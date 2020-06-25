« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74  (Read 15355 times)

Offline Nitramdorf

Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 09:07:42 am »
All is well with the world. The great sage that is Garth fucking Crooks has spoken. Mo has stopped being selfish. But he does hope he keeps it up.
Offline Pie Eyed

Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 09:30:03 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 09:07:42 am
All is well with the world. The great sage that is Garth fucking Crooks has spoken. Mo has stopped being selfish. But he does hope he keeps it up.

Yeah, that "might" have been mentioned during the Sky commentary yesterday - That Salah is/has been selfish.

Easiest money in the world that - Getting paid to talk absolutely bollocks and perpetuate lies.

Fuck 'em.  Great game from Mo, along with everyone else.
Jürgen Klopp (26 June 2020)
"We were good 4 years ago.  We were really good 3 years ago.  We were unbelievably good last year.  And this year it is absolutely exceptional.  Second to none that I know."

King Kenny to Jürgen (25 June 2020):
"I think your Da' must've been on our side during the war, because you seem like a scouser to me." :D

Offline Dougle

Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 09:50:17 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on August 15, 2021, 11:43:31 pm
What a difference fans make.  I couldn't deal with watching another season of football that felt like a training session.  It's good to have that buzz about football again.  Hopefully we make Anfield a fortress this season and kick on.

Spot on. And we won. Fabulous. Onwards and upwards. 37 Cup Finals to go.
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 10:12:17 am »
A near perfect way to start the season, can't think of too much that went wrong, other than the obvious slight lack of sharpness that comes with being the first game.

It never felt that we were missing players which bodes well.

With some more training this week we should be ready for tougher tests to come.

City losing is just the icing on the cake.
Offline pathetic

Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 10:13:12 am »
I was very pleased with how Firmino played when he came on. Hopefully the lad is back to his best cause I was getting a bit worried last season.
Offline leroy

Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 11:29:12 am »
Not sure who was on the international commentary but the constant mispronunciations were bloody irritating.

Kite-ah
Firmin-e-o
Chimmykas

Fuck me.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 11:30:58 am »
Quote from: leroy on Yesterday at 11:29:12 am
Not sure who was on the international commentary but the constant mispronunciations were bloody irritating.

Kite-ah
Firmin-e-o
Chimmykas

Fuck me.


Who was the last one meant to be?
Offline Welshred

Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 11:31:23 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:30:58 am
Who was the last one meant to be?

I'm guessing Tsimikas
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 11:32:12 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 11:31:23 am
I'm guessing Tsimikas

No, the one after that.
Offline Welshred

Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 11:33:27 am »
Offline leroy

Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #370 on: Yesterday at 11:41:07 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:32:12 am
No, the one after that.

Ben Mee. Wrong game though.
Logged

Online kavah

Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #371 on: Yesterday at 11:45:39 am »
 ;D
Offline BCCC

Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #372 on: Yesterday at 12:41:54 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:30:58 am
Who was the last one meant to be?

Minamino
Offline smutchin

Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #373 on: Yesterday at 01:19:39 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 09:07:42 am
All is well with the world. The great sage that is Garth fucking Crooks has spoken. Mo has stopped being selfish. But he does hope he keeps it up.

That's a relief. I've hardly been able to sleep since the game for fear of what the legend Crooks would say.

Also pleasantly surprised no one has mentioned diving after he went down in the box when Cantwell clipped him.
Offline Dougle

Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #374 on: Yesterday at 01:23:11 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 09:50:17 am
Spot on. And we won. Fabulous. Onwards and upwards. 37 Cup Finals to go.

Having a day off here so re-watched the game. Few observations.
Weirdly the Ref (&Co) had very good games. Hardly a peep. No controversy at all, no VAR Bullshit. Maybe (just maybe) something not bad has happened there.
Secondly, 3-0 sounds like a bit of a beating. It could have been 6 in reality. If Salah had been a bit more greedy (!) and we had a couple off the line as well. Tsimikas blew out around 65, started hitting a few bad balls and lost concentration. Milner tucked in in front of him and gave him a helping hand or two for the last 25 minutes.
Fabinho and Bobby really made a difference coming on. Norwich were gassed and they rang rings around them. Elliott had a lovely cameo as well.
If you want a pleasant 90 minutes give it a re-watch. You can see the defensive shape has been worked on. Really impressive performance for first game out.
Offline ToneLa

Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #375 on: Yesterday at 01:23:45 pm »
Tsimi taking corners was interesting...

Jota had a brilliant run that Cantwell's yellow cynically stopped. Great run through

Bob's goal was our 8000th league goal!

And Mo's goal was after a Tsimi corner too
Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #376 on: Yesterday at 01:25:32 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 01:19:39 pm
That's a relief. I've hardly been able to sleep since the game for fear of what the legend Crooks would say.

Also pleasantly surprised no one has mentioned diving after he went down in the box when Cantwell clipped him.

Why is he such a total twat about Salah? Which other elite striker in the world does he constantly criticise for "selfishness"? It's really bizarre. But then, it's Garth Crooks. He's a bit of a loon.
Offline Medellin

Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #377 on: Yesterday at 03:10:59 pm »
Offline Medellin

Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #378 on: Yesterday at 11:37:49 pm »
Someone who was at the game please tell me it is untrue that Norwich fans were singing about Hillsborough.
Heard this a few times now, I really do hope it's just bullshit.
Offline Peabee

Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #379 on: Today at 12:09:56 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 08:55:07 am
There was a friendly yesterday apparently in which Henderson etc played. So you'd think they will be up to speed and ready should Klopp feel he wants them on Saturday.

Yeah Henderson and Thiago played 80 mins (and won 4-1). Jones, Origi, Neco played. Kaide Gordon was on the scoresheet.
Offline slimbo

Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
« Reply #380 on: Today at 04:10:59 am »
Quote from: leroy on Yesterday at 11:29:12 am
Not sure who was on the international commentary but the constant mispronunciations were bloody irritating.

Kite-ah
Firmin-e-o
Chimmykas

Fuck me.


Agreed.  Incredibly annoying
