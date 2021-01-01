« previous next »
PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74

Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
Crooks is a bitter man.
He hates Liverpool because we won everything when he was at Spuds.
He hates the fact that they basically won one trophy when in his mind they were the wonderful Spurs with Hoddle leading them.
Personally they were a load of Southern softies who were highligh reel players. Usually swept aside, with Hoddle, cool under no pressure, but shit his pants when pressed. No work ethic merely a bunch of posers.
Saw some footage a while back of the charity shield game against them when Hoddle tried to nail Souness with a two footed tackle from behind and Suey dismissively kicked him away. Crooks ran in to attack Souness who looks totally bemused that Crooks fancied a thumping. So much so that he forgets to belt him.
There was not a single one of Crooks team that would have got a place in our squad of the time. And that obviously rankles with him. He has been comfort eating pies and writing shit reviews ever since.
Takes himself far too seriously. Fancies himself as the Jacob Bronowski of football. I thought it was self parody when I first witnessed the pretentious gobshite on the telly with his Malcolm Muggeridge delivery agonizing over the philosophical ramifications of the away goals rule or some other such nonsense.
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
Takes himself far too seriously. Fancies himself as the Jacob Bronowski of football. I thought it was self parody when I first witnessed the pretentious gobshite on the telly with his Malcolm Muggeridge delivery agonizing over the philosophical ramifications of the away goals rule or some other such nonsense.
I look forward to his 10 part documentary on Sadio diving; he can call it The Descent of Mané. ;)

But you're spot on with his wannabe intellectualism. Years ago there was a TV sketch show that properly took piss out of him about just that. Can't remember what it was, now
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
I look forward to his 10 part documentary on Sadio diving; he can call it The Descent of Mané. ;)

But you're spot on with his wannabe intellectualism. Years ago there was a TV sketch show that properly took piss out of him about just that. Can't remember what it was, now
Where's Spitting Image when you need it!
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
very, going on how commentators pronounce Fernandes!

But yeah, the j pronunciation should at least be clear at this point.

How hard is it to pronounce diving c*nt?
