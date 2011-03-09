I think the issue taken is that it comes across as saying "I'm not offended so why should anyone else be" - it is great that MKB has not experienced abuse at football matches and, put simply, people should no be getting abused anyway.



We aren't savages, but there is enough complaining on here about how other parts of the country view our city that maybe if we are doing something that gets called out we should also listen.



Someone also posted that we should get rid of songs in case someone gets offended - how about we do what we have always said we are best at and come up with catch songs that support our players and team. It has certainly been said more than once how "small time" teams like Everton singing about us when they aren't even playing us actually is.



It gets sung against Chelsea because they are mercenaries, and Abromivich is Putins mate. thats all part of the history. Putin is a murderer and a torturer, Chelsea get everything they deserve, theres blood and persecution on their money. Abramrovich wouldnt be alive if he wasnt Putins mate. Dont be sticking up for clubs with connections to a man who has probably harmed more gays than everyone who has ever supported Liverpool. Some people get offended by it, we could probably all be offended by something everything day.As Ive said, dont censor us becuase weare attacking a shithouse club, even if we are abrasive and vulgar, go and explain to people that Chelsea players are mercenaries, whose owner supports a regime where persecution of everyone odd in Russia, not just gays is promoted by the actual governemnt.Sportswashing has done its job here. Some of you want to look at the bigger picture, rather than being faux offended at a particular chant, that was started to cover just this, we are progressive, thats why we stated singing this vociferously in 2003/2004 when the murderers mate took over.