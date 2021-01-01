« previous next »
Just bin it. Sing something else. I visibly shudder when I see that clip of the Redmen TV fella saying it in a oft-played clip.
Just bin it. Sing something else. I visibly shudder when I see that clip of the Redmen TV fella saying it in a oft-played clip.

Overreacting for clout, because being an utter cringe merchant gets you attention these days
Swiftly moving on..

'The reds have got no money, we're gonna win the league'

https://twitter.com/i/status/1426694446670811139
Overreacting for clout, because being an utter cringe merchant gets you attention these days

Who's overreacting?
If you don't want to stop singing it due to some allegation of "wokeness" or you think "the games gone" or "the snowflakes are taking over", maybe consider not singing it just because it's utter shite instead.

Can someone who's really well up on this clarify for me if it's still okay for me to sing this in the bath on Satdee mornings when I go thro me weekly Kop repertoire?
i'm not a fan of the world of political correctness and woke ness but if i knew fans around out me were offended by it i would stop singing it . we all there support liverpool as a unit and i wouldn't like upset a fellow red ! and i love pouring hate on chelsea
Chris Pajak

Oh yeah. It's a bad clip. Embarrassing really.
I would hate to offend anyone.

I'm just wondering where this is all going and where it will all end.
I don't like singing the Chelsea Rent Boy chant because to me it just sounds very smalltime, but then that's before I read the article someone posted that the song [apparently] originates from the 80s/90s and may be anti-gay.
My understanding is that the current fanbase in the stands sing it not with an anti-gay sentiment in mind but as others have said - to take the mick out of the Chelsea mercenary mentality.
I actually much prefer to sing the 'Feck off Chelsea FC... you aint got no history' song!

But I guess if it's proven that the Rent boy song is anti-gay it will have to be stopped by the authorities.

When I say, where will this all end? I'll give an example..
I'm mixed heritage. And I know many black/mixed LFC fans don't like it when John Barnes is addressed as 'Digger' by a lot of other fans.......because it sounds too close to the N-word....and John was at the forefront of racism when he was at his peak.
But we (BAME fans) have never made an issue of it I think mainly because it 'makes us uncomfortable' but we realise that the origin is from the TV show..... apparently. So we let it go. We'd prefer he wasn't referred to as Digger Barnes, but we know they're not trying to be racist. My ears do prick up every time I hear it though. But tolerance is key.
When I say, where will this all end? I'll give an example..
I'm mixed heritage. And I know many black/mixed LFC fans don't like it when John Barnes is addressed as 'Digger' by a lot of other fans.......because it sounds too close to the N-word....and John was at the forefront of racism when he was at his peak.
But we (BAME fans) have never made an issue of it I think mainly because it 'makes us uncomfortable' but we realise that the origin is from the TV show..... apparently. So we let it go. We'd prefer he wasn't referred to as Digger Barnes, but we know they're not trying to be racist. My ears do prick up every time I hear it though. But tolerance is key.

That's a weird example though, because the name Digger has literally no link to anything racist and Barnes himself likes to be called it. The fact it sounds like another word isn't something you need to be tolerant about or "let go".
I would hate to offend anyone.

I'm just wondering where this is all going and where it will all end.
I don't like singing the Chelsea Rent Boy chant because to me it just sounds very smalltime, but then that's before I read the article someone posted that the song [apparently] originates from the 80s/90s and may be anti-gay.
My understanding is that the current fanbase in the stands sing it not with an anti-gay sentiment in mind but as others have said - to take the mick out of the Chelsea mercenary mentality.
I actually much prefer to sing the 'Feck off Chelsea FC... you aint got no history' song!

But I guess if it's proven that the Rent boy song is anti-gay it will have to be stopped by the authorities.

When I say, where will this all end? I'll give an example..
I'm mixed heritage. And I know many black/mixed LFC fans don't like it when John Barnes is addressed as 'Digger' by a lot of other fans.......because it sounds too close to the N-word....and John was at the forefront of racism when he was at his peak.
But we (BAME fans) have never made an issue of it I think mainly because it 'makes us uncomfortable' but we realise that the origin is from the TV show..... apparently. So we let it go. We'd prefer he wasn't referred to as Digger Barnes, but we know they're not trying to be racist. My ears do prick up every time I hear it though. But tolerance is key.



Id rather we stopped singing it as its causing offense to the gay community than some official intervention


Regradless of the Dallas connection, we shouldn't say Digger cos  JB doesn't like it, same with Heskey and Bruno he hates it so lets not

its not hard
Regradless of the Dallas connection, we shouldn't say Digger cos  JB doesn't like it, same with Heskey and Bruno he hates it so lets not

Barnes doesn't mind the name Digger, he's spoken about it on his Twitter before.
I genuinely couldnt even think of what the homophobic chant could be when I read about it, but yeah it is pretty archaic and embarrassing.
