Author Topic: Gerd Müller has passed away  (Read 1542 times)

Offline CHOPPER

  
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 51,353
  
Re: Gerd Müller has passed away
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 06:54:52 pm »
RIP Der Bomber.

Him and Uli Hoeness(with an odd B) were the mystical striker dream team. TV didn't have nowhere near the coverage back in the day of what we have now, so Uli and Der Bomber, were the stuff of legend and finally getting to see them play, wow, what a strike force. The German Ian Rush, almost, but with boss thighs!  Lol.

Anecdotally I always remember the image of him, and the German bob-sleigh team in Wade-smith, back in the day, early 80's. As well a being a shit-hot footy player, he made Herr Dassler, a very rich man.


RIP Der Bomber
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm



Offline Samie

  
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 46,357
Re: Gerd Müller has passed away
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 07:39:20 pm »
Benfica posted this earlier, what a fuckin' picture.

https://twitter.com/SLBenfica/status/1426884737809924100

Quote
Legends are immortal. Rest in peace, Gerd Müller.

Logged

Offline Samie

  
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 46,357
Re: Gerd Müller has passed away
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 07:41:13 pm »
Ajax

Logged

Offline RedG13

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,161
  
Re: Gerd Müller has passed away
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 07:43:20 pm »
RIP
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,850
Re: Gerd Müller has passed away
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 08:17:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:35:24 pm

You know why I always joke with you mate about him being your gramps, look at his record.  :)

It was only right I had the first post in the thread!
Logged

Offline RedBootsTommySmith

  Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 835
Re: Gerd Müller has passed away
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 10:16:54 pm »
He had such a low 'centre of gravity'...so low. his arse was almost touching the floor. Turned quickly, instinctive, tough to shake off the ball. Part of Bayern's ascendency about the same time as our own. RIP Der Bomber.
Logged


Offline Clayton Bigsby

  
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 16,617
  
Re: Gerd Müller has passed away
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 11:59:49 pm »
RIP to an absolute legend. Has to be on the Mount Rushmore of number 9s.

722 career goals in 778 appearances. Cartoonish numbers and actually helped win stuff as well.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,299
  
Re: Gerd Müller has passed away
« Reply #47 on: Today at 12:16:22 am »
Before my time but still, a bona fide legend of the game.

Müller, Cruijff, Maradona, Rossi and Eusebio will be having quite the 5 a side upstairs.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm


Offline Samie

  
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 46,357
Re: Gerd Müller has passed away
« Reply #48 on: Today at 12:49:21 am »
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 11,338
  
Re: Gerd Müller has passed away
« Reply #49 on: Today at 01:20:45 am »
One wonders if his Alzheimer's disease was the result of heading old school footballs for the whole of his career. And boy could he use that head as a weapon.

Some honours list he collected along the way.
Logged


Offline G Richards

  Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 788
  
Re: Gerd Müller has passed away
« Reply #50 on: Today at 02:28:17 am »
Incredible striker. Numbers off the chart. Won the lot.

RIP.
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,594
  
Re: Gerd Müller has passed away
« Reply #51 on: Today at 09:56:18 am »
Always a Top Trump banker back in the 80s when it came to World Cup goals scored
Logged

Online johnj147

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,612
  
Re: Gerd Müller has passed away
« Reply #52 on: Today at 10:09:06 am »
He was some player .R I P
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 88,754
  
Re: Gerd Müller has passed away
« Reply #53 on: Today at 10:25:52 am »
Was he and out and out poacher or was his all round game good as well? Always seemed to be the reference point for anyone who could score the scruffy goals or just always be in the right place at the right time.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 11,829
  
Re: Gerd Müller has passed away
« Reply #54 on: Today at 10:26:56 am »
One of the greatest footballers of all time but he never got the credit worldwide. His job was simply to stick the ball in the net and he was 2nd to none at doing that. Sad loss and one of the very best.
Logged


Online idontknow

  
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,422
Re: Gerd Müller has passed away
« Reply #55 on: Today at 10:39:01 am »
RIP
Logged


Offline A Langheck

  Kemlynite
  • **
  Posts: 30
  
Re: Gerd Müller has passed away
« Reply #56 on: Today at 10:57:29 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:25:52 am
Was he and out and out poacher or was his all round game good as well? Always seemed to be the reference point for anyone who could score the scruffy goals or just always be in the right place at the right time.

As a kid I was given some mid/late 70s Shoot annuals, and there's a quote in there regarding him; " Gerd Muller's work rate isn't very good, but he certainly knows how to score goals".
He was a goal scorer, pure and simple. Always in the right place, with the same outcome - Goal/TOR!!
Logged

Online Nitramdorf

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,762
  
Re: Gerd Müller has passed away
« Reply #57 on: Today at 11:18:23 am »
Was just looking at his international record. Quite a few of the years in the 70s he played 3, 4, or 5 games for Germany. Contrast that to now and they can have 3 in a week.
He could have had even more international goals as well but quit at 29 after an argument after the '74 World Cup. What a player he was.
Logged

Offline kavah

  
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,189
  
Re: Gerd Müller has passed away
« Reply #58 on: Today at 11:40:40 am »
Logged

Offline Armand9

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,250
    http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Gerd Müller has passed away
« Reply #59 on: Today at 04:42:52 pm »
genuine legend of the game, goal machine at the highest level, right time right place, time and time again, cant recall him scoring outside the six yard box let alone the penalty area

i just recall this short dude with thighs like trees banging in goal after goal, oh and his little skip and jump celebrations lol

for pure goal return (i dont really recall him doing 'much' but score), he's up there with the very best

take a rest kid, you done good
Logged




Online redtel

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,060
  
Re: Gerd Müller has passed away
« Reply #60 on: Today at 05:16:15 pm »
Sad to learn of his passing. Remembered by me for delivering the coup-de-gras in ending our grip on the Jules Rimet Trophy in 1970.

Nobody was surprised it was Gerd who scored the third goal in extra time, it was just something he always did.
Had the knack of being in the exact right place at the right time to score another goal from short range.
His stats are incredible.  RIP Gerd.
Logged

Online Filler.

  
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 25,151
Re: Gerd Müller has passed away
« Reply #61 on: Today at 09:07:58 pm »
He was a bit before my time so I only have youtube vids and articles to reference but his movement and positioning as well as his fight and his arse to win the ball is just something else. He was an artist. Often said that he never scored beautiful goals but what's beautiful to you? Him and Romario are a dream pairing for me - not because they'd be great or not great as a pair, but they have just everything together (bar height).

I often mention/show Muller vids to my own son about how to play up front. He's all you need to explain things to kids as they'll always be attracted to the 'fancy dans' and they can do that in their own time. He's the man.
Logged
