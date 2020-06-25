Spot on. And we won. Fabulous. Onwards and upwards. 37 Cup Finals to go.



Having a day off here so re-watched the game. Few observations.Weirdly the Ref (&Co) had very good games. Hardly a peep. No controversy at all, no VAR Bullshit. Maybe (just maybe) something not bad has happened there.Secondly, 3-0 sounds like a bit of a beating. It could have been 6 in reality. If Salah had been a bit more greedy (!) and we had a couple off the line as well. Tsimikas blew out around 65, started hitting a few bad balls and lost concentration. Milner tucked in in front of him and gave him a helping hand or two for the last 25 minutes.Fabinho and Bobby really made a difference coming on. Norwich were gassed and they rang rings around them. Elliott had a lovely cameo as well.If you want a pleasant 90 minutes give it a re-watch. You can see the defensive shape has been worked on. Really impressive performance for first game out.