RIP Der Bomber.



Him and Uli Hoeness(with an odd B) were the mystical striker dream team. TV didn't have nowhere near the coverage back in the day of what we have now, so Uli and Der Bomber, were the stuff of legend and finally getting to see them play, wow, what a strike force. The German Ian Rush, almost, but with boss thighs! Lol.



Anecdotally I always remember the image of him, and the German bob-sleigh team in Wade-smith, back in the day, early 80's. As well a being a shit-hot footy player, he made Herr Dassler, a very rich man.





RIP Der Bomber