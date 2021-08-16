Considering the fact that in the last few seasons, neither Matip or Gomez have been able to stay fit throughout (by a long stretch), I think expecting that to happen this season is not plausible. To add to that, VVD obviously had a major injury last season and how he recovers is also not a given.
So just so many question marks which indicates that setbacks are probable and, subsequently, all CBs will get minutes. And to killerheels' point, there is also potentially an argument that we'll need to depend on the 5th CB (in either Rhys or Nat, if he stays).