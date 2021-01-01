Takes himself far too seriously. Fancies himself as the Jacob Bronowski of football. I thought it was self parody when I first witnessed the pretentious gobshite on the telly with his Malcolm Muggeridge delivery agonizing over the philosophical ramifications of the away goals rule or some other such nonsense.
I look forward to his 10 part documentary on Sadio diving; he can call it The Descent of Mané.
But you're spot on with his wannabe intellectualism. Years ago there was a TV sketch show that properly took piss out of him about just that. Can't remember what it was, now