:09 pm
Regradless of the Dallas connection, we shouldn't say Digger cos  JB doesn't like it, same with Heskey and Bruno he hates it so lets not

Barnes doesn't mind the name Digger, he's spoken about it on his Twitter before.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,348
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: That chant.
« Reply #132 on: Today at 03:05:55 pm »
I genuinely couldnt even think of what the homophobic chant could be when I read about it, but yeah it is pretty archaic and embarrassing.
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: That chant.
« Reply #133 on: Today at 03:15:37 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:04:51 pm
Barnes doesn't mind the name Digger, he's spoken about it on his Twitter before.

Im sure I thought him say the opposite, but no  I stand corrected
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,553
  • JFT96
Re: Re: That chant.
« Reply #134 on: Today at 03:22:56 pm »
Barnes's nickname is Digger because his middle name is Charles making his initials JCB, like the digger company...


Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,468
  • JFT 96
Re: Re: That chant.
« Reply #135 on: Today at 03:24:32 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:22:56 pm
Barnes's nickname is Digger because his middle name is Charles making his initials JCB, like the digger company...




His name is actually John Charles Bryan Barnes though.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline G Richards

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 788
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: That chant.
« Reply #136 on: Today at 03:28:10 pm »
If people do the chant as a homophobic slur, then obviously that is not on.
If others do the chant to have a go at a rival team, by highlighting how the players prostitute themselves for the money, then its slightly better than the homophobic slur, but still not worth doing because all players at the top do that, at least to some degree. It also gives an opportunity for the wider footballing world to stick the boot in, and they barely need encouragement to do that when rounding on the scousers, unfortunately.

The chant just brings unwanted scrutiny, and belongs to another era. Time for it to be phased out.

The amount of chants we have started that are creative, funny, witty, memorable, supportive, emotional, anthemic and so on its not beyond us to put this one in the dustbin.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:31:58 pm by G Richards »
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,553
  • JFT96
Re: Re: That chant.
« Reply #137 on: Today at 03:28:45 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:24:32 pm
His name is actually John Charles Bryan Barnes though.

It wasn't me who came up with it ;)
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,468
  • JFT 96
Re: Re: That chant.
« Reply #138 on: Today at 03:32:46 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:28:45 pm
It wasn't me who came up with it ;)

Are you accusing some Footballers of being a bit thick.  ;D
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: That chant.
« Reply #139 on: Today at 03:37:00 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 03:28:10 pm
If people do the chant as a homophobic slur, then obviously that is not on.
If others do the chant to have a go at a rival team, by highlighting how the players prostitute themselves for the money, then its slightly better than the homophobic slur, but still not worth doing because all players at the top do that, at least to some degree. It also gives an opportunity for the wider footballing world to stick the boot in, and they barely need encouragement to do that when rounding on the scousers, unfortunately.

The chant just brings unwanted scrutiny, and belongs to another era. Time for it to be phased out.

The amount of chants we have started that are creative, funny, witty, memorable, supportive, emotional, anthemic and so on its not beyond us to put this one in the dustbin.

So on your final sentence - I couldn't agree more. This is 3 words, 4 if you count "woah" as a word - we have so many betters ones we aren't losing out on much.


On the bolded bit though, that comes off an awful lot like we are the victim here - if we don't take the views of those in the LGBT community on board and it continues to be sung then we bloody well should have the boot stuck in.

Genuinely hope that if it gets sung in a couple of week's time that the majority of us in the ground boo it until those singing shut up.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,553
  • JFT96
Re: Re: That chant.
« Reply #140 on: Today at 03:37:27 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:32:46 pm
Are you accusing some Footballers of being a bit thick.  ;D

Absolutely ;D
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,468
  • JFT 96
Re: Re: That chant.
« Reply #141 on: Today at 03:58:00 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 03:37:00 pm
So on your final sentence - I couldn't agree more. This is 3 words, 4 if you count "woah" as a word - we have so many betters ones we aren't losing out on much.


On the bolded bit though, that comes off an awful lot like we are the victim here - if we don't take the views of those in the LGBT community on board and it continues to be sung then we bloody well should have the boot stuck in.

Genuinely hope that if it gets sung in a couple of week's time that the majority of us in the ground boo it until those singing shut up.

I am not a fan of the song even if I am unsure if it is homophobic or not. However, I think your use of the word victim is probably ill-advised in a thread about offensive chants.

The really strange thing is that United and Leeds fans fought running battles through the centre of Manchester at the weekend using chairs and bins as weapons. City fans fought with Spurs stewards and tried to tear down a rainbow banner. Yet as always it is the behaviour of Liverpool fans that is being highlighted by the media. 
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,558
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Re: That chant.
« Reply #142 on: Today at 04:04:38 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:58:00 pm
I am not a fan of the song even if I am unsure if it is homophobic or not. However, I think your use of the word victim is probably ill-advised in a thread about offensive chants.

The really strange thing is that United and Leeds fans fought running battles through the centre of Manchester at the weekend using chairs and bins as weapons. City fans fought with Spurs stewards and tried to tear down a rainbow banner. Yet as always it is the behaviour of Liverpool fans that is being highlighted by the media.

To be fair, this was highlighted because Kop Out and LFC specifically highlighted it and told us to bin it, as they should have, and that´s how the media got hold of it.

Utd, City and Leeds clubs should also highlight that behaviour, but they didn´t. You can also throw in Everton fans chanting about the death of Ancelotti. In fact it would be very rich of City to comment on their fans tearing down a rainbow banner, meanwhile the owners run a regime in which people face execution for being gay. In wouldn´t surprise me if that is one the reasons they kept their head down as it doesn´t look great for PR.

LFC actually did the right thing here in highlighting it, leading to this discussion. I imagine there is still a significant number of Liverpool fans who were not aware of its homophobic connotations who now are.
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,963
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Re: That chant.
« Reply #143 on: Today at 04:05:58 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:58:00 pm
I am not a fan of the song even if I am unsure if it is homophobic or not. However, I think your use of the word victim is probably ill-advised in a thread about offensive chants.

The really strange thing is that United and Leeds fans fought running battles through the centre of Manchester at the weekend using chairs and bins as weapons. City fans fought with Spurs stewards and tried to tear down a rainbow banner. Yet as always it is the behaviour of Liverpool fans that is being highlighted by the media. 

The media have highlighted both.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-manchester-58213906

https://talksport.com/football/927643/tottenham-man-city-rainbow-flag-banner/
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: That chant.
« Reply #144 on: Today at 04:07:54 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:58:00 pm
I am not a fan of the song even if I am unsure if it is homophobic or not. However, I think your use of the word victim is probably ill-advised in a thread about offensive chants.

The really strange thing is that United and Leeds fans fought running battles through the centre of Manchester at the weekend using chairs and bins as weapons. City fans fought with Spurs stewards and tried to tear down a rainbow banner. Yet as always it is the behaviour of Liverpool fans that is being highlighted by the media.

I'm not sure if you have misread me. I was pointing out that implying that this was bad because it was giving other fans and media an excuse to lay in to us was painting us as the victim when in fact we would be the perpetrators - the "victim" in this instance would be anyone hurt/offended by the usage of the term.

As I type that it has occurred that you may be referring to the chants of "always the victim..." - it was not intended to come across as a reference to that and I apologise it what I wrote came across as insensitive.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,468
  • JFT 96
Re: Re: That chant.
« Reply #145 on: Today at 04:09:18 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 04:04:38 pm
To be fair, this was highlighted because Kop Out and LFC specifically highlighted it and told us to bin it, as they should have, and that´s how the media got hold of it.

Utd, City and Leeds clubs should also highlight that behaviour, but they didn´t. You can also throw in Everton fans chanting about the death of Ancelotti. In fact it would be very rich of City to comment on their fans tearing down a rainbow banner, meanwhile the owners run a regime in which people face execution for being gay. In wouldn´t surprise me if that is one the reasons they kept their head down as it doesn´t look great for PR.

LFC actually did the right thing here in highlighting it, leading to this discussion. I imagine there is still a significant number of Liverpool fans who were not aware of its homophobic connotations who now are.

If it had been the other way around I am sure without Liverpool FC highlighting it. The actions of City fans and United fans would have been front page News if it was our fans.

As I said I am not a fan of the chant and think it should be binned.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,468
  • JFT 96
Re: Re: That chant.
« Reply #146 on: Today at 04:10:52 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 04:07:54 pm
I'm not sure if you have misread me. I was pointing out that implying that this was bad because it was giving other fans and media an excuse to lay in to us was painting us as the victim when in fact we would be the perpetrators - the "victim" in this instance would be anyone hurt/offended by the usage of the term.

As I type that it has occurred that you may be referring to the chants of "always the victim..." - it was not intended to come across as a reference to that and I apologise it what I wrote came across as insensitive.

I wasn't having a go mate I think it just highlights how nuanced things like this are.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: That chant.
« Reply #147 on: Today at 04:13:01 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:10:52 pm
I wasn't having a go mate I think it just highlights how nuanced things like this are.

Well that I certainly can't disagree with!

No worries - I just wanted to make sure there wasn't a miscommunication and appreciate what you were saying.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,558
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Re: That chant.
« Reply #148 on: Today at 04:15:07 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:09:18 pm
If it had been the other way around I am sure without Liverpool FC highlighting it. The actions of City fans and United fans would have been front page News if it was our fans.

As I said I am not a fan of the chant and think it should be binned.

To be fair I think you are probably right, and we all know we are held to a standard other fans are not held to. But as you say, all the more reason to bin this shite.
Logged

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,879
Re: That chant.
« Reply #149 on: Today at 04:17:14 pm »
Fully support that chant being binned off. No objections from me.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online Smellytrabs

  • Sme-llytrabs....what are they feeding you? It's not your fault! Has an anus that looks like a *
  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,580
Re: Re: That chant.
« Reply #150 on: Today at 04:34:28 pm »
If people who you have absolutely no intention to offend are offended by it and ask you to stop, then stop doing it. It's dead simple.
Logged

Online Jwils21

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 877
  • Up the Reds
Re: Re: That chant.
« Reply #151 on: Today at 04:36:32 pm »
Quote from: Smellytrabs on Today at 04:34:28 pm
If people who you have absolutely no intention to offend are offended by it and ask you to stop, then stop doing it. It's dead simple.

This is bang on and relevant to this chant and more. For example, discussions around the ambiguity and true meaning of "Always the Victims" should not exist.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 