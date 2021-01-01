He was a bit before my time so I only have youtube vids and articles to reference but his movement and positioning as well as his fight and his arse to win the ball is just something else. He was an artist. Often said that he never scored beautiful goals but what's beautiful to you? Him and Romario are a dream pairing for me - not because they'd be great or not great as a pair, but they have just everything together (bar height).



I often mention/show Muller vids to my own son about how to play up front. He's all you need to explain things to kids as they'll always be attracted to the 'fancy dans' and they can do that in their own time. He's the man.