« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74  (Read 16467 times)

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,763
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #360 on: August 16, 2021, 09:07:42 am »
All is well with the world. The great sage that is Garth fucking Crooks has spoken. Mo has stopped being selfish. But he does hope he keeps it up.
Logged

Offline Pie Eyed

  • More like Eagle Eyed! Looking to sub Lfsea.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #361 on: August 16, 2021, 09:30:03 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on August 16, 2021, 09:07:42 am
All is well with the world. The great sage that is Garth fucking Crooks has spoken. Mo has stopped being selfish. But he does hope he keeps it up.

Yeah, that "might" have been mentioned during the Sky commentary yesterday - That Salah is/has been selfish.

Easiest money in the world that - Getting paid to talk absolutely bollocks and perpetuate lies.

Fuck 'em.  Great game from Mo, along with everyone else.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp (26 June 2020)
"We were good 4 years ago.  We were really good 3 years ago.  We were unbelievably good last year.  And this year it is absolutely exceptional.  Second to none that I know."

King Kenny to Jürgen (25 June 2020):
"I think your Da' must've been on our side during the war, because you seem like a scouser to me." :D

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,146
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #362 on: August 16, 2021, 09:50:17 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on August 15, 2021, 11:43:31 pm
What a difference fans make.  I couldn't deal with watching another season of football that felt like a training session.  It's good to have that buzz about football again.  Hopefully we make Anfield a fortress this season and kick on.

Spot on. And we won. Fabulous. Onwards and upwards. 37 Cup Finals to go.
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,408
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #363 on: August 16, 2021, 10:12:17 am »
A near perfect way to start the season, can't think of too much that went wrong, other than the obvious slight lack of sharpness that comes with being the first game.

It never felt that we were missing players which bodes well.

With some more training this week we should be ready for tougher tests to come.

City losing is just the icing on the cake.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline pathetic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,914
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #364 on: August 16, 2021, 10:13:12 am »
I was very pleased with how Firmino played when he came on. Hopefully the lad is back to his best cause I was getting a bit worried last season.
Logged

Offline leroy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,983
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #365 on: August 16, 2021, 11:29:12 am »
Not sure who was on the international commentary but the constant mispronunciations were bloody irritating.

Kite-ah
Firmin-e-o
Chimmykas

Fuck me.
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,772
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #366 on: August 16, 2021, 11:30:58 am »
Quote from: leroy on August 16, 2021, 11:29:12 am
Not sure who was on the international commentary but the constant mispronunciations were bloody irritating.

Kite-ah
Firmin-e-o
Chimmykas

Fuck me.


Who was the last one meant to be?
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,625
  • JFT96
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #367 on: August 16, 2021, 11:31:23 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on August 16, 2021, 11:30:58 am
Who was the last one meant to be?

I'm guessing Tsimikas
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,772
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #368 on: August 16, 2021, 11:32:12 am »
Quote from: Welshred on August 16, 2021, 11:31:23 am
I'm guessing Tsimikas

No, the one after that.
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,625
  • JFT96
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #369 on: August 16, 2021, 11:33:27 am »
Logged

Offline leroy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,983
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #370 on: August 16, 2021, 11:41:07 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on August 16, 2021, 11:32:12 am
No, the one after that.

Ben Mee. Wrong game though.
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,193
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #371 on: August 16, 2021, 11:45:39 am »
 ;D
Logged

Offline BCCC

  • Or B square
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,526
  • Blessed are the Cheesemakers
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #372 on: August 16, 2021, 12:41:54 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on August 16, 2021, 11:30:58 am
Who was the last one meant to be?

Minamino
Logged
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,661
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #373 on: August 16, 2021, 01:19:39 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on August 16, 2021, 09:07:42 am
All is well with the world. The great sage that is Garth fucking Crooks has spoken. Mo has stopped being selfish. But he does hope he keeps it up.

That's a relief. I've hardly been able to sleep since the game for fear of what the legend Crooks would say.

Also pleasantly surprised no one has mentioned diving after he went down in the box when Cantwell clipped him.
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,146
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #374 on: August 16, 2021, 01:23:11 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on August 16, 2021, 09:50:17 am
Spot on. And we won. Fabulous. Onwards and upwards. 37 Cup Finals to go.

Having a day off here so re-watched the game. Few observations.
Weirdly the Ref (&Co) had very good games. Hardly a peep. No controversy at all, no VAR Bullshit. Maybe (just maybe) something not bad has happened there.
Secondly, 3-0 sounds like a bit of a beating. It could have been 6 in reality. If Salah had been a bit more greedy (!) and we had a couple off the line as well. Tsimikas blew out around 65, started hitting a few bad balls and lost concentration. Milner tucked in in front of him and gave him a helping hand or two for the last 25 minutes.
Fabinho and Bobby really made a difference coming on. Norwich were gassed and they rang rings around them. Elliott had a lovely cameo as well.
If you want a pleasant 90 minutes give it a re-watch. You can see the defensive shape has been worked on. Really impressive performance for first game out.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,740
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #375 on: August 16, 2021, 01:23:45 pm »
Tsimi taking corners was interesting...

Jota had a brilliant run that Cantwell's yellow cynically stopped. Great run through

Bob's goal was our 8000th league goal!

And Mo's goal was after a Tsimi corner too
Logged

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #376 on: August 16, 2021, 01:25:32 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on August 16, 2021, 01:19:39 pm
That's a relief. I've hardly been able to sleep since the game for fear of what the legend Crooks would say.

Also pleasantly surprised no one has mentioned diving after he went down in the box when Cantwell clipped him.

Why is he such a total twat about Salah? Which other elite striker in the world does he constantly criticise for "selfishness"? It's really bizarre. But then, it's Garth Crooks. He's a bit of a loon.
Logged

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,032
  • Sound
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #377 on: August 16, 2021, 03:10:59 pm »
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,032
  • Sound
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #378 on: August 16, 2021, 11:37:49 pm »
Someone who was at the game please tell me it is untrue that Norwich fans were singing about Hillsborough.
Heard this a few times now, I really do hope it's just bullshit.
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,879
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #379 on: Yesterday at 12:09:56 am »
Quote from: Elzar on August 16, 2021, 08:55:07 am
There was a friendly yesterday apparently in which Henderson etc played. So you'd think they will be up to speed and ready should Klopp feel he wants them on Saturday.

Yeah Henderson and Thiago played 80 mins (and won 4-1). Jones, Origi, Neco played. Kaide Gordon was on the scoresheet.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline slimbo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 762
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #380 on: Yesterday at 04:10:59 am »
Quote from: leroy on August 16, 2021, 11:29:12 am
Not sure who was on the international commentary but the constant mispronunciations were bloody irritating.

Kite-ah
Firmin-e-o
Chimmykas

Fuck me.


Agreed.  Incredibly annoying
Logged

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,330
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #381 on: Yesterday at 05:59:20 am »
Quote from: Dougle on August 16, 2021, 09:50:17 am
Spot on. And we won. Fabulous. Onwards and upwards. 37 Cup Finals to go.

Steady Phil
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #382 on: Yesterday at 09:07:45 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on August 16, 2021, 01:23:45 pm
Tsimi taking corners was interesting...

Jota had a brilliant run that Cantwell's yellow cynically stopped. Great run through

Bob's goal was our 8000th league goal!

And Mo's goal was after a Tsimi corner too

Really wish fouls like that on Jota were red cards. It's one thing subtly fouling someone to stop an attack, it's another to just drop kick someone from behind.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #383 on: Yesterday at 09:27:20 am »
Quote from: leroy on August 16, 2021, 11:29:12 am
Not sure who was on the international commentary but the constant mispronunciations were bloody irritating.

Kite-ah
Firmin-e-o
Chimmykas

Fuck me.
And you missed out the one that annoyed me the most - Yotter. The co-commentator started by calling him Jota, but by the time he scored they were both saying Yotter. How hard is it to work out Portuguese pronunciations? No one says Yose Mourinho or Yoao Moutinho.
Just been needing that rant, so thanks for the opportunity, Leroy.
Logged

Offline leroy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,983
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #384 on: Yesterday at 10:26:24 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 09:27:20 am
And you missed out the one that annoyed me the most - Yotter. The co-commentator started by calling him Jota, but by the time he scored they were both saying Yotter. How hard is it to work out Portuguese pronunciations? No one says Yose Mourinho or Yoao Moutinho.
Just been needing that rant, so thanks for the opportunity, Leroy.

Hah that hit me as I watched the highlights again yesterday.

Seriously though - 5 minutes before a game on google would sort it out.  How do professional broadcasters fuck it up so regularly.
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 923
  • An absolute p***k
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #385 on: Yesterday at 11:15:08 am »
Quote from: leroy on August 16, 2021, 11:29:12 am
Not sure who was on the international commentary but the constant mispronunciations were bloody irritating.

Kite-ah
Firmin-e-o
Chimmykas

Fuck me.

It was atrocious, completely unprofessional.

Quote from: mallin9 on Yesterday at 05:59:20 am
Steady Phil

Wouldnt want to prematurely ejaculate on a beach in Spain.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,559
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #386 on: Yesterday at 12:45:35 pm »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 09:27:20 am
And you missed out the one that annoyed me the most - Yotter. The co-commentator started by calling him Jota, but by the time he scored they were both saying Yotter. How hard is it to work out Portuguese pronunciations? No one says Yose Mourinho or Yoao Moutinho.
Just been needing that rant, so thanks for the opportunity, Leroy.

very, going on how commentators pronounce Fernandes!

But yeah, the j pronunciation should at least be clear at this point.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,736
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #387 on: Yesterday at 01:01:31 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:45:35 pm
very, going on how commentators pronounce Fernandes!

But yeah, the j pronunciation should at least be clear at this point.
Should be pronounced jow ta apparently 
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,408
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #388 on: Yesterday at 01:02:51 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on August 16, 2021, 11:37:49 pm
Someone who was at the game please tell me it is untrue that Norwich fans were singing about Hillsborough.
Heard this a few times now, I really do hope it's just bullshit.
Oliver Kay called it out in his article in the athletic today, glad someone did. Obviously we don't want to descend into whataboutary but journos very rarely call this out which is surely 100 times worse when it deals with people actually dying.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 560
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #389 on: Yesterday at 01:11:49 pm »
Quote from: slimbo on Yesterday at 04:10:59 am
Agreed.  Incredibly annoying

I bet half of our pronunciation of our foreign players are a bit off.

Arabic commentaries seem to call Mo Sall-ah not Salla.

The LFC Tv coins seem to make an effort. Konates first syllable seems to be Koan not Kon.
Logged

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,032
  • Sound
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #390 on: Yesterday at 04:31:32 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 01:02:51 pm
Oliver Kay called it out in his article in the athletic today, glad someone did. Obviously we don't want to descend into whataboutary but journos very rarely call this out which is surely 100 times worse when it deals with people actually dying.

Seen the header from Oliver Kay, the article is behind a paywall tho..
Fucking despicable shower of c*nts, surely NCFC must be aware of it by now..if not, they fucking should be!
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline Golyo

  • Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,352
  • All hail the Jürgen!
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #391 on: Yesterday at 11:31:49 pm »
Quote from: leroy on Yesterday at 10:26:24 am
Seriously though - 5 minutes before a game on google would sort it out.  How do professional broadcasters fuck it up so regularly.
Arrogance mostly, I think.
Logged
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,193
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #392 on: Today at 04:55:14 am »
The Toronto stadium announcer for years never got a name right, he was truly horrible. He always went for the monster truck announcer vibe so hed start in with the utmost confidence and by the second syllable hed be so fucked. He then would either go with the  trailing off descent into mumbles or the rushed panicked mangle, just those two.

For years people, times a game, In those days we were by far the worst team in a super-meh league with a complete history of total failure, and i got that guy on a game day  ;D

Never bemoan your position as a liverpool fan it does get worse out there. Weve always had truly great Stadium Voice Legends. For example

Edit: I could never for the life of me understand why that guy didn't take 5 mins before a game and write out the correct phonetic pronunciations of the names for himself , since practically his only job was to, you know. Pronounce the names.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:03:31 am by Bobinhood »
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 