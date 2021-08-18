Can't we let them skip training and bump the happiness level up a bit? Or am I showing my age and footie games don't have that feature any more?
Haha, physio recommending 1-3 weeks holiday these days, got back into FM 2020 a while back when I began working from home.
You do see when a top player isn't getting game time that they get disgruntled a bit though. Look at how Salah, Lukaka and De Bruyne did at Chelsea, or Zieler, Pogba or Pique at a team like United. Thauvin at Newcastle maybe. Anyway, something to keep an eye on in the middle distance maybe.