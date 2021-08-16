« previous next »
Author Topic: Too many (amazing) CBs?  (Read 1661 times)

Too many (amazing) CBs?
« on: August 16, 2021, 02:20:33 am »
Someone do this topic better than me.

How do we accommodate 3 unreal CBs and potentially a 4th as well?

There arent enough games.
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #1 on: August 16, 2021, 02:31:30 am »
Two words: Steven Caulker
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #2 on: August 16, 2021, 02:32:00 am »
Quote from: newterp on August 16, 2021, 02:20:33 am
Someone do this topic better than me.

How do we accommodate 3 unreal CBs and potentially a 4th as well?

There arent enough games.

Cup games, rotation, injuries, and it provides competition for places.
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #3 on: August 16, 2021, 03:01:33 am »
I think with van Dijk and Gomez recovering from knee injuries we'll probably just swap between the two pairs once the games start coming twice a week, which will be especially nice in that Christmas period. If we get to the late stages of the CL and all four are still fit, well it'll be nice to have that kind of tough decision to make.
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #4 on: August 16, 2021, 03:10:37 am »
Didn't take long to forget last season did it!
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #5 on: August 16, 2021, 04:01:31 am »
Quote from: newterp on August 16, 2021, 02:20:33 am
Someone do this topic better than me.

How do we accommodate 3 unreal CBs and potentially a 4th as well?

There arent enough games.

Season 20/21 - that is all.
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #6 on: August 16, 2021, 07:38:28 am »
Quote from: newterp on August 16, 2021, 02:20:33 am
Someone do this topic better than me.

How do we accommodate 3 unreal CBs and potentially a 4th as well?

There arent enough games.

With Virgil and Joe still recovering, you cant have enough CBs.
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #7 on: August 16, 2021, 07:48:55 am »
Quote from: dai_bonehead on August 16, 2021, 07:38:28 am
With Virgil and Joe still recovering, you cant have enough CBs.

Yep and with Joels injury record 4 (amazing centre backs) doesnt seem to many at all. They are amazing but they have to be because it wouldnt be a surprise to have 2 out at a time. We are on thin ice again then. Hopefully it doesnt come to that and the benefit of the four is we can rest and rotate without a drop of in quality to mitigate the risk of injury,
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #8 on: August 16, 2021, 08:54:47 am »
Quote from: newterp on August 16, 2021, 02:20:33 am
Someone do this topic better than me.

How do we accommodate 3 unreal CBs and potentially a 4th as well?

There arent enough games.

Seriously last season 

Van injury concerns
Matip injury concerns
Konate injury concerns
Gomez injury concerns
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #9 on: August 16, 2021, 09:10:56 am »
This thread won't age well.
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #10 on: August 16, 2021, 09:15:27 am »
If we want to challenge in the cups we can't keep players in cotton wool. Yes, the league and CL have to be our priorities, but getting over so many injuries the League Cup  at least offers vital opportunities for players to regain some match sharpness.
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #11 on: August 16, 2021, 09:36:28 am »
It is a great position to be in.
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #12 on: August 16, 2021, 09:39:22 am »
We should just be happy and grateful that we have 4 amazing CBs (plus 2 - 1 if Phillips leaves - good enough for premier league back ups). Virgil is not fully there yet but should be in a couple of months or so. Matip and Gomez will compete and share the right to partner Virgil. Konate I believe looks very good and solid so far but I am sure will be given time to familiarize himself with the pace of the league this season. He will take the field when appropriate

The centrebacks are important to the way we play. All 4 of them are important if we are going to (and we will) win the league
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #13 on: August 16, 2021, 09:44:49 am »
Easy. We follow the 2016 model.

Sakho (Van Dijk), Toure (Matip), Lovren (Konate) and Skrtel (Phillips) rotating.
Joe Gomez shoved to left back.
Caulker (Rhys Williams) deployed as an auxiliary striker.

Got us to the Europa League final
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #14 on: August 16, 2021, 09:45:34 am »
Cannot believe this. If anything there is more of an argument around having a fifth option ahead of asking whether we have too many.
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #15 on: August 16, 2021, 09:49:18 am »
If Matip and VVD play the first 3 before the Intl break, thats nearly unprecedented in the last 18 months. After that we have League Cup & CL starting up - I have no fear at all that Gomez & Konate will get their minutes.

We have 2 CB slots and will hopefully play 55+ games this season - thats 110 CB picks. If the 4 of them got an equal amount of games its over 25 starts each. I'd be happy with that (even for VVD, in this his recovery season).

All this is assuming zero injuries as well, which when you look at Gomez, Matip and Konate's records is unimaginable.

The bigger problem is Philipps/Williams - one of them needs to go for their own sake this summer, even if its just a loan.
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #16 on: August 16, 2021, 09:51:48 am »
People will get injured. Then others will fit in.
Its not hard.
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #17 on: August 16, 2021, 09:55:30 am »
I think it's obvious we have too many CBs. No point having £30m+ CBs as bench warmers. Better off selling them and buying some striker who's got a rating of 88+ on FIFA22.

What need is there for so many CBs anyway? I mean, we'd have to have a season where all 4 got injured for them to be needed. What precedent is there for this? I can't think of any.
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #18 on: August 16, 2021, 10:02:21 am »
What a strange topic
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #19 on: August 16, 2021, 10:03:33 am »
It's like last season never happened..............
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #20 on: August 16, 2021, 10:10:19 am »
You can never have enough amazing players in any position, least of all center back after last seasons woes.

/end thread.
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #21 on: August 16, 2021, 10:31:24 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on August 16, 2021, 03:10:37 am
Didn't take long to forget last season did it!

Exactly. We had Matip, VVD and Gomez out for long periods and that cost us big time. Now we have 4 centre halves that are all top class. We have to cover for injuries, loss of form etc.
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #22 on: August 16, 2021, 10:36:59 am »
Quite right, go and ask FSG to sign another four CBs.

We won't cope.

 ::)

fc
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #23 on: August 16, 2021, 10:57:00 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on August 16, 2021, 10:02:21 am
What a strange topic

I presumed it was a pisstake  ;D

1 game into the season, and weve got too many good central defenders to know what to do with!
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #24 on: August 16, 2021, 11:51:53 am »
Matip and VVD will start most games. Klopp usually keeps his CB partnership consistent and if one drops out through injury then the next one gets in and they normally hold onto that position. We won't see as much rotation as people are suggesting. That's one area of the pitch where you like to keep a consistent pairing and as Klopp himself says, his centre backs rest during games.
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #25 on: August 16, 2021, 11:58:16 am »
I'm not sure its such a daft question to warrant the jump on!

If they're all fit *which obviously they weren't last season* then its a pretty valid debate to talk about where they'll get their football. Do we rotate, use one partnership in the league, another in the cups and another in Europe? Rotate next to VVD? Its definitely not a 'problem'.
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #26 on: August 16, 2021, 12:06:45 pm »
You'd have to keep an eye on the happiness of each of them though, too.  Leave one out for too long and there's the potential for unrest.
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #27 on: August 16, 2021, 12:10:08 pm »
Quote from: CornerFlag on August 16, 2021, 12:06:45 pm
You'd have to keep an eye on the happiness of each of them though, too.  Leave one out for too long and there's the potential for unrest.

I reckon I know just the people who can keep an eye on that - Jürgen, Peter and Pep  8)
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #28 on: August 16, 2021, 12:14:20 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on August 16, 2021, 11:58:16 am
I'm not sure its such a daft question to warrant the jump on!

If they're all fit *which obviously they weren't last season* then its a pretty valid debate to talk about where they'll get their football. Do we rotate, use one partnership in the league, another in the cups and another in Europe? Rotate next to VVD? Its definitely not a 'problem'.

Considering that Matip has a history of picking up a knock and missing some amount of games, it's not a problem. he has missed at least 10 games due to various injury issues, every season he's been here.

Even if he stays fit without said issues, you could in theory rotate the CB's during CL group stages at the bare minimum, along with the cup games, and whatever league games you wanted to do it in as well.


https://www.transfermarkt.us/joel-matip/verletzungen/spieler/82105

Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #29 on: August 16, 2021, 12:20:50 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on August 16, 2021, 12:14:20 pm
Considering that Matip has a history of picking up a knock and missing some amount of games, it's not a problem. he has missed at least 10 games due to various injury issues, every season he's been here.

Even if he stays fit without said issues, you could in theory rotate the CB's during CL group stages at the bare minimum, along with the cup games, and whatever league games you wanted to do it in as well.


https://www.transfermarkt.us/joel-matip/verletzungen/spieler/82105

Aye I know, and I'm pretty sure that's the sort of conversation newterp was driving at rather than 'Fucking hell what?! Didnt you see last season?!?! OUTRAGEOUS!!!'

Its the opposite of a problem, its exactly what we need. I just dont think he worded it particularly well!
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #30 on: August 16, 2021, 07:00:21 pm »
Play Konate in midfield.

Let me put it this way:
If I was playing against LFC and had the ball, and then saw Konate advancing at great speed towards me, then I d proceed to smartly no longer be in possession of the ball.
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #31 on: August 16, 2021, 07:45:24 pm »
Considering the fact that in the last few seasons, neither Matip or Gomez have been able to stay fit throughout (by a long stretch), I think expecting that to happen this season is not plausible. To add to that, VVD obviously had a major injury last season and how he recovers is also not a given.

So just so many question marks which indicates that setbacks are probable and, subsequently, all CBs will get minutes. And to killerheels' point, there is also potentially an argument that we'll need to depend on the 5th CB (in either Rhys or Nat, if he stays).
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #32 on: August 16, 2021, 07:52:28 pm »
Quote from: CornerFlag on August 16, 2021, 12:06:45 pm
You'd have to keep an eye on the happiness of each of them though, too.  Leave one out for too long and there's the potential for unrest.

Can't we let them skip training and bump the happiness level up a bit? Or am I showing my age and footie games don't have that feature any more?
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 11:43:01 am »
Great problem to have honestly.
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #34 on: Today at 05:29:06 pm »
Yeah not a pisstake in overall -

I am fully cognizant of the unprecedented injuries last season as well. Let's not expect that to happen again.

The question came down to how to get them all a lot of games - given that CB's need to play to develop the rhythm and form partnerships.

I'm more intrigued by what Klopp will do to get them all games (barring the injuries).
