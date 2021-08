Jota has been pants but he's scored and if he keeps doing that all good



Ox has been missing unfortunately. Think we'll step up a gear in the second half, just need to pass the ball quicker. Mo has been unlucky with his chances. BTW think Matip should have scored off that rebound off one of Mo's shots, had an open goal and the shot was tame so defender got across.



Think we'll get a couple more.



Oh and every single pass behind that Pukki has run onto has been offside.