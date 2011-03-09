« previous next »
Re: Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #80 on: Today at 10:10:33 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:46:09 am
Aiming LGBT pejoratives on straight people does not suddenly render them harmless. It reinforces the notion that homosexuality is an aberration- something that you should be ashamed of. Rent boys is one such term.

I stopped using it when a gay mate pulled me up on it while watching a game. In truth, I didnt think much of it when saying it, but once he gently made clear his issue with it I felt like a complete ignoramus. The one thing that really struck me was when he said that homophobic slurs like that bring up the mental scars of being bullied in his younger years as he was discovering his sexuality.

This shouldnt be a hill to die on. We dont need the chant. Its outdated and homophobic. And besides, Plastics is better.

This 100%!

Sing about their lack of history, about their plastic flags but regardless of what you the singer may think it means/what you intend it does not change how it is heard and the impact it has on people for whom their sexuality has been a point of ridicule or abuse.

We are meant to be proud as a club of our left wing and progressive base - some of the responses though remind me that there are a lot of people in the fan base who may purport to be left wing but are still socially quite conservative.
Re: Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #81 on: Today at 10:47:33 am »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Yesterday at 08:07:31 pm
If people think its homophobic then lets not sing it anymore but the travelling kop sang their hearts out and lets get behind them not call for bans. Put a message about it in the programme and educate people and it will stop... our fan base are progressive and I am proud of how they represent my city.

you can't call our fanbase progressive when it's taken multiple reminders that the chant is homophobic and yet an audible group are still singing it.

it's exactly the same lot who were saying it's 'just banter' when unfurling that disgusting banner of Origi with a comically long dick, brushing aside any criticism of people being 'soft'. and that wasn't even a small amount of people.
Re: Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #82 on: Today at 10:49:47 am »
Quote from: villagelife on Yesterday at 08:30:36 pm
Do you really think he is that delicate that this would harm him? At the end of the day Abromaivich isnt clean, and Chelsea are tainted, we dont sing it anywhere else its directed at Chelsea specifically, we are calling Chelsea the Club out, just like we are calling out Man City and PSG on using dirty money.  Rich money laundering criminals and abusers of Human Rights need calling out too.

So sing a song using something which doesn't offend parts of our own fanbase? Why are we even targetting a kid who'll probably end up at Crystal Palace or somewhere either, Chelsea are not our rivals.
Re: Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #83 on: Today at 10:51:31 am »
Quote from: MKB on Yesterday at 08:51:38 pm
We're not a community.  We're families and individuals muddling our way through life like every one else. Gay people do not speak as a community; we have a spectrum of views.  We don't all agree on this.  It's about time people respected that.

That Pink News article didn't even manage to source evidence to back up its predetermined position.  The best it could muster was a "rumour" from the 1980s.

I've been on the receiving end of homophobic abuse and discrimination in straight pubs, straight nightclubs, gay pubs, gay nightclubs, hotel receptions, on the street, on the train, on social media, in supermarkets, walking to/from games, etc.  But actually in a football stadium?  No.  And I do 50-ish games a season.  That's not to say others havent.  But let's not pretend it's commonplace or a problem that needs special attention.  I suspect a lot of "feeling unsafe" comes from people who are put off going to games because of unwarranted fears of what it might be like.

I had a great time at the game yesterday, and came away really elated, only for it to be marred afterwards by this online demonisation of my fellow Reds who are doing nothing wrong in my view.  That really fucks with my head.

Yet, take the squad on a winter break to Dubai, a place where homosexuality can carry the fucking death penalty, and there's not a whimper from anyone that this might be sending out the wrong signal.  The hypocrisy stinks.

this is exactly the Priti Patel-esque answer i was expecting getting all the applauds from lads that so badly want to sing about Billy Gilmour being a 'rent boy'
Re: Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #84 on: Today at 10:57:15 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 10:49:47 am
So sing a song using something which doesn't offend parts of our own fanbase? Why are we even targetting a kid who'll probably end up at Crystal Palace or somewhere either, Chelsea are not our rivals.

I think we'd have been offended if Elliott had been subjected to 'sign on' and 'bin dipper' chants last season when on loan.

Not that I think he'll end up at Palace, heaven forbid. ;D
Re: Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #85 on: Today at 10:57:36 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:46:09 am
Aiming LGBT pejoratives on straight people does not suddenly render them harmless. It reinforces the notion that homosexuality is an aberration- something that you should be ashamed of. Rent boys is one such term.

I stopped using it when a gay mate pulled me up on it while watching a game. In truth, I didnt think much of it when saying it, but once he gently made clear his issue with it I felt like a complete ignoramus. The one thing that really struck me was when he said that homophobic slurs like that bring up the mental scars of being bullied in his younger years as he was discovering his sexuality.

This shouldnt be a hill to die on. We dont need the chant. Its outdated and homophobic. And besides, Plastics is better.

exactly this.

but some 60 year old da's on here are frothing at the mouth that in 2021 the LGBTQ+ community IN OUR OWN FANBASE are saying to stop singing it as it's offensive.
Re: Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #86 on: Today at 10:57:42 am »
I think it's for the best we just ban all songs going forward just in case we upset anyone else.
Re: Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #87 on: Today at 10:59:14 am »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Today at 10:57:42 am
I think it's for the best we just ban all songs going forward just in case we upset anyone else.

Shit bait, try harder next time.
Re: Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #88 on: Today at 11:02:25 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 10:51:31 am
this is exactly the Priti Patel-esque answer i was expecting getting all the applauds from lads that so badly want to sing about Billy Gilmour being a 'rent boy'

It was a good, honest, eloquent post from a gay man outlining his match-going experiences....the fact that his perspective differs from your own doesn't warrant the (twice repeated) Priti Patel jibe...
Re: Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #89 on: Today at 11:07:17 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 11:02:25 am
It was a good, honest, eloquent post from a gay man outlining his match-going experiences....the fact that his perspective differs from your own doesn't warrant the (twice repeated) Priti Patel jibe...

using your own experience to overlook the experience of the vast amount of others completely warrants the jibe.  :wave
Re: Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #90 on: Today at 11:10:32 am »
Will 'Our Fantastic Away Support' be seen to be poorer by not signing it?
Re: Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #91 on: Today at 11:11:42 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 11:02:25 am
It was a good, honest, eloquent post from a gay man outlining his match-going experiences....the fact that his perspective differs from your own doesn't warrant the (twice repeated) Priti Patel jibe...

Nothing wrong with the honesty, that was the good part about it. But it doesn't escape the fact that:

1. It has vibes of 'Yeah but I've never experienced it myself so...'

2. There's very little demonisation. For the most part people against it have just pointed out there are problems with the chant, and it's one that has definitely not aged well. It's an education and empathy thing more than anything else. Saying 'it doesn't affect me so anyone who thinks otherwise is a precious snowflake' solves nothing either.

I said this earlier, I suspect if Spurs fans started singing that Adebayour 'your dad washes elephants' chant from a decade ago where they got away with claiming it wasn't racist, it wouldn't fly today.

Not only that, many have agreed with the fact that's a certain hypocrisy regarding the trips to Dubai. But two wrongs and all that.
Re: Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #92 on: Today at 11:11:59 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 11:02:25 am
It was a good, honest, eloquent post from a gay man outlining his match-going experiences....the fact that his perspective differs from your own doesn't warrant the (twice repeated) Priti Patel jibe...

I think the issue taken is that it comes across as saying "I'm not offended so why should anyone else be" - it is great that MKB has not experienced abuse at football matches and, put simply, people should no be getting abused anyway.

We aren't savages, but there is enough complaining on here about how other parts of the country view our city that maybe if we are doing something that gets called out we should also listen.

Someone also posted that we should get rid of songs in case someone gets offended - how about we do what we have always said we are best at and come up with catch songs that support our players and team. It has certainly been said more than once how "small time" teams like Everton singing about us when they aren't even playing us actually is.
Re: Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #93 on: Today at 11:15:30 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:10:32 am
Will 'Our Fantastic Away Support' be seen to be poorer by not signing it?

So were ignoring our deaf supporters now too?
Re: Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #94 on: Today at 11:18:20 am »
worth a read. we as a fanbase get annoyed when we hear 'always the victims' shouts and often get the response that it's 'not about Hillsborough' but we know it is.

https://twitter.com/TheLeftwaffe/status/1426891665013366789?s=20
Re: Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #95 on: Today at 11:23:37 am »
Didn't take long for this thread to descend into the pseudo "You're a Tory" shouts just because someone didn't agree with what someone else has said.
Re: Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #96 on: Today at 11:37:17 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 11:11:59 am
I think the issue taken is that it comes across as saying "I'm not offended so why should anyone else be" - it is great that MKB has not experienced abuse at football matches and, put simply, people should no be getting abused anyway.

We aren't savages, but there is enough complaining on here about how other parts of the country view our city that maybe if we are doing something that gets called out we should also listen.

Someone also posted that we should get rid of songs in case someone gets offended - how about we do what we have always said we are best at and come up with catch songs that support our players and team. It has certainly been said more than once how "small time" teams like Everton singing about us when they aren't even playing us actually is.

It gets sung against Chelsea because they are mercenaries, and Abromivich is Putins mate. thats all part of the history. Putin is a murderer and a torturer, Chelsea get everything they deserve,  theres blood and persecution on their money. Abramrovich wouldnt be alive if he wasnt Putins mate. Dont be sticking up for clubs with connections to a man who has probably harmed more gays than everyone who has ever supported Liverpool. Some people get offended by it, we could probably all be offended by something everything day.

As Ive said, dont censor us becuase weare attacking a shithouse club, even if we are abrasive and vulgar, go and explain to people that Chelsea players are mercenaries, whose owner supports a regime where persecution of everyone odd in Russia, not just gays is promoted by the actual governemnt.

Sportswashing has done its job here. Some of you want to look at the bigger picture, rather than being faux offended at a particular chant, that was started to cover just this, we are progressive, thats why we stated singing this vociferously in 2003/2004 when the murderers mate took over.
Re: Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #97 on: Today at 11:37:19 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 11:02:25 am
It was a good, honest, eloquent post from a gay man outlining his match-going experiences....the fact that his perspective differs from your own doesn't warrant the (twice repeated) Priti Patel jibe...

Visit twitter and read the counter to his opinion from many LGBT reds who take offence to it.

Some gay people have an easy coming out and youth, some wear the scars of it, having suffered torturous bullying and being shut off from family and friends. Homophobic slurs will be a massive trigger to some people and we have to understand that.

The only response to this from all reds is "I'm sorry I didn't realise this was offensive to you - it wasn't our intention at all. Thank you for educating us. We'll not sing it anymore. YNWA."
Re: Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #98 on: Today at 11:38:00 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 11:11:59 am
- it is great that MKB has not experienced abuse at football matches and, put simply, people should no be getting abused anyway.


I have experienced abuse at matches a few times.  Who hasn't?  But nothing to do with my sexuality.

I have relayed my own views and experiences.  I know my match-going husband and gay mates I've spoken to have similar perspective.  In fact, the only contra views I've heard have all been online.
Re: Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #99 on: Today at 11:38:40 am »
Re: Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #100 on: Today at 11:41:47 am »
If you dont want to sing it then dont, if you want sing it, sing it. Its not a democracy, its not illegal.
Re: Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #101 on: Today at 11:42:33 am »
Quote from: villagelife on Today at 11:37:17 am
It gets sung against Chelsea because they are mercenaries, and Abromivich is Putins mate. thats all part of the history. Putin is a murderer and a torturer, Chelsea get everything they deserve,  theres blood and persecution on their money. Abramrovich wouldnt be alive if he wasnt Putins mate. Dont be sticking up for clubs with connections to a man who has probably harmed more gays than everyone who has ever supported Liverpool. Some people get offended by it, we could probably all be offended by something everything day.

As Ive said, dont censor us becuase weare attacking a shithouse club, even if we are abrasive and vulgar, go and explain to people that Chelsea players are mercenaries, whose owner supports a regime where persecution of everyone odd in Russia, not just gays is promoted by the actual governemnt.

Sportswashing has done its job here. Some of you want to look at the bigger picture, rather than being faux offended at a particular chant, that was started to cover just this, we are progressive, thats why we stated singing this vociferously in 2003/2004 when the murderers mate took over.

Mercenary!!!



Should you also add Benayoun, Borini, Meireles, Johnson, Zenden, etc?
« Last Edit: Today at 11:45:26 am by BarryCrocker »
Re: Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #102 on: Today at 11:45:13 am »
Re: Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #103 on: Today at 11:47:09 am »
Locked for a clean up. Official advice from the moderating team - grow the fuck up.
Re: Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #104 on: Today at 12:21:08 pm »
All I said was, That piece of halibut was good enough for Jehovah... 
Re: Re: That chant.
« Reply #105 on: Today at 12:26:58 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:15:30 am
So were ignoring our deaf supporters now too?
Quote from: BCCC on Today at 12:21:08 pm
All I said was, That piece of halibut was good enough for Jehovah... 
🤣 these two are worth keeping, dont clean them up mods 🤣
Re: Re: That chant.
« Reply #106 on: Today at 12:27:03 pm »
Hopefully this thread will die the death and drop down the boards.

The song is out of date. If you're having to make up convoluted political justifications why it's ok to sing something homophobic you're on dodgy ground.
Re: Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #107 on: Today at 12:38:09 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 10:57:36 am
exactly this.

but some 60 year old da's on here are frothing at the mouth that in 2021 the LGBTQ+ community IN OUR OWN FANBASE are saying to stop singing it as it's offensive.
62 year old da here.
Personally, it needs binning off.
Given the recent rise in homophobic attacks on people in this city, it should be done without a second thought.
We are better that that.

Re: Re: That chant.
« Reply #108 on: Today at 12:43:24 pm »
It's a song that's past its time that we have no emotional connection to and isn't particularly clever or funny.

I can't understand the drive by some to hold onto it, whether it's offensive or not, if members of our own fanbase are uncomfortable with it.
Re: That chant.
« Reply #109 on: Today at 12:44:32 pm »
It's utterly embarassing

And even if the chant wasn't homophobic, it's still fucking embarassing. It's like when Man Utd fans chant "you Scouse bastard" at someone who's played a season for us. I always talk about how moronic that is (I know I was when United fans were giving Moreno that chant and stick in the EL final) so I'm pretty embarassed we do the same to kids on loan from Chelsea.
Re: Re: That chant.
« Reply #110 on: Today at 12:46:46 pm »
It's a shit song by our standards.

Just glad Joleon Lescott has retired.
Re: That chant.
« Reply #111 on: Today at 01:01:18 pm »
I´ll confess my own genuine ignorance towards the homophobic connotation of the chants until only about 4-5 years ago. Knocked it on the head ever since. As others have said, why the need to hang onto it after its homophobic connotations are apparent? Especially when its not even a particularly good or witty chant.

Bin it. End of.
Re: Re: That chant.
« Reply #112 on: Today at 01:02:25 pm »
It doesn't need to be sung.  It's not clever, it has the potential to cause offence to innocent parties.  Why is there even a debate about that?  Just knock it on the head and get on with life, how does it affect your match-going experience not chanting it?

Fucking hell.
Re: That chant.
« Reply #113 on: Today at 01:07:28 pm »
Some of the excuses are very close to the shit we hear from blues and mancs about 'always the victims' not being about what we all know it's about.

Knock it on the head, not really gonna ruin your day is it?

(Have sung it, won't anymore for clarity)
Re: That chant.
« Reply #114 on: Today at 01:28:35 pm »
It's not like there's nothing else to chant at Chelsea.

Let's consign this chant to history. The offensive meaning is real enough, even if it isn't intentional
Re: That chant.
« Reply #115 on: Today at 01:30:19 pm »
Yeah I could sort of understand the argument if it was a brilliant, witty and funny song.... it really isn't. Bin it off.
Re: Re: That chant.
« Reply #116 on: Today at 01:35:15 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 01:30:19 pm
Yeah I could sort of understand the argument if it was a brilliant, witty and funny song.... it really isn't. Bin it off.

Yeah. You'd think it was Poor Scouser Tommy or Fields of Anfield Road the way some people are reacting, rather than the embarassing and cringeworthy dirge that it is, right up there with "who are ya" type shite.
