Crooks is a bitter man.

He hates Liverpool because we won everything when he was at Spuds.

He hates the fact that they basically won one trophy when in his mind they were the wonderful Spurs with Hoddle leading them.

Personally they were a load of Southern softies who were highligh reel players. Usually swept aside, with Hoddle, cool under no pressure, but shit his pants when pressed. No work ethic merely a bunch of posers.

Saw some footage a while back of the charity shield game against them when Hoddle tried to nail Souness with a two footed tackle from behind and Suey dismissively kicked him away. Crooks ran in to attack Souness who looks totally bemused that Crooks fancied a thumping. So much so that he forgets to belt him.

There was not a single one of Crooks team that would have got a place in our squad of the time. And that obviously rankles with him. He has been comfort eating pies and writing shit reviews ever since.



Takes himself far too seriously. Fancies himself as the Jacob Bronowski of football. I thought it was self parody when I first witnessed the pretentious gobshite on the telly with his Malcolm Muggeridge delivery agonizing over the philosophical ramifications of the away goals rule or some other such nonsense.